‘Thunderbirds’ to headline McConnell Air Show
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Air Force “Thunderbirds” will headline the Frontiers in Flight Air Show on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25, at McConnell Air Force Base. The demonstration squadron will perform a number of maneuvers and tricks while flying hundreds of miles an hour...
Where's Shane? Frontiers in Flight Air Show 1
REcan for NEXTGEN TV
Visit Wichita says the growing number of events will benefit the Wichita economy. The Thunderbirds will headline the two-day event.
Busy weekend a benefit for Wichita’s economy
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re looking for an indoor or outdoor event this weekend, there are plenty of options in and around Wichita. From the Frontiers in Flight Air Show at McConnell Air Force Base to the NHL preseason game at INTRUST Bank Arena, the number of events is in abundance.
Fall feeling fades Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says after a chilly and rainy first day of fall yesterday, we will begin clearing out this afternoon with warming temperatures. We will start the day off with temps in the 50s with scattered rain showers, primarily in south central Kansas. The light rain will continue through mid-morning. We will then begin clearing out clouds late this afternoon. We will be much warmer than yesterday with highs this afternoon into the upper 70s and low 80s.
Man injured in south Wichita duplex fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man suffered minor injuries in a late Friday-morning fire to a duplex in south Wichita. Crews with the Wichita Department responded to the call made a little after 11:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of East Clark Street, southwest of East Mount Vernon and Washington.
Infant killed in Hays house fire
The drought situation is serious, but not dire for the Wichita metro area. Video circulating on social media shows the attack on the Southeast High School freshman.
Water levels steady for Wichita area despite severe drought
AUGUSTA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some Kansas communities are asking residents to conserve water as this summer’s long stretch of hot, dry weather impacts water sources. The situation is serious, but not dire for the Wichita metro area. An example is at the August City Lake where water levels are lower than usual, but overall in the area, water supplies are stable.
Multiple traffic citations issued at busy intersection in east Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on Thursday released the number of citations issued at the intersection of K-96 and Rock Road. Traffic Section and Patrol North officers issued 38 citations for failing to stop at a red light. Officers issued seven citations for texting while driving. Three citations were issued for seatbelt violations, and two were notices to appear for driving on a suspended license.
Child critically injured by fallen tree in E. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 10-year-old girl was hurt Wednesday afternoon in an accident in which a tree or part of the tree fell on her. The accident happened around 5 p.m. in the 4700 block of E. English, near Douglas and Oliver. The Wichita Fire Department responded to the...
Warm start to the weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be a warm start to the weekend before a cold front brings slightly cooler weather Sunday. It will be a cool start to the day Saturday with morning low temperatures in the 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s to near 90 with plenty of sunshine.
Cooling trend begins today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the heat is (almost) gone. After three days of record highs in the triple digits, the Wichita metro area will warm into the middle 90s. However, areas farther north and west will be significantly cooler as a cold front marches across Kansas today.
City of Wichita receives FEMA grant to hire firefighters
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A federal grant will help the City of Wichita expand its fire department. Wednesday, the city announced reception of a $10.2 million grant from FEMA to hire 42 firefighters. With the funding, Wichita Fire Chief Tammy Snow said the department will place two additional truck companies...
Safe Streets Wichita hosting event to combat opioid crisis
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In an effort to combat the opioid crisis in the community, Safe Streets Wichita is hosting a free Naloxone day this Saturday. Naloxone, which is often branded as Narcan, is a medication that can quickly reverse an opioid overdose. The event lasts from 8-10 a.m. at...
Kansas State Fair announces 2022 attendance numbers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas State Fair announced that 315,273 people went through the gates at their 2022 event held September 9-18 in Hutchinson. That beats the total of 281,981 in 2021. Fair officials said The Nex-Tech Grandstand concerts were well attended, and initial projections show carnival attendance trending...
One more round of showers, then brighter skies return
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The last round of rain that we will see for awhile will cross Kansas in the overnight hours and early Friday. Amounts are expected to be light, with totals coming in under .25″ for much of the state. It will be damp and rather cool...
Family pleas for violence in Wichita schools to stop after teen seriously hurt
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Violence in schools is at the forefront of some parents’ minds as a group of students at Wichita Southeast High School face expulsion hearings after seriously injuring a 14-year-old boy. Parents of Tyren Jackson said their son was walking away from a fight when four...
Family: 11-year-old boy struck in crosswalk remains in critical condition
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita boy who was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike to school on Tuesday remains in critical condition, according to his family. Eleven-year-old Nathan Veith was in a crosswalk near Central and Tyler on Tuesday morning when he was hit by a driver who didn’t see him. He suffered multiple skull fractures and bleeding on the brain.
Rising Star: 10 year old giving ‘girl power’ new meaning in the ring
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There’s few 10-year-olds across the nation that you will find with a work ethic such as the one you’ll find at the Alley Boxing Club in Wichita. There’s even less of those 10-year-olds that you’ll find that look like Addison Kenney. “Just...
Where’s Shane? Derby High Homecoming
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s the first day of fall, which means homecoming for high schools is upon us!. This morning we’re out in Derby helping out before their homecoming parade tonight! Four different high school classes have been tasked with building their parade float today. We’re checking in with them, and we’ll help them put their creations together before the big event this evening!
