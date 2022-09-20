NOPD on the look out for two suspected of Louisa Street shooting

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating the alleged suspects and vehicle they say were used in the Sept. 17 shooting in the Gentilly Woods area. Police say the shooting happened in the 4900 block of Louisa Street.

Just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, surveillance video from nearby home security cameras, shows a black pickup truck and two people with reportedly shooting at a car speeding past them. There is currently no solid description of the alleged suspects and the motive for the shooting is also not known.

A woman was reportedly wounded during the incident, according to the NOPD. EMS took her to the hospital but her condition was not shared.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

