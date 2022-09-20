ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

fox44news.com

Ride for a good cause in the Skittles Waco Wild West 100!

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco tradition for people of all ages is returning this weekend!. The goals of the Waco Wild West 100 are to encourage and motivate people to cycle, to promote safe riding and camaraderie, and to donate to local nonprofits. Additional funds raised over the years have been donated to Be the Match, local bike clubs, veterans, remote radio operators, school bike rodeos, and many more worthy causes.
Kiss 103.1 FM

Shopping, Food, and Fun: Market Days Coming to Belton, Texas

This fall, you can do some early Christmas shopping, eat your fill, and have fun with friends and family during Market Days in downtown Belton, Texas. Belton Market Days spotlight local artists, food vendors, and fun activities all over the downtown area on the third Saturday of the month. After shopping and grabbing a bite to eat, you can see a movie at The Beltonian Theater.
wacoan.com

Top Things to do in Waco this Weekend

Spooky season is on our doorstep. Whether that means sending off September with Oktoberfest celebrations, getting crafty to welcome Halloween festivities or exploring the night sky, we’re here to provide you with the perfect way to get into the spirit this weekend!. Remember to tag us @wacoan and use...
fox44news.com

CenTex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Holds Heritage Month Banquet

WACO, TX (FOX 44) – Waco community leaders gathered today to celebrate the rich and proud culture of Hispanics in our area. It was a part of a banquet put together by the Centex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Its their first large gathering since the start of COVID-19 and...
WacoTrib.com

Mumejian new pastor at Waco's Lake Shore Baptist Church

The Rev. Nick Mumejian is the new senior pastor at Lake Shore Baptist Church. He was officially installed during a ceremony Sept. 11 after being selected by the congregation in January. Mumejian delivered his first sermon as Lake Shore pastor on Easter Sunday, and then he and his wife, Virginia,...
fox44news.com

‘Secure the Border’ rally to be held Sept. 24

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A large political rally for the 2022 General Election will be taking place in Waco this Saturday at 11 am in the Westview Shopping Center Parking Lot. McLennan County Republican Chair Bradford W. Holland says the rally will feature Republican Candidates focusing on “Securing the Border, Stop Human Trafficking.” Holland says that Republicans are coming together to show support of the enforcement of border security and to stop the flow of hundreds of thousands into the U.S. from across the Texas Border every month. The rally will take place at 539 N. Valley Mills Drive, and hopes to send a strong message to support law enforcement and Border patrol agents.
tinyhousetalk.com

Tiny House For Rent in China Spring, Texas

This is a tiny house for rent on a private farm in China Spring, Texas which is located about 12 miles northwest of Waco. The home is listed over at the Tiny House Marketplace on Facebook for $1,150 per month, small dogs are allowed with a deposit. It has an outdoor area, kitchen, bathroom, and a large bedroom that doubles as a living area. What do you think?
baylorlariat.com

New restaurant puts soul on La Salle

Jessica Horne, owner of Jess Soul Food, said she always knew she wanted to open a restaurant, as she began collecting kitchen equipment in 2004. Even before Xristo’s Cafe opened in 2017, 810 La Salle Avenue was on Horne’s radar. She said she thought the building would be a good spot for a restaurant.
WacoTrib.com

I-35 crossings in Waco project getting closer to completion

Cheryl Ballou said motorists bent on buying baked goods at Collin Street Bakery in Waco occasionally arrived in a mood only cookies and fruitcake could improve during the $341 million widening of Interstate 35. The project began in April 2019, and transportation officials have said workers may place a bow...
fox7austin.com

10 Killeen ISD schools named Purple Star campuses

KILLEEN, Texas - Killeen ISD schools have been recognized as Purple Star campuses, says the district. The TEA designates Purple Star school districts and open-enrollment charter school campuses as those that show their support and commitment to meeting the unique needs of military connected students and their families. The ten...
KCEN

Killeen man searching for dog-sized lizard on the loose

KILLEEN, Texas — If you see a large lizard about the size of a dog roaming the streets of Killeen, don't worry. Chances are, it's Alejandro Sosa's missing pet. Sosa posted to the "What's happening in Killeen/Fort Hood, TX" group on Sept. 19 where he said he was looking for his pet, Achilles, which is an Argentinian tegu.
