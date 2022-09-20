Read full article on original website
CNBC
Congresswoman Tlaib calls on people to close their JPM accounts
Tariq Fancy, founder of Rumie, on Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib's call for people to close their accounts with JPMorgan. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Karen Finerman, Bonawyn Eison, Dan Nathan and Brian Kelly.
CNBC
Fast Money's Chart of the Week: Apple
The traders look at Apple's chart. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Bonawyn Eison, Jeff Mills and Brian Kelly.
CNBC
The Chartmaster sees higher levels for oil
Carter Worth of Worth Charting says investors should watch oil. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Bonawyn Eison, Jeff Mills and Brian Kelly.
CNBC
Watch JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and six other bank leaders get grilled by Congress
The CEOs of the biggest U.S. retail banks, including JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon and Wells Fargo's Charlie Scharf, are set to testify before the Democrat-led House Financial Services Committee. The hearing is called "Holding Megabanks Accountable: Oversight of America's Largest Consumer Facing Banks" will begin 10 a.m. E.T. [The stream...
CNBC
Bitcoin rises as Fed raises rates, and Twitch bans crypto gambling after backlash: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Anthony Georgiades, co-founder of Pastel Network, discusses the economic pressures facing the crypto industry.
CNBC
Investors betting on short-term gains will miss out when Powell ‘wins the game,’ Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors to think of the bigger picture when it comes to the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation and its effect on the stock market. "The short-term camp is made up of people who either can't handle any pain or don't believe in [Fed Chair...
CNBC
Call to Action: How to play gold
The traders break down how investors can play gold. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Dennis Davitt.
CNBC
Stocks drop to end the week
The traders look at today's down day on the markets. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Dennis Davitt.
CNBC
The Final Call: Buy calls instead of stocks
The final trades for this week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Dennis Davitt.
CNBC
Here's our plan for Monday after another painful week to own stocks
Stocks took a beating this week as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by another 75 basis points, the third consecutive hike of that magnitude. It wasn't the rate move — which was anticipated by the market — but Fed Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish comments on Wednesday that hurt stocks. He's now targeting a rate of 4.4% at the end of the year, up from the 3.4% rate projected at the central bank's June meeting.
CNBC
Here's why U.S. fiscal policy is undermining the Fed's aggressive efforts to fight inflation
Inflation remains the top issue on investors' minds, with many trying to determine when the relentless rise in prices will stop and whether the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes to try to halt the spiral will engineer a so-called soft-landing for the economy — or, instead, send us into a deep recession. Indeed, your views on the trajectory of inflation will determine your views on future Fed actions — and, therefore, how you decide to put your money to work.
CNBC
CNBC Pro Talks: Asset manager Neil Veitch discusses his top picks — and stocks to avoid — as volatility persists
As market volatility persists, join CNBC's Karen Tso in conversation with Neil Veitch, investment director at SVM Asset Management, as he shares his views on what's next for markets, his top stock picks and which countries look attractive right now. With holdings spanning Big Tech, semiconductors, energy, autos and more,...
CNBC
Overly bearish market gives us a chance to add to a beaten-down but quality tech stock
We're buying 25 shares of Microsoft (MSFT) at roughly $240 each. Following Thursday's trade, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will own 375 shares of MSFT, increasing its weighting in the portfolio to 3.26% from 3.05%. The Microsoft purchase will put a small amount of cash to work Thursday after the prior...
CNBC
Gold hits more than 2-year low on dollar strength, Fed concerns
Gold prices dropped over 1.5% to their lowest since April 2020 on Friday, hurt by an unrelenting rally in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields as the Federal Reserve adopts a more aggressive stance to check surging inflation. Spot gold was down 1.6% at $1,643.51 per ounce after dropping as...
CNBC
Watch CNBC's full interview with Mark Fisher of MBF Clearing Corp.
Legendary investor Mark Fisher of MBF Clearing Corp. joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to discuss what he's seeing in the markets, how the Fed and the country need to deal with inflation and where he sees commodities heading. With Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova.
CNBC
How an oil fracking boom to bust startup plans to thrive in the climate change era
Microseismic, which conducts subsurface imaging through a process using passive seismic technology, boomed alongside the fracking in U.S. shale oilfields. But as the shale oil boom crashed and its technology became commoditized, the oil services startup had to pivot its business model. Today, Microseismic's underlying science, which was never intended...
CNBC
Oil prices slide 1% after U.S. Fed raises interest rates
Oil prices fell about 1% to a near two-week low in volatile trade on Wednesday after the U.S Federal Reserve delivered another hefty rate hike to quell inflation that could reduce economic activity and demand for oil. The Fed raised its target interest rate by 75 basis points for the...
CNBC
Historic rate hikes mark the largest 6-month increase in 41 years: What you should do with your money
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced it would raise benchmark interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point and indicated more hikes would be coming. The uptick is the third consecutive 0.75 percentage point move and the fifth increase in the last six months — all part of an effort by the central bank to cool runaway inflation. All told, the series of hikes has brought the federal funds rate to a range of 3% to 3.25%, the highest it's been since 2008, and up from a rate of near zero to start the year.
CNBC
Jim Cramer sat down with the CEOs of Salesforce and Slack this week — here are our takeaways
Salesforce's (CRM) annual Dreamforce conference took center stage in the tech world this week. And Jim Cramer was on site in San Francisco to talk with leading tech CEOs , including the heads of Salesforce and its subsidiary Slack. Here's are our recap and takeaways from each interview.
CNBC
56% of Americans think the U.S. is already in a recession. These 4 steps can help protect your finances in a downturn
Both expert and everyday investors are worried a recession is coming. The good news is there are steps you can take now to limit the negative impact a downturn may have on your finances. Start by coming up with a concrete plan and writing it down, one expert says. The...
