ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Fantasy Football Week 3: FLEX rankings

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KxsEk_0i3R0gzN00

Is Clyde Edwards-Helaire finally living up to his pre- and post-draft expectations? The Chiefs' third-year running back is producing like an RB1 in fantasy football so far, checking in at RB5 overall with 34.7 points through two games.

He's averaging 7.73 yards per carry and has caught every target that has come his way, including two for touchdowns in Week 1.

If only things were that simple.

Edwards-Helaire checks in as the No. 40 flex option (RB21) in our analysts' rankings for Week 3, and a lot of that may have to do with his usage so far in the Chiefs' offense.

There is a clear two-man backfield in Kansas City, where Edwards-Helaire has yet to play in 50 percent or more of the offensive snaps in a game this season.

He was actually out-snapped by Jerick McKinnon (27-25) in the Thursday night showcase against the Los Angeles Chargers and 52 of his 74 rushing yards came on one big run.

Edwards-Helaire has 22 total touches (including seven targets) entering Week 3. While that's not setting the league on fire, it's a clear advantage over McKinnon (13 touches).

Still, can Edwards-Helaire be trusted to sustain this early season fantasy production while he's splitting snaps in the backfield? Will the Chiefs eventually up his usage?

Only time will tell.

It never hurts to be a useful option in a Patrick Mahomes-led offense, and the Chiefs head into their Week 3 date with the winless Colts as one of four units averaging 400-plus yards per game.

Edwards-Helaire will be closely monitored.

Some other notable names ranked around the Chiefs RB in this week's flex options include a pair of Saints playmakers and Gabe Davis, who missed the Bills' Monday night game with an ankle injury.

Check out how Edwards-Helaire and all of your flex options shake out in our analysts' rankings for Week 3:

powered by FantasyProsECR ™ -

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Football
City
Clyde, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerick Mckinnon
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
111K+
Followers
126K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy