Economy

Fast Money's Chart of the Week: Apple

The traders look at Apple's chart. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Bonawyn Eison, Jeff Mills and Brian Kelly.
The Chartmaster sees higher levels for oil

Carter Worth of Worth Charting says investors should watch oil. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Bonawyn Eison, Jeff Mills and Brian Kelly.
Bitcoin rises as Fed raises rates, and Twitch bans crypto gambling after backlash: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Anthony Georgiades, co-founder of Pastel Network, discusses the economic pressures facing the crypto industry.
Call to Action: How to play gold

The traders break down how investors can play gold. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Dennis Davitt.
Stocks drop to end the week

The traders look at today's down day on the markets. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Dennis Davitt.
Here's our plan for Monday after another painful week to own stocks

Stocks took a beating this week as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by another 75 basis points, the third consecutive hike of that magnitude. It wasn't the rate move — which was anticipated by the market — but Fed Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish comments on Wednesday that hurt stocks. He's now targeting a rate of 4.4% at the end of the year, up from the 3.4% rate projected at the central bank's June meeting.
Here's why U.S. fiscal policy is undermining the Fed's aggressive efforts to fight inflation

Inflation remains the top issue on investors' minds, with many trying to determine when the relentless rise in prices will stop and whether the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes to try to halt the spiral will engineer a so-called soft-landing for the economy — or, instead, send us into a deep recession. Indeed, your views on the trajectory of inflation will determine your views on future Fed actions — and, therefore, how you decide to put your money to work.
Gold hits more than 2-year low on dollar strength, Fed concerns

Gold prices dropped over 1.5% to their lowest since April 2020 on Friday, hurt by an unrelenting rally in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields as the Federal Reserve adopts a more aggressive stance to check surging inflation. Spot gold was down 1.6% at $1,643.51 per ounce after dropping as...
Watch CNBC's full interview with Mark Fisher of MBF Clearing Corp.

Legendary investor Mark Fisher of MBF Clearing Corp. joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to discuss what he's seeing in the markets, how the Fed and the country need to deal with inflation and where he sees commodities heading. With Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova.
How an oil fracking boom to bust startup plans to thrive in the climate change era

Microseismic, which conducts subsurface imaging through a process using passive seismic technology, boomed alongside the fracking in U.S. shale oilfields. But as the shale oil boom crashed and its technology became commoditized, the oil services startup had to pivot its business model. Today, Microseismic's underlying science, which was never intended...
Oil prices slide 1% after U.S. Fed raises interest rates

Oil prices fell about 1% to a near two-week low in volatile trade on Wednesday after the U.S Federal Reserve delivered another hefty rate hike to quell inflation that could reduce economic activity and demand for oil. The Fed raised its target interest rate by 75 basis points for the...
Historic rate hikes mark the largest 6-month increase in 41 years: What you should do with your money

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced it would raise benchmark interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point and indicated more hikes would be coming. The uptick is the third consecutive 0.75 percentage point move and the fifth increase in the last six months — all part of an effort by the central bank to cool runaway inflation. All told, the series of hikes has brought the federal funds rate to a range of 3% to 3.25%, the highest it's been since 2008, and up from a rate of near zero to start the year.
