Portland, ME

WMTW

Thompson's Point rink operations suspended for winter season

PORTLAND, Maine — If you’re looking forward to skating at Thompson’s Point rink, you’ll have to wait until the summer. Thompson’s Point announced rink operations will be suspended this upcoming winter season to tackle a few projects on their list. The venue said they will...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bargain hunter scores 700-year-old medieval times document

PORTLAND, Maine — A bargain hunter who went to an estate sale in Maine to find a KitchenAid mixer, a bookshelf or vintage clothing walked away with a 700-year-old treasure. Instead of a kitchen appliance, Will Sideri stumbled upon a framed document hanging on a wall. It had elaborate script in Latin, along with musical notes and gold flourishes. A sticker said 1285 AD. Based on what he’d seen in a manuscripts class at Colby College, the document looked downright medieval.
PORTLAND, ME
JoJo's Cup of Mocha

How I Accidentally Ended Up In Maine

So, imagine you’re in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. You’re causally walking around near the water, taking in the views. Then in the distance you spot a bridge. You look up what’s on the other side of the bridge, because you see another land mass on the other side of this structure.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Q97.9

New Outdoor Adventure Park Coming to Richmond, Maine With 18 Hole Mini Golf

You're gonna want to find Richmond on a map. I don't know what's better, the fact that there is an adventure park coming to Richmond or the why and how. It's all from the brain of Jeremy Purington of Purington Construction. He wanted to bring something exciting to the place he calls home - Richmond, Maine. He loves living in Richmond with his wife and two boys, but when they want to do something, well...they have to leave. That's when Moose Mountain was born.
RICHMOND, ME
newscentermaine.com

Power outages expected in Maine as Hurricane Fiona barrels up the coast

PORTLAND, Maine — What is "bombogenesis?" According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, it's a "midlatitude cyclone that rapidly intensifies, dropping at least 24 mb in 24 hours." That's what you see below with the isobars tightly wrapped next to each other. An observed mean sea level pressure...
PORTLAND, ME
94.3 WCYY

Stroll Through a Trail Filled with Hundreds of Carved, Lit-Up Pumpkins in Maine

The Halloween season is upon us and in Maine, there's no shortage of incredible events and activities to fill the void. From haunted houses to trick or trunk events to costume parties, there's a little something for everyone when it comes to Halloween. But if you're looking for something a little bit more casual that can be both family friendly or a little frightening, there's a farm in Maine that has got you covered.
GORHAM, ME
95.9 WCYY

Two Portland Restaurants Named Two of New York Times 50 Best in the Nation

Two of Portland's finest restaurants received incredible national recognition recently. The New York Times has named the 50 restaurants they love the most. Portland fine dining establishments, Leeward and Twelve were both included on the prestigious list. Both restaurants joined a list of restaurants from across the country, diverse in concept, size, and age.
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

Maine Urgent Care to Close One of Its Locations For Good

According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
TOPSHAM, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Is residential space coming to Portland's 'first skyscraper'?

PORTLAND, Maine — The Fidelity Trust Company Building, also known as "Portland's first skyscraper," might be getting residential space. But first, a new staircase is needed. Connecticut River Capital of Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Alta Properties of Newton, Massachusetts, own the building located at 465 Congress Street. The Fidelity Trust Company Building was constructed in 1910, according to a staff memo submitted to the Portland Historic Preservation Board.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

City of Portland to hire equity director

PORTLAND, Maine — The city of Portland is hiring a special new position that will be charged with making sure the city operates to benefit all residents. Portland is creating an Office of Justice, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and is actively searching for a director. The city council decided to make the move at the suggestion of the city's Racial Equity Steering Committee, which met between September 2020 and April 2021.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Power outages reported across Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Central Maine Power and Versant Power are reporting outages Friday evening. CMP is reporting more than 4,900 customers without power, while more than 250 Versant customers are affected by outages as of Friday evening. Additional power outages are possible Friday night and Saturday due to gusty...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

