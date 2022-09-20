Read full article on original website
Puerto Ricans await aid, fret about post-hurricane recovery
Officials are fanning out across Puerto Rico to gauge the damage inflicted by Hurricane Fiona.
Puerto Rico Pays Taxes, Gets Natural Disaster Relief From U.S.
Most Puerto Ricans don’t have the right to vote for U.S. president, but they still pay most types of federal taxes to the U.S. government. How much do residents of Puerto Rico pay in taxes, and what does it get them in return?. Hurricane Fiona slammed Puerto Rico and...
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
