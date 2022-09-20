The 2022-2023 Beauregard Parish Teachers of the Year were honored for their commitment to student success and excellence in the classroom at the September School Board meeting. Cody Cole, left, of East Beauregard High School was named the 2022-2023 Beauregard Parish High School Teacher of the Year. Suzanne Lestage of Carver Elementary was named the 2022-2023 Beauregard Parish Elementary Teacher of the Year. Both were introduced by their principals and presented a plaque by Superintendent Cooley and Board President Vidrine.

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO