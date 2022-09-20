ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
marketplace.org

A cautious approach to holiday hiring

Companies plan to hire fewer seasonal workers this year. Retailers are worried that inflation and fear of a potential recession will impact holiday spending. As economies worldwide struggle with inflation, Japan faces another problem: a weak yen. by Justin Ho. Sep 22, 2022. As many central banks raise interest rates,...
BUSINESS
BBC

Recession: Is the US heading into an 'ugly' downturn?

Three in five Americans say the US is in a recession, according to the latest Economist/YouGov poll. So how come it's not official?. Soaring inflation - the highest rate since the 1980s - has soured the mood for many. Some Americans are driving less to save petrol, forgoing pricey organic produce and looking for deals to save a few dollars.
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

Why can’t the Fed just burn some money to stop inflation?

This is just one of the stories from our “I’ve Always Wondered” series, where we tackle all of your questions about the world of business, no matter how big or small. Ever wondered if recycling is worth it? Or how store brands stack up against name brands? Check out more from the series here.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Treasury Notes#Interest Rates#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Business Economics#Diners Club
FOXBusiness

Another jumbo Fed rate hike poised to add $2.1T to national debt, CRFB says

The Federal Reserve is expected to deliver a third consecutive super-sized interest rate increase this week, a move that will have serious consequences for the U.S. government and its finances. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a nonprofit that advocates for federal deficit reduction, estimated that another 75-basis-point rate...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Steve Hanke says the chance of a U.S. recession just shot up to 80%

According to CNBC's September Fed survey of economists, fund managers and strategists, those surveyed said there's a 52% chance that U.S. could enter into recession over the next 12 months. "The probability of recession, I think it's much higher than 50% — I think it's about 80%. Maybe even higher...
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

Why a Fed interest rate hike is bad news for poorer countries

Most analysts expect the Fed to hike its benchmark interest rate another 75 basis points, continuing the central bank’s aggressive campaign to slow U.S. economic growth, and by extension inflation—now running over 8% a year. But no national economy, or central bank, operates in a vacuum. And when...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
marketplace.org

As Fed’s “soft landing” gets harder, laid-off workers will have less of a safety net

The Federal Reserve has doggedly pursued its campaign to bring down inflation with successive interest-rate hikes to slow the economy — including earlier this week. And with each rate hike, the Fed has ratcheted up its projection of how much economic pain will result —particularly in the form of higher unemployment. The rate now stands at 3.7%.
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

“The bedrock of our economy”

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal provides context to announcement of the Fed's latest rate hike and unpacks the remarks at Jerome Powell's press conference. Gap is the latest company to announce layoffs. Downsizing among employers reflects shifting consumer habits. Germany is nationalizing its largest gas utility, Uniper. by Lily Jamali. Sep...
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

Housing starts: 'Collapse in single-family permits is the real story'

A steep drop in building permits in August overshadowed the better-than-expected rise in new residential construction and offered fresh evidence of a housing slowdown. “In short, ignore the headline starts numbers," Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, wrote. "The collapse in single-family permits is the real story, and it has much further to go."
REAL ESTATE
marketplace.org

Fasten your seatbelts, folks

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks to Jeanna Smialek at the New York Times and Kate Davidson at Politico about the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate hike and the state of global financial conditions. The U.S. has stored more natural gas than expected. That's good news for consumers. by Justin...
CARS
marketplace.org

U.S. oil reserve tumbles to lowest level in 4 decades

After about 100 days of slow retreat, gasoline prices are going the wrong way again. AAA’s national average price for a gallon of gas ticked up Wednesday, then again Thursday. Back in March, President Joe Biden authorized the release of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to boost...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy