Macon-Bibb donates 250 acres to Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– Macon-Bibb County announced this week, it donated several land parcels to the Ocmulgee Mounds Historic National Park. The 250 acres located off of Ocmulgee East Boulevard, is situated on the Ocmulgee Old Fields. According to the park service, it’s the most sacred site to the Muskogee Creek Tribe, and was the last place the tribe inhabited before they were moved to present day Oklahoma.
Macon native appointed Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce President and Executive Officer
MACON, Ga. — The Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce has a new President and Chief Executive Officer. In a press release, the Chamber said that Macon native Jessica Walden will take on the position later this year. The chamber's board of directors voted to approve Walden after an extensive...
Stacey Abrams makes stop in Macon to address healthcare
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Democratic candidate for Georgia Governor Stacey Abrams stopped in Macon Thursday to talk healthcare. She held a news conference at Daisy Park across from Atrium Health Navicent. According to Abrams, Governor Brian Kemp has closed several hospitals which are needed throughout the state. Her mission...
Huge greenhouses, 300 jobs may be coming to south Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — A New York company wants to grow salad greens and more than 300 jobs in south Bibb County. The plan by BrightFarms LLC is scheduled to go before Macon-Bibb's planning and zoning commission Monday. They want to set up shop on nearly 200 acres at Hawkinsville...
'It's disheartening,': Putnam County Sheriff's Office hurting for officers
EATONTON, Ga. — Police staffing shortages have been affecting larger cities in Central Georgia, like Warner Robins, where more than 40 police jobs are vacant. However, small towns are hurting too. Sheriff Howard Sills saying they have more patrol cars than people to drive them. "We're in a time...
Johnson County School District implements additional safety measures at stadium
WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Johnson County School District has partnered with law enforcement to improve safety at the football stadium. Johnson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Christopher Watkins says his number one priority is keeping everyone safe. That’s why additional safety measures for the football stadium was a no-brainer.
'A shot in the arm for East Macon': Community members react to $350M development
MACON, Ga. — Folks in east Macon say they're looking forward to a new hotel, shops and restaurants that could be coming to town. Tuesday, Bibb commissioners moved forward with a plan to buy more than 21 acres of land on Coliseum Drive just across the street from the Centreplex.
Officer Involved Shooting in Bibb County, Georgia being Investigated by Georgia Bureau of Investigation
Macon, GA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Macon, Georgia. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 21, 2022. Preliminary information indicates police conducted a traffic stop on a driver later identified as...
Bibb County Schools collect water donations to help Jackson, Mississippi water crisis
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Schools are addressing the water need in Jackson, Mississippi. Five schools donated hundreds of cases of water. The non-profit organization ATAP Family Services collaborated with Howard High School to challenge to all Bibb County schools to donate water. Howard Athletic Director Lativa Coleman says she wants her students to give back to others in need.
City commission board back on track
On September 20, 2022 the City Commission regular meeting was held at the Cordele City Hall Courtroom at 5:30 p.m. with Chairman Joshua Deriso, Commissioners Vesta Beal-Shephard, Royce Reeves, Sr., Issac H. Owens, and Wesley Rainey in attendance. This meeting was the first meeting that Commissioner Royce Reeves, Sr. sat on the board since his suspension. The meeting agenda included department head reports as well discussions on ethics, voting, and code ordinances.
Bibb County announces $350M shopping center in east Macon
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller has announced a plan to purchase 1.6 million square feet of land in east Macon across Coliseum Drive from the Macon Centreplex. The announcement was made at the Bibb County Commission meeting just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Miller says the plans include...
Man accused of swindling hurricane victims bonds out of Monroe jail, faces theft charge in Crawford
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Former Central Georgia pastor Jimmy Collins Jr., who is accused of stealing money from hurricane victims in Louisiana, bonded out of the Monroe County jail on Thursday. Collins, 55, is now headed to Crawford County, where he faces theft by deception charge, according to the...
Phoebe Sumter welcomes new CEO
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Sumter Medical Center has a new CEO. Carlyle Walton is also the first Black CEO at Phoebe Sumter. Walton said he plans to continue his past efforts in this new position. Walton started this role last week. He previously served as president of the Adventist...
Rebuilding Macon will host “Macon’s Cookin'” fundraiser
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–Rebuilding Macon, a local non profit organization, is set to host the 30th annual “Macon’s Cookin'” fundraiser. The event will feature popular dishes from Macon restaurants. There will also be an auction of gift baskets and a two night stay at the Towaglia River resort in Juliette.
Centerville moving forward with plan for ‘Town Center’
CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Centerville City Council is moving forward with its plan to create a future “Town Center.”. The goal is to provide a place near Center Park for people to shop and eat. Post 2 Councilman Justin Wright says the Town Center would be the downtown...
Baldwin County School District opens splash pad for students
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– Baldwin County School District opened a new splash pad for Early Learning Center Students. Superintendent Noris Price says the splash pad will help expose young children to water, and promote water safety at a early age. “It’s a great opportunity for our kids to be exposed to...
Bleckley Co. residents react to racial social post
Dublin, Ga. (WGXA)-- "It kind of made me feel some type of way because of the word they made," said Champryona Evans. Evans is talking about a word that spelled a racial slur, painted on the chests of five West Laurens High School Students. That picture was supposedly taken before Friday night's game between West Laurens and Bleckley County.
Macon family still searching for family member missing since April
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Macon family is urging the community to help in the search of their loved one. We sat down with the family who says they need answers and your help. “Wayne where ever you at, momma loves you and I wish you would come home or call...
'It is disappointing:' 43 Warner Robins Police Department jobs remain unfilled
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Staffing shortages continue to plague police departments across the nation. In Warner Robins, more than 40 police department jobs remain unfilled. "We need help right here in our own community," Fullwood said. Angela Fullwood is talking about the Warner Robins Police Department. "They don't have...
Houston County Sheriff’s Office warns of email scam
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a scam involving a man wrongfully claiming to be with Norton Antivirus and taking money from victims. According to HCSO, complaints have been received saying victims receive an email, appearing to come from...
