KPLC TV
School board, law enforcement officials react to injunction reinstating tailgate
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - School board and law enforcement officials held a quickly called news conference Thursday night after a judge’s order effectively reinstated the Washington-Marion homecoming tailgate. The school had canceled the tailgate after fights at the school and threats on social media toward staff. But Judge...
beauregardnews.com
BPSB Teachers of the Year recognized
The 2022-2023 Beauregard Parish Teachers of the Year were honored for their commitment to student success and excellence in the classroom at the September School Board meeting. Cody Cole, left, of East Beauregard High School was named the 2022-2023 Beauregard Parish High School Teacher of the Year. Suzanne Lestage of Carver Elementary was named the 2022-2023 Beauregard Parish Elementary Teacher of the Year. Both were introduced by their principals and presented a plaque by Superintendent Cooley and Board President Vidrine.
Washington-Marion Tailgate Back On After Judge Signs Injunction
Washington-Marion High School alumni and current students are celebrating homecoming, or at least trying to. An incident earlier in the week, unrelated to homecoming events, brought a negative cloud over this week's festivities. Two students got into a fight and were later arrested after fleeing the school. The chaos resulted in Washington-Marion and two other Lake Area schools being locked down.
KPLC TV
Proposal to develop 20 North Lake Charles adjudicated properties into homes fails passage at council meeting
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles City Council voted Wednesday on a proposal by the African American Chamber of Commerce to take 20 adjudicated properties and develop them into homes. The proposal was “An ordinance authorizing the City of Lake Charles to enter into a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement...
Lake Charles American Press
Hoax calls put Leesville, DeRidder schools on lockdown
A prank phone call was behind lockdowns at schools across Beauregard and Vernon parishes on Thursday, as authorities say they are continuing to investigate the source behind the hoax “robocalls.”. DeRidder Police Chief Craig Richard said his department was one of many across the state to receive the terrifying...
Two Juveniles Arrested in Calcasieu Parish After Fight at Washington-Marion High School
Two Juveniles Arrested in Calcasieu Parish After Fight at Washington-Marion High School. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 21, 2022, that on September 20, 2022, at around 1:15 p.m., CPSO deputies were notified of an incident at Washington-Marion High School. In the...
KPLC TV
Washington-Marion cancels homecoming tailgate, citing safety concerns
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Washington-Marion Magnet High School has canceled Friday’s homecoming tailgating event due to safety concerns. The cancellation comes a day after a fight broke out at the school, leading to three school lockdowns and two arrests. The Calcasieu Parish School Board says the decision to...
Three schools in Louisiana put on lockdown after fight and reports of a gun
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – A high school in Lake Charles was on lockdown and two other local schools were put on precautionary lockdown after a fight on Tuesday. Washington Marion High School was on lockdown because students were allegedly “involved in a fight at which time witnesses reported hearing someone mention a gun,” according […]
kalb.com
LSP: False reports of shooters at Leesville, DeRidder high schools
CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, there were false calls reporting a possible shooter at both Leesville High School and DeRidder High School Thursday morning. KALB confirmed with LSP and the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office that the reports are a hoax. State troopers cleared both schools...
Multiple Schools in Lake Charles Placed on Lockdown Stemming from an Incident at Washington Marion High School
Multiple Schools in Lake Charles Placed on Lockdown Stemming from an Incident at Washington Marion High School. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that earlier today, September 20, 2022, Washington Marion High School was placed on lockdown after an incident at the school. Molo Middle School and LaGrange High School were also placed on a precautionary lockdown stemming from the incident at Washington Marion.
Lake Charles American Press
Allen town to receive solar power
An Allen Parish town is among four communities who will receive carbon-free power from solar facilities across the state under contracts approved Wednesday for Entergy Louisiana. Under the plans, Opdenergy will build Elizabeth Solar, a 125-megawatt resource, to supply the solar power for Entergy. The Louisiana Public Service Commission gave...
KPLC TV
Juveniles arrested in connection with fight that led to lockdowns
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested in connection with a fight that led to lockdowns at three schools Tuesday afternoon. Washington-Marion High School, LaGrange High School and Molo Middle School were placed on lockdown following an incident at Washington-Marion around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. After...
City Of Lake Charles, Louisiana Looking For Full-Time Workers
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
Lake Charles American Press
Andrew Tingler helping preserve history of Cameron Parish
The Sabine Pass Lighthouse isn’t open to the public – yet. However, funding is now available that will make it possible to put the stairwell back, seal out the water and button it down, according to the Cameron Preservation Alliance president Andrew Tingler. He admits there are days...
KPLC TV
City of Lake Charles considering bringing hotel to lakefront
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lakefront development has been a hotly debated topic for years, and with the construction of Port Wonder, Crying Eagle and more underway, another idea has resurfaced - a lakefront hotel. “I think the civic center will never reach its full potential until we have a...
KPLC TV
FEMA awards $29 million to SWLA for hurricane recovery
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is awarding an additional $59 million in public assistance reimbursements for disaster recovery in Louisiana, including $29.3 million for recovery from Hurricane Laura. The reimbursements include the following:. $3,189,029 to Allen Parish for debris removal operations as a result of Hurricane Laura. $3,654,302 to...
44-Year-Old Amy Carol Richard Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident in Calcasieu Parish (Calcasieu Parish, LA)
According to the Louisiana Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Calcasieu Parish on Tuesday. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
WWL-TV
Multiple Louisiana schools victims of 'swatting' incidents
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. — Many schools across Louisiana became victims of ‘swatting’ incidents Thursday, prompting massive emergency response from law enforcement agencies who feared active shooter situations. Swatting is a crime in which someone calls in a fake report of a mass casualty or active shooter incident,...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 22, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 22, 2022. Michael Rex Haynes, 41, Vinton: Contempt of court; domestic abuse; false imprisonment; resisting an officer. Michael Wayne Robertson Jr., 41, Waller, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug;...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana plant's 'egregious' record highlighted in national push for new chemical safety rules
A new report points to a chemical explosion in Louisiana this year as a prime example of why the federal government should toughen national safety standards at petrochemical plants. The Jan. 26 blast that injured six workers at Westlake Corp.’s Lake Charles South complex and forced thousands of students to...
