ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Comments / 1

Related
beauregardnews.com

BPSB Teachers of the Year recognized

The 2022-2023 Beauregard Parish Teachers of the Year were honored for their commitment to student success and excellence in the classroom at the September School Board meeting. Cody Cole, left, of East Beauregard High School was named the 2022-2023 Beauregard Parish High School Teacher of the Year. Suzanne Lestage of Carver Elementary was named the 2022-2023 Beauregard Parish Elementary Teacher of the Year. Both were introduced by their principals and presented a plaque by Superintendent Cooley and Board President Vidrine.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
107 JAMZ

Washington-Marion Tailgate Back On After Judge Signs Injunction

Washington-Marion High School alumni and current students are celebrating homecoming, or at least trying to. An incident earlier in the week, unrelated to homecoming events, brought a negative cloud over this week's festivities. Two students got into a fight and were later arrested after fleeing the school. The chaos resulted in Washington-Marion and two other Lake Area schools being locked down.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
County
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Elections
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Education
Lake Charles American Press

Hoax calls put Leesville, DeRidder schools on lockdown

A prank phone call was behind lockdowns at schools across Beauregard and Vernon parishes on Thursday, as authorities say they are continuing to investigate the source behind the hoax “robocalls.”. DeRidder Police Chief Craig Richard said his department was one of many across the state to receive the terrifying...
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Washington-Marion cancels homecoming tailgate, citing safety concerns

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Washington-Marion Magnet High School has canceled Friday’s homecoming tailgating event due to safety concerns. The cancellation comes a day after a fight broke out at the school, leading to three school lockdowns and two arrests. The Calcasieu Parish School Board says the decision to...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Security Systems#Poverty#Deodorant#School Supplies#Calcasieu School Board
kalb.com

LSP: False reports of shooters at Leesville, DeRidder high schools

CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, there were false calls reporting a possible shooter at both Leesville High School and DeRidder High School Thursday morning. KALB confirmed with LSP and the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office that the reports are a hoax. State troopers cleared both schools...
LEESVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Multiple Schools in Lake Charles Placed on Lockdown Stemming from an Incident at Washington Marion High School

Multiple Schools in Lake Charles Placed on Lockdown Stemming from an Incident at Washington Marion High School. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that earlier today, September 20, 2022, Washington Marion High School was placed on lockdown after an incident at the school. Molo Middle School and LaGrange High School were also placed on a precautionary lockdown stemming from the incident at Washington Marion.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Allen town to receive solar power

An Allen Parish town is among four communities who will receive carbon-free power from solar facilities across the state under contracts approved Wednesday for Entergy Louisiana. Under the plans, Opdenergy will build Elizabeth Solar, a 125-megawatt resource, to supply the solar power for Entergy. The Louisiana Public Service Commission gave...
ALLEN PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Juveniles arrested in connection with fight that led to lockdowns

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested in connection with a fight that led to lockdowns at three schools Tuesday afternoon. Washington-Marion High School, LaGrange High School and Molo Middle School were placed on lockdown following an incident at Washington-Marion around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. After...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Lake Charles American Press

Andrew Tingler helping preserve history of Cameron Parish

The Sabine Pass Lighthouse isn’t open to the public – yet. However, funding is now available that will make it possible to put the stairwell back, seal out the water and button it down, according to the Cameron Preservation Alliance president Andrew Tingler. He admits there are days...
CAMERON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

City of Lake Charles considering bringing hotel to lakefront

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lakefront development has been a hotly debated topic for years, and with the construction of Port Wonder, Crying Eagle and more underway, another idea has resurfaced - a lakefront hotel. “I think the civic center will never reach its full potential until we have a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

FEMA awards $29 million to SWLA for hurricane recovery

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is awarding an additional $59 million in public assistance reimbursements for disaster recovery in Louisiana, including $29.3 million for recovery from Hurricane Laura. The reimbursements include the following:. $3,189,029 to Allen Parish for debris removal operations as a result of Hurricane Laura. $3,654,302 to...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WWL-TV

Multiple Louisiana schools victims of 'swatting' incidents

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. — Many schools across Louisiana became victims of ‘swatting’ incidents Thursday, prompting massive emergency response from law enforcement agencies who feared active shooter situations. Swatting is a crime in which someone calls in a fake report of a mass casualty or active shooter incident,...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 22, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 22, 2022. Michael Rex Haynes, 41, Vinton: Contempt of court; domestic abuse; false imprisonment; resisting an officer. Michael Wayne Robertson Jr., 41, Waller, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug;...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy