Read full article on original website
Related
q13fox.com
DOH: Rates of STDs increasing in Washington
The Washington State Department of Health says the rates some of sexually transmitted diseases have been increasing in the state, especially with a rise in syphilis infections. Cases of STDs have also shot up across the country, which has prompted U.S. health officials to call for new prevention and treatment...
q13fox.com
‘This is your chance to chime in’: Emergency Management wants the public’s input on WA's COVID response
The Washington State Emergency Management (WEMD) agency is asking the public to share their input on how state leaders handled the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency said they were asked by state Legislature to run an ‘After Action Report’, so the WEMD designed an online questionnaire to gain a better understanding of how Washingtonians view their state's response to the pandemic. The launch of this community survey follows Governor Jay Inslee’s recent announcement that all remaining COVID-19 emergency proclamations would end on Oct. 31.
q13fox.com
Snohomish County leaders push video calling for changes to police reform laws in Washington
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Law enforcers and lawmakers in Snohomish County released a new video calling for Washington legislators to change police reform laws enacted last year. The 5-minute video features leaders from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, Chelan County Sheriff's Office, Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, Marysville,...
q13fox.com
$17M to be used for 9 new affordable housing developments in Pierce County
A new push to deal with a lack of affordable housing and growing homeless crisis in Western Washington. Pierce County human services is awarding more than $17 million dollars to be used for nine new low-income housing developments.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q13fox.com
Here are the best taco cities in America, according to Clever Real Estate’s 2022 ranking
What are the best cities for taco lovers in America? You might want to head south to Texas, according to a real estate brokerage’s ranking of the top 50. Austin ranked the No. 1 taco city with the highest percentage of restaurants that are taco places than any other major U.S. metro area, according to the ranking by Clever Real Estate, which pairs agents with people looking to buy or sell a home.
q13fox.com
9-year-old boy flown to Harborview Medical Center after Alaska bear attack
ALASKA - A 9-year-old boy was flown to Harborview Medical Center after a bear attack in Alaska earlier this week. After 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Alaska State and wildlife troopers responded to a report of a bear attack near the Palmer Hay Flats on Glenn Highway. When troopers and emergency crews...
q13fox.com
Western Washington conditions: Smoke returns Wednesday, cooler and cloudier Thursday
SEATTLE - Offshore winds continue to push wildfire smoke into the greater Seattle area Wednesday morning. The last day of summer will be warm, with high temperatures back into the upper 70s. This is a look from the Lake Union camera this morning on top of the FOX 13 studios.
q13fox.com
Winemakers get late start on grape harvest, could be the 'vintage of the decade'
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - Winemakers in western Washington are getting a late start on harvesting grapes this year, but that might not necessarily be a bad thing, as far as taste goes. At JM Cellars in Maltby, owner John Bigelow has been eagerly awaiting the 2022 harvest. "I want my Sauvignon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
q13fox.com
Interrogation of California kidnap hoax suspect released; Sherri Papini breaks down
REDDING, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff has released video recording of their interrogation of Sherri Papini of Redding, who was sentenced this week to 18 months in prison for faking her kidnappings so that she could be with an ex-boyfriend in Southern California. In the video, investigators told Papini...
q13fox.com
Thousands have won South Carolina’s lottery this month; here’s how they did it
COLUMBIA, S.C. - The good news — it seems that many South Carolinians have cracked the formula to winning the lottery. The not-so-great news — winners will take home a much smaller portion after the money is divvied up. South Carolina Education officials said, for the fourth time...
q13fox.com
Mega Millions jackpot winners come forward; Two people to split $1.34B prize
CHICAGO - Two people have come forward to claim the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot almost eight weeks after a single winning ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, Illinois Lottery officials said Wednesday. The winners, who agreed to split the prize if they won,...
Comments / 0