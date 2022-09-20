WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A large political rally for the 2022 General Election will be taking place in Waco this Saturday at 11 am in the Westview Shopping Center Parking Lot. McLennan County Republican Chair Bradford W. Holland says the rally will feature Republican Candidates focusing on “Securing the Border, Stop Human Trafficking.” Holland says that Republicans are coming together to show support of the enforcement of border security and to stop the flow of hundreds of thousands into the U.S. from across the Texas Border every month. The rally will take place at 539 N. Valley Mills Drive, and hopes to send a strong message to support law enforcement and Border patrol agents.

