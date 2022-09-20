Read full article on original website
Dow plunges to its lowest level since 2020 to end another dismal week
US stocks fell sharply in Friday trading as investors continued to worry about even more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve that could land the US economy in a recession.
marketplace.org
A cautious approach to holiday hiring
Companies plan to hire fewer seasonal workers this year. Retailers are worried that inflation and fear of a potential recession will impact holiday spending. As economies worldwide struggle with inflation, Japan faces another problem: a weak yen. by Justin Ho. Sep 22, 2022. As many central banks raise interest rates,...
BBC
Recession: Is the US heading into an 'ugly' downturn?
Three in five Americans say the US is in a recession, according to the latest Economist/YouGov poll. So how come it's not official?. Soaring inflation - the highest rate since the 1980s - has soured the mood for many. Some Americans are driving less to save petrol, forgoing pricey organic produce and looking for deals to save a few dollars.
marketplace.org
Why can’t the Fed just burn some money to stop inflation?
This is just one of the stories from our “I’ve Always Wondered” series, where we tackle all of your questions about the world of business, no matter how big or small. Ever wondered if recycling is worth it? Or how store brands stack up against name brands? Check out more from the series here.
FOXBusiness
Another jumbo Fed rate hike poised to add $2.1T to national debt, CRFB says
The Federal Reserve is expected to deliver a third consecutive super-sized interest rate increase this week, a move that will have serious consequences for the U.S. government and its finances. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a nonprofit that advocates for federal deficit reduction, estimated that another 75-basis-point rate...
The economy won't hold up under the Fed's plan to keep raising rates above 4% and will likely tip into a recession, JPMorgan Asset Management strategy chief says
The economy would buckle under the Fed's plan to hike rates to 4% and beyond, JPMorgan Asset Management's David Kelly said. Inflation is dropping, and that level of tightening would amount to overkill, he said. "I just don't think the economy can take it," Kelly said, warning of a recession.
CNBC
Steve Hanke says the chance of a U.S. recession just shot up to 80%
According to CNBC's September Fed survey of economists, fund managers and strategists, those surveyed said there's a 52% chance that U.S. could enter into recession over the next 12 months. "The probability of recession, I think it's much higher than 50% — I think it's about 80%. Maybe even higher...
marketplace.org
Why a Fed interest rate hike is bad news for poorer countries
Most analysts expect the Fed to hike its benchmark interest rate another 75 basis points, continuing the central bank’s aggressive campaign to slow U.S. economic growth, and by extension inflation—now running over 8% a year. But no national economy, or central bank, operates in a vacuum. And when...
marketplace.org
As Fed’s “soft landing” gets harder, laid-off workers will have less of a safety net
The Federal Reserve has doggedly pursued its campaign to bring down inflation with successive interest-rate hikes to slow the economy — including earlier this week. And with each rate hike, the Fed has ratcheted up its projection of how much economic pain will result —particularly in the form of higher unemployment. The rate now stands at 3.7%.
marketplace.org
As economies worldwide struggle with inflation, Japan faces another problem: a weak yen
After the Federal Reserve raised interest rates Wednesday to tamp down inflation, central banks in the U.K., Switzerland and Norway followed suit Thursday. The European Central Bank is almost certain to do the same in a few weeks. There was a notable exception, though. The Bank of Japan decided to...
marketplace.org
“The bedrock of our economy”
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal provides context to announcement of the Fed's latest rate hike and unpacks the remarks at Jerome Powell's press conference. Gap is the latest company to announce layoffs. Downsizing among employers reflects shifting consumer habits. Germany is nationalizing its largest gas utility, Uniper. by Lily Jamali. Sep...
AOL Corp
Housing starts: 'Collapse in single-family permits is the real story'
A steep drop in building permits in August overshadowed the better-than-expected rise in new residential construction and offered fresh evidence of a housing slowdown. “In short, ignore the headline starts numbers," Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, wrote. "The collapse in single-family permits is the real story, and it has much further to go."
marketplace.org
Fasten your seatbelts, folks
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks to Jeanna Smialek at the New York Times and Kate Davidson at Politico about the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate hike and the state of global financial conditions. The U.S. has stored more natural gas than expected. That's good news for consumers. by Justin...
CARS・
marketplace.org
The U.S. has stored more natural gas than expected. That’s good news for consumers.
The price of natural gas on futures markets here in the U.S. has been falling all week. By Friday afternoon, it had declined about 25% since Wednesday of last week. It hasn’t been this low since back in July. Why? Well, this week, the Energy Information Administration reported that...
marketplace.org
U.S. oil reserve tumbles to lowest level in 4 decades
After about 100 days of slow retreat, gasoline prices are going the wrong way again. AAA’s national average price for a gallon of gas ticked up Wednesday, then again Thursday. Back in March, President Joe Biden authorized the release of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to boost...
