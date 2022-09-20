ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, GA

41nbc.com

Macon-Bibb donates 250 acres to Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– Macon-Bibb County announced this week, it donated several land parcels to the Ocmulgee Mounds Historic National Park. The 250 acres located off of Ocmulgee East Boulevard, is situated on the Ocmulgee Old Fields. According to the park service, it’s the most sacred site to the Muskogee Creek Tribe, and was the last place the tribe inhabited before they were moved to present day Oklahoma.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Stacey Abrams makes stop in Macon to address healthcare

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Democratic candidate for Georgia Governor Stacey Abrams stopped in Macon Thursday to talk healthcare. She held a news conference at Daisy Park across from Atrium Health Navicent. According to Abrams, Governor Brian Kemp has closed several hospitals which are needed throughout the state. Her mission...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb County Schools collect water donations to help Jackson, Mississippi water crisis

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Schools are addressing the water need in Jackson, Mississippi. Five schools donated hundreds of cases of water. The non-profit organization ATAP Family Services collaborated with Howard High School to challenge to all Bibb County schools to donate water. Howard Athletic Director Lativa Coleman says she wants her students to give back to others in need.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
Cordele Dispatch

City commission board back on track

On September 20, 2022 the City Commission regular meeting was held at the Cordele City Hall Courtroom at 5:30 p.m. with Chairman Joshua Deriso, Commissioners Vesta Beal-Shephard, Royce Reeves, Sr., Issac H. Owens, and Wesley Rainey in attendance. This meeting was the first meeting that Commissioner Royce Reeves, Sr. sat on the board since his suspension. The meeting agenda included department head reports as well discussions on ethics, voting, and code ordinances.
CORDELE, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb County announces $350M shopping center in east Macon

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller has announced a plan to purchase 1.6 million square feet of land in east Macon across Coliseum Drive from the Macon Centreplex. The announcement was made at the Bibb County Commission meeting just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Miller says the plans include...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Phoebe Sumter welcomes new CEO

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Sumter Medical Center has a new CEO. Carlyle Walton is also the first Black CEO at Phoebe Sumter. Walton said he plans to continue his past efforts in this new position. Walton started this role last week. He previously served as president of the Adventist...
AMERICUS, GA
41nbc.com

Rebuilding Macon will host “Macon’s Cookin'” fundraiser

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–Rebuilding Macon, a local non profit organization, is set to host the 30th annual “Macon’s Cookin'” fundraiser. The event will feature popular dishes from Macon restaurants. There will also be an auction of gift baskets and a two night stay at the Towaglia River resort in Juliette.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Centerville moving forward with plan for ‘Town Center’

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Centerville City Council is moving forward with its plan to create a future “Town Center.”. The goal is to provide a place near Center Park for people to shop and eat. Post 2 Councilman Justin Wright says the Town Center would be the downtown...
CENTERVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

Baldwin County School District opens splash pad for students

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– Baldwin County School District opened a new splash pad for Early Learning Center Students. Superintendent Noris Price says the splash pad will help expose young children to water, and promote water safety at a early age. “It’s a great opportunity for our kids to be exposed to...
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Bleckley Co. residents react to racial social post

Dublin, Ga. (WGXA)-- "It kind of made me feel some type of way because of the word they made," said Champryona Evans. Evans is talking about a word that spelled a racial slur, painted on the chests of five West Laurens High School Students. That picture was supposedly taken before Friday night's game between West Laurens and Bleckley County.
BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Macon family still searching for family member missing since April

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Macon family is urging the community to help in the search of their loved one. We sat down with the family who says they need answers and your help. “Wayne where ever you at, momma loves you and I wish you would come home or call...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Houston County Sheriff’s Office warns of email scam

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a scam involving a man wrongfully claiming to be with Norton Antivirus and taking money from victims. According to HCSO, complaints have been received saying victims receive an email, appearing to come from...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA

