Family of slain Little Rock man finds closure after killer pleads guilty to murder

STUTTGART, Ark. – The family of a man slain in Little Rock in 2019 said it has closure this week after a man pleaded guilty to murder. A judge sentenced the man to 20 years in prison and 10 years of unsupervised probation, according to court documents.

Jeremy Chambers, 27, was shot and killed in 2019 at the Spanish Valley Apartments in Little Rock.

“You have all kinds of thoughts and emotions running through your head, especially when someone kills somebody you love in cold blood like that,” said Frankie Bledsaw, Jeremy Chambers’ cousin.

Leonard Piggee, 39, pleaded guilty this week to second-degree murder. Bledsaw said an argument escalated to the point of murder. Piggee will likely serve 20 years in prison.

“To actually hear him admit to it, it was kind of a punch to the gut,” Bledsaw said.

Robert Chambers is Jeremy Chambers’ father. He said he hoped for capital punishment, but for the first time in more than three years, his family has closure.

“We get a chance to go out to his grave and say prayer over his grave,” Robert Chambers said. “Leonard Piggee, he gets a chance to go to prison and have three hot [meals] and a cot.”

Bledsaw said Jeremy Chambers inspired him to turn his own life around, and he opened a barber shop after his cousin’s death.

“He would be telling me, ‘Cuz, I’m proud of you,'” Bledsaw said. “He’d be coming here getting a haircut.”

A picture of Jeremy Chambers hangs prominently on the wall in the barbershop.

“To see that smile means a lot to me,” Bledsaw said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.