fox44news.com
Ride for a good cause in the Skittles Waco Wild West 100!
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco tradition for people of all ages is returning this weekend!. The goals of the Waco Wild West 100 are to encourage and motivate people to cycle, to promote safe riding and camaraderie, and to donate to local nonprofits. Additional funds raised over the years have been donated to Be the Match, local bike clubs, veterans, remote radio operators, school bike rodeos, and many more worthy causes.
Shopping, Food, and Fun: Market Days Coming to Belton, Texas
This fall, you can do some early Christmas shopping, eat your fill, and have fun with friends and family during Market Days in downtown Belton, Texas. Belton Market Days spotlight local artists, food vendors, and fun activities all over the downtown area on the third Saturday of the month. After shopping and grabbing a bite to eat, you can see a movie at The Beltonian Theater.
Gumbo cookoff among Disabled American Veterans Chapter 147
The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 147 invite the public to a cookoff here in Killeen this Saturday.
wacoan.com
Top Things to do in Waco this Weekend
Spooky season is on our doorstep. Whether that means sending off September with Oktoberfest celebrations, getting crafty to welcome Halloween festivities or exploring the night sky, we’re here to provide you with the perfect way to get into the spirit this weekend!. Remember to tag us @wacoan and use...
Waco, Temple police gear up for National Night Out
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — National Night Out is coming up and it is one of the yearly celebrations that police departments across Central Texas use to get to know their community. “It’s just an opportunity for public safety professionals to meet the citizens, talk about maybe concerns that may be taking place and for […]
fox44news.com
CenTex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Holds Heritage Month Banquet
WACO, TX (FOX 44) – Waco community leaders gathered today to celebrate the rich and proud culture of Hispanics in our area. It was a part of a banquet put together by the Centex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Its their first large gathering since the start of COVID-19 and...
Report Shows Top 5 Most Dangerous Roads in Killeen, Texas
Buckle up Killeen, Texas! A new report shows the roads that tend to have the most accidents, and chances are one or more of these are roads you drive on daily. Half the battle for us cautious drivers is just knowing what intersections to avoid. Here's the list. Dangerous Killeen...
WacoTrib.com
Mumejian new pastor at Waco's Lake Shore Baptist Church
The Rev. Nick Mumejian is the new senior pastor at Lake Shore Baptist Church. He was officially installed during a ceremony Sept. 11 after being selected by the congregation in January. Mumejian delivered his first sermon as Lake Shore pastor on Easter Sunday, and then he and his wife, Virginia,...
fox44news.com
‘Secure the Border’ rally to be held Sept. 24
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A large political rally for the 2022 General Election will be taking place in Waco this Saturday at 11 am in the Westview Shopping Center Parking Lot. McLennan County Republican Chair Bradford W. Holland says the rally will feature Republican Candidates focusing on “Securing the Border, Stop Human Trafficking.” Holland says that Republicans are coming together to show support of the enforcement of border security and to stop the flow of hundreds of thousands into the U.S. from across the Texas Border every month. The rally will take place at 539 N. Valley Mills Drive, and hopes to send a strong message to support law enforcement and Border patrol agents.
tinyhousetalk.com
Tiny House For Rent in China Spring, Texas
This is a tiny house for rent on a private farm in China Spring, Texas which is located about 12 miles northwest of Waco. The home is listed over at the Tiny House Marketplace on Facebook for $1,150 per month, small dogs are allowed with a deposit. It has an outdoor area, kitchen, bathroom, and a large bedroom that doubles as a living area. What do you think?
City of Waco hoping to help residents save money on electric bills with Texas Power Switch
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco is hoping it can help residents save money when it comes to their electric bills by partnering with Texas Power Switch (TPS), a company that sells electricity rates in the state. Earlier this week, the city posted on its Instagram page that...
baylorlariat.com
New restaurant puts soul on La Salle
Jessica Horne, owner of Jess Soul Food, said she always knew she wanted to open a restaurant, as she began collecting kitchen equipment in 2004. Even before Xristo’s Cafe opened in 2017, 810 La Salle Avenue was on Horne’s radar. She said she thought the building would be a good spot for a restaurant.
WacoTrib.com
I-35 crossings in Waco project getting closer to completion
Cheryl Ballou said motorists bent on buying baked goods at Collin Street Bakery in Waco occasionally arrived in a mood only cookies and fruitcake could improve during the $341 million widening of Interstate 35. The project began in April 2019, and transportation officials have said workers may place a bow...
City of Waco looks to honor pioneer Lester Gibson
Waco City Council will honor a pioneer in the community, renaming Washington Avenue after the late McLennan County Commissioner Lester Gibson.
fox44news.com
Bell County Residents Question Brazos River Authority On Belhouse Pipeline Project
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) – Bell County community members had many questions today for the Brazos River Authority’s public meeting at the county expo center. It’s for the Belhouse Drought Preparedness Project building a pipe from Lake Belton to Stillhouse Hollow Lake. Many attendants we spoke with...
fox7austin.com
10 Killeen ISD schools named Purple Star campuses
KILLEEN, Texas - Killeen ISD schools have been recognized as Purple Star campuses, says the district. The TEA designates Purple Star school districts and open-enrollment charter school campuses as those that show their support and commitment to meeting the unique needs of military connected students and their families. The ten...
Killeen man searching for dog-sized lizard on the loose
KILLEEN, Texas — If you see a large lizard about the size of a dog roaming the streets of Killeen, don't worry. Chances are, it's Alejandro Sosa's missing pet. Sosa posted to the "What's happening in Killeen/Fort Hood, TX" group on Sept. 19 where he said he was looking for his pet, Achilles, which is an Argentinian tegu.
Police: Belton man declared missing, whereabouts unknown
A local man from Central Texas has been declared missing by police. Kenneth Corwin of Belton was last seen Friday in the 100 block of Elm Drive.
Report: Killeen, Texas Animal Shelter Euthanizations Grew in The Past Year
Animals in Killeen, much like people moving to the area, have grown in size steadily. With more animals appearing, there is a guarantee of someone seeing a stray cat or dog running around Central Texas. The City established the Killeen Animal Advisory Committee, to put forth suggestions and recommendations to help control the population of animals in the city.
Is It Legal to Live in an RV or Camper in Killeen, TX?
Killeen, Texas residents who own an RV or camper know all to well how much fun it is to travel around the state and even the entire U. S. in style. RVs make camping a luxury and can turn any trip into an adventure. #RVLife is real. Great for traveling...
