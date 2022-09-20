With hurricane season ramping up, MEMA offers tips to stay safe

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Hurricane season in Mississippi kicked off on June 1 and will last through November 30. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is partnering with other state agencies to keep Mississippians safe.

“We haven’t seen much yet, but the Atlantic Ocean is starting to act up a little bit now. We still have plenty of time in hurricane season to actually see a hurricane come into the Gulf and impact Mississippi,” explained Allie Jasper, MEMA public information officer.

MEMA has offered tips to residents on how they can stay safe during an event of a hurricane:

Have a plan

Assemble a disaster supply kit with 72 hours’ worth of supplies

Know where family and pets are going next

Have a way to receive the latest weather updates

Phone charger, flashlights, batteries

Extra cash

Prepare for power outages

Get a generator

“Even if you are not on the coast, a hurricane can still impact you. You can get storms, flooding, and even pop-up tornadoes that you want to be careful of. It is not just a coastal event, it is statewide. I think we have seen in our lifetimes, that a hurricane can absolutely impact the entire state of Mississippi,” said Jasper.

Last year, there were 21 named storms. Seven of those were hurricanes with four categorized as major (winds of 111 mph or greater). Seventy-two hours’ worth of supplies is recommended by MEMA in case first responders are not able to get to you.

“The first thing is if you do have an evacuation order in your area, go ahead and evacuate. Don’t wait until the last minute or until there is a storm in the gulf to evacuate and leave. You may get caught in traffic, or in the storm itself, if please leave as soon as your can or as soon as it is given. People are also going to evacuate to Jackson, we have seen in before so just be prepared for that influx of people,” stated Jasper.

Neighbors who have any damage to property should call your local emergency manager, which will get MEMA in touch with you. MEMA also recommends the self-report tool residents may use on their website as well. Before and After pictures are suggested to be taken twice a year of your home to know exactly how it looked before and after the storm.

Keep you and your family safe by preparing ahead of time with the MEMA Disaster Guide .

