Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Saraya: WWE's Paige shocks fans in debut for rival firm AEW
Saraya-Jade Bevis, aka WWE's Paige, has shocked fans by making her debut for a rival. The British-born wrestler walked out to a standing ovation at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Wednesday. All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which staged the Dynamite: Grand Slam event, officially welcomed her after the surprise...
411mania.com
Saraya Comments On Her AEW Debut At Dynamite Grand Slam
As previously reported, Saraya, formerly Paige in WWE, made her AEW debut last night at Grand Slam Dynamite in New York. She came to the ring following the interim women’s title match and stared down the participants. In a post on Twitter, Saraya commented on her debut. She wrote:...
Floyd Mayweather reveals payday for his exhibition match in RIZIN: “It’s always a few million a minute”
Floyd Mayweather will be getting paid when he faces MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in a boxing exhibition match at RIZIN 38 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on September 25. The fight will only be nine minutes, and even though it is short and an exhibition, Mayweather still got a hefty purse for it. He has said he wants to work smarter and not harder for his money and he’s doing just that as he revealed he is making a few million every minute.
LeBron James finally goes bald and social media goes nuts (photo)
LeBron James has finally polished off his dome, much to the delight of sports fans. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar notified his 132 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, that he has cut off the few remaining follicles on his scalp that were hanging on for dear life.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Listen to Saraya's (Paige) AEW theme song "Zombified"
For those of you who are wondering, the theme song that Saraya (former WWE star Paige) is using in AEW is called "Zombified" by Falling In Reverse, the band which includes her boyfriend Ronnie Radke, Max Georgiev, Christian Thompson, and Tyler Burgess. Scroll down to listen to the song. As...
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On First Challenger For Jon Moxley’s AEW World Championship
This week Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson in the main event at Grand Slam to become the AEW World Champion for the third time in his career. Moxley is champion once again and it won’t be long before he defends his title. During the AEW Rampage tapings this week...
411mania.com
Jake Roberts Shares His Thoughts on the Backstage Brawl Following AEW All Out
– During the DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Jake Roberts shared his thoughts on the backstage brawl that took place following AEW All Out that involved CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Jake Roberts said the following on the incident (WrestlingInc.com):
411mania.com
Ricky Morton On Competing at 66, Wants To Team With Kerry Against The Young Bucks
Ricky Morton is still wrestling at 66, and the WWE Hall of Famer discussed teaming with his son on his latest podcast. Morton has been partnering with Kerry Morton in matches over the last year, and he discussed wrestling at his age in the latest episode of his Ad-Free Shows podcast School of Morton. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey on Shayna Baszler Being One of the Best Workers in WWE
– During a recent gaming livestream on her YouTube channel, WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey spoke about wanting to see her friend Shayna Baszler getting a push in WWE. Speaking on Baszler during her livestream, Rousey noted (via WrestlingInc.com), “You’re totally right about Shayna being one of the best people on the show, I need them to get their s*** together and realize it.”
411mania.com
New World Champion Crowned At AEW Grand Slam Dynamite
We have a new World Champion following the main event of tonight’s Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite. Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson in the main event of tonight’s show to capture the AEW World Championship. Moxley made Danielson pass out to the bulldog choke to win the championship.
wrestlinginc.com
Apparent Heel Turn During All-Atlantic Title Match At AEW Grand Slam
Orange Cassidy teased a heel turn when he ambushed PAC in the backstage area on last week's "AEW Dynamite," setting up an All-Atlantic Championship match for this week's "Dynamite: Grand Slam" special episode. However, it was PAC who apparently turned to the dark side during his successful title defense against Cassidy this week.
wrestlinginc.com
Spoiler On Longtime Sting Rival Appearing At AEW Rampage Grand Slam
Japanese wrestling legend The Great Muta made a surprise appearance during last night's taping of "AEW Rampage," with fans in attendance taking to Twitter to immediately spread the word. Muta emerged to lend a hand to former rival and tag team partner Sting – along with Sting's current ally Darby Allin — against the House of Black's Brody King and Buddy Matthews.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Thinks WWE’s ‘White Rabbit’ Angle Is the Return of Bray Wyatt
– During her latest gaming livestream this week, WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey shared her personal theory on the WWE “White Rabbit” angle, sharing her belief that Bray Wyatt is returning. Rousey said on her livestream (via Fightful), “During the breaks between matches, they’ve been doing this thing where...
411mania.com
Spoilers On Early Plans For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
A new report has some spoilers on the early creative plans for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that tonight’s show is set to have a lot of “action” spots, with another source noting that there were plans to use a fire paper and a table spot on the show. There will also reportedly be a set up for a potential strap match.
411mania.com
NHL Star Talks Experience Attending WWE Raw, Says ‘You Might See Me In The Ring One Day’
NHL star Pat Maroon attended an episode of Raw over the summer, and he recently talked about his love of wrestling. The Tampa Bay Lighting forward spoke at a press event as captured by Jay Recher and was asked about attending the July 18th episode of Raw in Tampa, joking (or teasing?) that he might want to step in the ring at some point.
411mania.com
Mike Chioda Evaluates Main Match From Clash At The Castle
Speaking on his recent Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda podcast, the former WWE referee offered a few criticisms of the headliner match for Clash at the Castle (via Wrestling Inc). Some of the moments in the matchup between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre didn’t meet with Chioda’s expectations, and he detailed his opinion regarding the execution and outcome. You can read a highlight from Chioda below.
411mania.com
Booker T on The NXT Logo Rebrand, Says Brand Should Stay Developmental
WWE introduced a new logo for NXT last week calling back to the Black & Gold era, and Booker T sees it as a way to get fans back who may have strayed. The company closed last week’s 2.0 anniversary episode with the reveal of the white and gold logo to replaced the “paint splash” logo of the last year, and that new graphic remained in place on this week’s show. Booker talked about the change and what he hopes for NXT going forward on a recent episode of the Hall of Fame; you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
WWE News: Edmonton Oilers Co-Branded Shirt on Raw, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD, Xavier Woods on Attack of the Show
– WWE will have a co-branded t-shirt with he Edmonton Oilers for the upcoming edition of Monday Night Raw in Edmonton on Monday. You can check out that shirt below:. – UpUpDownDown had some more Battle of the Brands this week:. – WWE Superstar Xavier Woods appeared on G4’s Attack...
411mania.com
Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 09.22.22
-Hey, it’s a 24/7 Title sighting! The Title isn’t on the line here, but we can see that it still exists. Lockup to start and Dana gets a shove and flexes over it. She lands on her feet off a hiptoss and connects with an enziguiri. The crowd is rather hot for the start of this one. Tamina gets in a kick and hits a slam for two. Tamina hooks a chinlock as the crowd tries to rally Dana. She fights out but runs into an elbow. Heavy forearms in the corner followed by a whip to the opposite corner. Tamina hits the corner butt splash (the camera angle made that look killer). Tamina misses a charge in the corner and goes shoulder first into the post. Dana gets a roll-up for three, but apparently it was only two even though Tamina didn’t kick out. The crowd boos that one and I don’t blame them. Someone screwed up there! Tamina lands an elbow as even KP and Saxton are annoyed by the call. Tamina heads up, but Brooke brings her down with a slam and hits a neckbreaker for the win at 5:00.
411mania.com
Judge Removes Potential Defense From WWE 2K Lawsuit
PWInsider reports that a judge has eliminated a possible defense in the ongoing WWE-2K lawsuit over Randy Orton’s tattoos. Judge Staci M. Yandle is presiding over the trial and issued a memorandum and order yesterday. The defendants wanted to argue that the use of Randy Orton’s tattoos in the game were ‘de minimis’ (too minor) to be considered a matter of law. Yandle ruled otherwise.
Comments / 0