4 people, including 3 teenagers, accused in Tuscaloosa vehicle break-ins
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division has charged four people accused in multiple vehicle break-ins over the last few weeks. Three of the suspects are accused in a string of break-ins reported in the Forest Lake neighborhood. Officers said another person, who was working alone,...
Man accused of assaulting 64-year-old woman at a Publix in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 64-year-old woman was pushed to the floor and assaulted at a Publix in Tuscaloosa, according to Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit investigators. On September 20, 2022, University of Alabama Police Department officers responded to the Publix on University Blvd. where a 64-year-old female reported that she had been assaulted by an unknown man.
Arrest made in shooting death of 13-year-old Birmingham boy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than six months after a Birmingham teenager was shot and killed, Birmingham Police said they have made an arrest in the case. Birmingham Police detectives obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the murder of 13-year-old Jaylon Palmore. Palmore was tragically shot and killed on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in the 7500 Block 1st Avenue South.
Two fatal hit and runs have left families devastated in Jefferson County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This morning’s hit and runs happened less than 24 hours after another deadly hit and run in Jefferson County. Two families within two days now trying to cope with tragedy. Stephanie Schillaci and her family mourning the loss of her uncle Teddy Self. He was...
Tuscaloosa PD: Man on parole for attempted murder charged with second-degree assault
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - On Sept. 19, the Tuscaloosa Police requested the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit to respond to the 1900 block of 29th Avenue on a stabbing. Police say a woman had been cut with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was identified as 57-year-old Anthony Eubanks. Police say the...
3-year-old child attacked by dog in Aliceville
ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 3 year-old child was attacked by a dog in Aliceville Thursday morning, according to Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones. Jones says the child “suffered severe injuries to their head.”. A bystander shot and killed the dog, according to Jones. The attack happened just before...
Birmingham Police investigate homicide on 43rd Ave. N.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police officers investigated a homicide Thursday morning, September 22, 2022. It happened in the 4100 block of 43rd Avenue North. We will update this developing story as we get more information. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight...
Man killed after hit-and-run in Jefferson Co.; police searching for suspect
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed around 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 22. This happened on Lock 17 Road near Swindle Lane in unincorporated Jefferson County. Police say the victim is a man. They are actively searching for the driver, believed to be in...
3-year-old attacked by dog
Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney update: Marathon hearing discusses evidence in upcoming trial
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been nearly three years since Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney was kidnapped and killed. The suspects, Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown, are edging closer to their first trials. Both are charged with capital murder in state court and federal kidnapping counts. Both will first be tried separately in federal court then stand trial in state court where prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
NEW VIDEO: Shots fired during road rage incident on Highway 280
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police officers confirmed shots were fired during a road rage incident on Highway 280 in Hoover Thursday morning, September 22, 2022. Captain Keith Czeskleba with Hoover PD said two men got into a road rage incident in the 5300 block of Highway 280. During the...
Neighborhood reacts to homicide in Calera
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera police responded Tuesday night to what initially was a welfare check but quickly turned into a homicide investigation where Lashonda Monique Wilder was found dead from gunshot wounds. When we spoke to Chief Hyche this morning, he said the last two years as chief, this...
‘Massive’ amount of rounds fired in deadly shooting at Birmingham apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At least one person is dead after a shooting at a Birmingham Apartment Complex overnight. It happened around 10 p.m. at the Adona Apartment Complex on Aspen Dr. in Birmingham. When officers arrived they found one man who had been shot inside a crashed car. He...
Pedestrian hit, killed on University Blvd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Birmingham this morning according to police. It happened on University Blvd. at 27th St, behind McDonalds. Police say they do not know the identity of the driver. Information about the circumstances leading to the incident...
4 arrested after large drug bust in Helena
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Sept. 20, investigators with the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force, along with representatives of the Helena Police Department, executed a narcotics search warrant in the 1400 block of Secretariat Drive in Helena. Police say during the search of the residence, nearly three pounds of...
Gunshots interrupt crime scene press briefing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live on Robert Jemison Road, you may have been woken up last night by what cops are calling a “massive” number of rounds fired. One now dead, another in the hospital after the shooting at Adona Apartment Complex. The gunshots didn’t stop once cops arrived.
Suspect arrested after woman found shot to death inside Calera home
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person has been arrested after a woman was found shot to death inside a home in Calera Tuesday night according to the Calera Police Department. Calera Police say they responded to a request for a welfare check in the Kinsale Subdivision around 7:30 last night.
Man, woman found dead following fire at Clanton home
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Two bodies were found inside a home following a fire early Tuesday morning on September 20, 2022, according to Clanton Police. Clanton Police Chief Erick Smitherman and Assistant Chief David Clackley said at approximately 1:15 a.m., CPD and Clanton firefighters were called to 2015 Lay Dam Road on a house fire.
Calera man finds racial slur carved into park picnic table
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man in Calera taking a break from a run, found a disturbing racial slur carved into a picnic table at Calera Oliver Park. Geoffrey Gwin runs every two to three days and part of his routine is resting at the picnic tables at the end of his workout.
Birmingham VA holding job fair on September 24
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham VA Health Care System will host a job fair Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Birmingham VA East Clinic, located at 7901 Crestwood Blvd., Irondale, AL 35210. Birmingham VA staff members will interview applicants for clinical and non-clinical...
