Shelby County, TN

Machete-wielding man at center of restaurant standoff has history

By Bria Jones
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Court records show the machete-wielding man at the center of Monday night’s standoff in southeast Shelby County is no stranger to terrorizing people at restaurants.

Just last year, police say the suspect pulled knives on people working at the Half Shell location on Winchester and the responding deputies.

Exclusive video obtained by WREG from July 2021 shows 30-year-old Tevin Garrett with two knives in his hand surrounded by Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies.

According to the arrest affidavit, Garrett was holding two steak knives when he approached a man at the restaurant trying to change a flat tire.

Deputies say Garrett kept waving the knives during the encounter and told them he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and autism.

He allegedly kept saying “If y’all gotta take me out, take me out.. shoot me.” Eventually, he was taken into custody with the help of a security guard.

We spoke exclusively with a witness who was working at the restaurant at the time of the incident.

“One of the coworkers was outside at his car and he came in from the bushes and he came from him behind the dumpster and chased him around the entire building with steak knives and that’s when the security guard saw him,” Frizzell said. “It’s definitely frightening To see it’s happening again in the same area with the same person.”

Garrett was charged with three counts of aggravated assault for this incident. Court records show he did plead guilty.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

