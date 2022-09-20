What are the best cities for taco lovers in America? You might want to head south to Texas, according to a real estate brokerage’s ranking of the top 50. Austin ranked the No. 1 taco city with the highest percentage of restaurants that are taco places than any other major U.S. metro area, according to the ranking by Clever Real Estate, which pairs agents with people looking to buy or sell a home.

