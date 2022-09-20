Read full article on original website
Habitat for Humanity celebrates affordable housing strides
Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley celebrated the substantial strides made in affordable housing policy this year by inviting local government representatives to a “Difference Makers” build day in Gypsum this past Wednesday. State Rep. Dylan Roberts, Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry, and a number of other community leaders...
Three-day “Purposeful Living Experience” brings best-selling authors to Vail and Denver on Sept. 27-29
The Vail Alliance for Purposeful Living, Vail Symposium and Knoebel Institute for Healthy Aging at the University of Denver are co-hosting a three-day “Purposeful Living Experience” featuring best-selling authors Richard Leider and Chip Conley. This includes two days of programming in Vail and one day in Denver; all sessions are focused on various aspects of purposeful living.
The Education Foundation of Eagle County’s Wild West Day fundraiser returns Sunday
For over 30 years, Wild West Day has been a fall highlight for local children and families who look forward to spending a crisp fall day at 4 Eagle Ranch enjoying games, food, horse-drawn wagon rides, face painting, crafts and more. For three years running, the event had to be...
Mintz: Seeking unity as a new year arrives
A new year is upon us, as Rosh Hashana will be ushered in on Sunday evening. In addition to the celebratory atmosphere of the holiday, as we dip apples in honey, hear the Shofar, the sound blasted from a ram’s horn, and experience soulful prayers at the synagogue, this year, 5783, is also a Hakhel year.
Bravo! Vail celebrates inaugural Music Education Month with events throughout October
The Bravo! Vail Music Festival (Bravo! Vail) announces its first-ever Music Education Month, presenting a free concert and collaborative learning opportunities during the month of October. In celebration of Bravo! Vail’s year-round commitment to adult and youth music education in the community, Music Education Month events include a special performance...
When it comes to bear-human conflicts, humans are the problem
Reports of bear sightings and human-bear conflicts have doubled from 2019 to this year in Eagle County. Why the problem and what can be done. At the end of every summer, we approach a period where bears are getting ready for winter hibernation and enter a phase called hyperphagia. They become exceptionally hungry and will eat just about anything that doesn’t eat them first.
Obituary: Patricia Kidder
Patricia passed away at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Kidder. She is survived by her three children, Jon and Jim Kidder, Wendy Becker and her five grandchildren, Arwyn, Kaleigh, & Colton Becker, Tom and Bob Kidder. Pat was born in Smith Center,...
Robert Moore’s innovative impressionism comes to Vail Village
Robert Moore’s colorful and textural style makes his landscapes immediately recognizable. Yet, behind the scenes of his energetic paintings lies a story just as fascinating. Artist’s Reception: September 23, 7-9 p.m. Visit the gallery during the artist’s reception to meet Robert and see his newest work. Plein...
Robbins: The thing speaks for itself
If you are of a certain age, you may remember “Thing” from “The Addams Family.” Although Thing appeared as a disembodied arm, its precise nature was never revealed. It is unknown whether he had once been attached to a human body or whether he had originated as an independent creature.
Vail Fire to host open house Oct. 1 for National Fire Prevention Week
Vail Fire and Emergency Services is inviting community members to stop by the West Vail Fire Station for an open house on Saturday, Oct. 1. The family-friendly event will include activities for guests of all ages including equipment displays and a kids’ obstacle course in recognition of National Fire Prevention Week. Activities will also include fire safety information on smoke alarms, exit drills and carbon monoxide alarms presented by the Fire Prevention Division. Free hot dogs and chips will be served as well.
Letter: A yes for keeping Vail and Eagle County accessible
Accessibility is a critical issue for Eagle County, including access to affordable housing and transportation. Reducing our carbon footprint and reliance on escalating gas prices is part of this process. Having a transportation authority implement regular, affordable public transportation will go a long way in making Eagle County and Vail more affordable for residents and visitors. A vote for Eagle Valley Transit will help us, as a community, address issues beyond bus transportation that will enable Vail and Eagle County to remain viable places to live and work for years to come.
Man of the Cliff competitions return this October
Calling all lumberjacks and lumberjills! The 12th annual Man of the Cliff is returning to Avon, Colorado, on October 15-16. This mountain-town event is your chance to trade in your business attire for flannel and try your hand at axe throwing, keg tossing, speed chopping, and more outdoor activities. Proceeds from the event benefit Can Do Multiple Sclerosis, an Eagle Valley-based nonprofit organization that helps people and families living with MS thrive.
Obituary: Martin Sophir
Martin E. Sophir passed away peacefully on September 9, 2022. Martin is preceded in death by his loving parents, Alfred and Audrey Sophir. He is the beloved father of Mike Sophir, Marcie Klein (Mike), John Sophir, and step-daughter Tiffany Souers (Clark), daughter of second wife Kay Jordan, 1992-2002. Martin is the devoted grandfather to Griffin, Jack, Erik, and Zoe, loving brother to Jim and Penny Sophir, and Richard and Claudia Sophir, favorite uncle to many loving nieces and nephews. Despite their divorce in 1992, he remained close to the mother of his children, Susan Somberg (Ray), and they remained devoted friends and co-parents throughout his life.
Last day of mountain town climate summit is all about urgency
In April, UN Secretary General António Guterres said after the release of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change 2022 report: “This is not fiction or exaggeration. It is what science tells us will result from our current energy policies. We are on a pathway to global warming of more than double the 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) limit agreed on in Paris 2015.”
Seibert: The spirit of the 10th Mountain Division
My dad, Peter, rarely talked about the war. One winter day in 1989, he called me and asked for a ride to Camp Hale. Once there he slung a heavy pack onto his back, strapped on his skis, and set off for the Jackal Hut, all alone. Maybe he was seeking the solace of the mountains; or reliving memories of the place that seeded his destiny. I often wonder what it was like for the other hut guests when Pete Seibert joined them for the night.
Browning: A last best place worth preserving
I am writing on behalf of the Eagle Summit Wilderness Alliance, an all-volunteer nonprofit that works in coordination with the U.S. Forest Service to protect, preserve, and maintain the four federally designated Wilderness Areas in Eagle and Summit counties. In 2021, our members contributed over 7,000 volunteer hours to our local Wilderness areas.
Letter: Just because
Just because we have the right doesn’t mean it’s the right thing to do. Just because we can doesn’t mean we should.
Time machine: 40 years ago, Vail Symposium examines ‘water options for tomorrow’
The Vail community gathered at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater to celebrate the life of Bob Parker, a 10th Mountain Division veteran who went on to become Vail’s first marketing specialist. “Parker lobbied for the current alignment of Interstate 70 through the Eagle River Valley and away from a...
Forest Service to host public meetings on thinning project
The White River National Forest is hosting two informational meetings about areas proposed for 2023 thinning projects in Eagle and Summit counties under the White River National Forest Health and Fuels Management Project. The open house meetings will be held Sept. 27 from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Dillon Ranger District,...
Wednesday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Fetching fellow
Vail resident Adam Merriman died Wednesday after sustaining head injuries during an electric skateboard crash Tuesday. A pedestrian who heard the crash said he suspects Merriman hit a joint in the pavement between the North Recreation Path and Red Sandstone Park in Vail.
