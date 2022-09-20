ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
q13fox.com

DOH: Rates of STDs increasing in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health says the rates some of sexually transmitted diseases have been increasing in the state, especially with a rise in syphilis infections. Cases of STDs have also shot up across the country, which has prompted U.S. health officials to call for new prevention and treatment...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

‘This is your chance to chime in’: Emergency Management wants the public’s input on WA's COVID response

The Washington State Emergency Management (WEMD) agency is asking the public to share their input on how state leaders handled the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency said they were asked by state Legislature to run an ‘After Action Report’, so the WEMD designed an online questionnaire to gain a better understanding of how Washingtonians view their state's response to the pandemic. The launch of this community survey follows Governor Jay Inslee’s recent announcement that all remaining COVID-19 emergency proclamations would end on Oct. 31.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Snohomish County leaders push video calling for changes to police reform laws in Washington

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Law enforcers and lawmakers in Snohomish County released a new video calling for Washington legislators to change police reform laws enacted last year. The 5-minute video features leaders from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, Chelan County Sheriff's Office, Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, Marysville,...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Vaccines
State
Washington State
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
q13fox.com

Here are the best taco cities in America, according to Clever Real Estate’s 2022 ranking

What are the best cities for taco lovers in America? You might want to head south to Texas, according to a real estate brokerage’s ranking of the top 50. Austin ranked the No. 1 taco city with the highest percentage of restaurants that are taco places than any other major U.S. metro area, according to the ranking by Clever Real Estate, which pairs agents with people looking to buy or sell a home.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doh#Dashboard#Race And Ethnicity#Android#Linus Monkeypox#Washington Doh#Monkeypox Data#Washingtonians

Comments / 0

Community Policy