Tuscaloosa County, AL

wbrc.com

4 people, including 3 teenagers, accused in Tuscaloosa vehicle break-ins

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division has charged four people accused in multiple vehicle break-ins over the last few weeks. Three of the suspects are accused in a string of break-ins reported in the Forest Lake neighborhood. Officers said another person, who was working alone,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Man accused of assaulting 64-year-old woman at a Publix in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 64-year-old woman was pushed to the floor and assaulted at a Publix in Tuscaloosa, according to Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit investigators. On September 20, 2022, University of Alabama Police Department officers responded to the Publix on University Blvd. where a 64-year-old female reported that she had been assaulted by an unknown man.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Arrest made in shooting death of 13-year-old Birmingham boy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than six months after a Birmingham teenager was shot and killed, Birmingham Police said they have made an arrest in the case. Birmingham Police detectives obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the murder of 13-year-old Jaylon Palmore. Palmore was tragically shot and killed on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in the 7500 Block 1st Avenue South.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa County, AL
wbrc.com

3-year-old child attacked by dog in Aliceville

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 3 year-old child was attacked by a dog in Aliceville Thursday morning, according to Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones. Jones says the child “suffered severe injuries to their head.”. A bystander shot and killed the dog, according to Jones. The attack happened just before...
ALICEVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police investigate homicide on 43rd Ave. N.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police officers investigated a homicide Thursday morning, September 22, 2022. It happened in the 4100 block of 43rd Avenue North. We will update this developing story as we get more information. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

3-year-old attacked by dog

2 people killed in wreck in Jefferson Co. 2 people killed in wreck in Jefferson Co. Man killed after hit-and-run in Jefferson Co. Man killed after hit-and-run in Jefferson Co.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney update: Marathon hearing discusses evidence in upcoming trial

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been nearly three years since Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney was kidnapped and killed. The suspects, Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown, are edging closer to their first trials. Both are charged with capital murder in state court and federal kidnapping counts. Both will first be tried separately in federal court then stand trial in state court where prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

NEW VIDEO: Shots fired during road rage incident on Highway 280

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police officers confirmed shots were fired during a road rage incident on Highway 280 in Hoover Thursday morning, September 22, 2022. Captain Keith Czeskleba with Hoover PD said two men got into a road rage incident in the 5300 block of Highway 280. During the...
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Neighborhood reacts to homicide in Calera

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera police responded Tuesday night to what initially was a welfare check but quickly turned into a homicide investigation where Lashonda Monique Wilder was found dead from gunshot wounds. When we spoke to Chief Hyche this morning, he said the last two years as chief, this...
CALERA, AL
wbrc.com

Pedestrian hit, killed on University Blvd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Birmingham this morning according to police. It happened on University Blvd. at 27th St, behind McDonalds. Police say they do not know the identity of the driver. Information about the circumstances leading to the incident...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

4 arrested after large drug bust in Helena

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Sept. 20, investigators with the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force, along with representatives of the Helena Police Department, executed a narcotics search warrant in the 1400 block of Secretariat Drive in Helena. Police say during the search of the residence, nearly three pounds of...
HELENA, AL
wbrc.com

Gunshots interrupt crime scene press briefing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live on Robert Jemison Road, you may have been woken up last night by what cops are calling a “massive” number of rounds fired. One now dead, another in the hospital after the shooting at Adona Apartment Complex. The gunshots didn’t stop once cops arrived.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Suspect arrested after woman found shot to death inside Calera home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person has been arrested after a woman was found shot to death inside a home in Calera Tuesday night according to the Calera Police Department. Calera Police say they responded to a request for a welfare check in the Kinsale Subdivision around 7:30 last night.
CALERA, AL
wbrc.com

Man, woman found dead following fire at Clanton home

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Two bodies were found inside a home following a fire early Tuesday morning on September 20, 2022, according to Clanton Police. Clanton Police Chief Erick Smitherman and Assistant Chief David Clackley said at approximately 1:15 a.m., CPD and Clanton firefighters were called to 2015 Lay Dam Road on a house fire.
CLANTON, AL
wbrc.com

Calera man finds racial slur carved into park picnic table

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man in Calera taking a break from a run, found a disturbing racial slur carved into a picnic table at Calera Oliver Park. Geoffrey Gwin runs every two to three days and part of his routine is resting at the picnic tables at the end of his workout.
CALERA, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham VA holding job fair on September 24

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham VA Health Care System will host a job fair Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Birmingham VA East Clinic, located at 7901 Crestwood Blvd., Irondale, AL 35210. Birmingham VA staff members will interview applicants for clinical and non-clinical...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

