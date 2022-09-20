Read full article on original website
WMTW
Thompson's Point rink operations suspended for winter season
PORTLAND, Maine — If you’re looking forward to skating at Thompson’s Point rink, you’ll have to wait until the summer. Thompson’s Point announced rink operations will be suspended this upcoming winter season to tackle a few projects on their list. The venue said they will...
Bargain hunter scores 700-year-old medieval times document
PORTLAND, Maine — A bargain hunter who went to an estate sale in Maine to find a KitchenAid mixer, a bookshelf or vintage clothing walked away with a 700-year-old treasure. Instead of a kitchen appliance, Will Sideri stumbled upon a framed document hanging on a wall. It had elaborate script in Latin, along with musical notes and gold flourishes. A sticker said 1285 AD. Based on what he’d seen in a manuscripts class at Colby College, the document looked downright medieval.
Beloved Scarborough, Maine, Ice Cream Stand Is Preparing to Close for the Season
Well, it is getting to be that time of year. A time when the weather grows chilly and things that we enjoyed during the summer months are starting to close down. This includes our favorite summer treat on a hot day...ice cream. Of course, not all ice cream locations will...
A Terror Filled Experience Awaits You Behind Aquaboggan in Saco, Maine
Saco, Maine, is home to Aquaboggan Water Park, a place where families and friends can cool off on a hot summer day. However, what is a fun day filled with laughs and smiles during the summer turns into a night filled with screams and horrors. During the month of October,...
How I Accidentally Ended Up In Maine
So, imagine you’re in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. You’re causally walking around near the water, taking in the views. Then in the distance you spot a bridge. You look up what’s on the other side of the bridge, because you see another land mass on the other side of this structure.
New Outdoor Adventure Park Coming to Richmond, Maine With 18 Hole Mini Golf
You're gonna want to find Richmond on a map. I don't know what's better, the fact that there is an adventure park coming to Richmond or the why and how. It's all from the brain of Jeremy Purington of Purington Construction. He wanted to bring something exciting to the place he calls home - Richmond, Maine. He loves living in Richmond with his wife and two boys, but when they want to do something, well...they have to leave. That's when Moose Mountain was born.
Aimsel Ponti shares a snapshot of Maine's fall concert lineup
PORTLAND, Maine — Fall is officially here and there are plenty of concerts to enjoy around the state over the next few months. Portland Press Herald's music writer, Aimsel Ponti, joined us in the 207 studio with a preview of the upcoming concert season. There are a variety of...
newscentermaine.com
Power outages expected in Maine as Hurricane Fiona barrels up the coast
PORTLAND, Maine — What is "bombogenesis?" According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, it's a "midlatitude cyclone that rapidly intensifies, dropping at least 24 mb in 24 hours." That's what you see below with the isobars tightly wrapped next to each other. An observed mean sea level pressure...
New Westbrook medical campus breaks ground at Rock Row
WESTBROOK, Maine — The Waterstone Properties Group broke ground into the next phase for a research and medical campus at Rock Row in Westbrook. This will mean that the Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row will be dismantled and construction for the 200,000-square-foot campus will begin. The medical campus...
Stroll Through a Trail Filled with Hundreds of Carved, Lit-Up Pumpkins in Maine
The Halloween season is upon us and in Maine, there's no shortage of incredible events and activities to fill the void. From haunted houses to trick or trunk events to costume parties, there's a little something for everyone when it comes to Halloween. But if you're looking for something a little bit more casual that can be both family friendly or a little frightening, there's a farm in Maine that has got you covered.
Missing NH woman located by game wardens in Maine state park
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Maine Game Warden Michael Latti and Game Warden K9 Luna located a New Hampshire woman in South Berwick Thursday morning after she had been missing since Wednesday morning. South Berwick police located an unattended vehicle at Vaughan Woods State Park around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according...
The Top 10 Most Expensive Homes on the Portland, Maine, Peninsula
One of the most coveted places to live in America right now is in Portland, Maine. While some housing prices have cooled off a bit, the housing on the Portland peninsula continues to be red hot. In fact, of the top 10 peninsula properties on the market right now, FIVE...
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine's Sam Rogers shares how he has changed since losing his brother to suicide
PORTLAND, Maine — Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States and in Maine, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. In Maine, 234 died by suicide in 2022. It was the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 35 in the state.
Franklin Towers residents elated to once again have full power
PORTLAND, Maine — "It's just wonderful to be able to use the stove," Michael Mancini said. Mancini and more than one hundred others that live at Franklin Towers in Portland once again are receiving full power to their units. "It's wonderful to be able to use the kitchen like...
Two Portland Restaurants Named Two of New York Times 50 Best in the Nation
Two of Portland's finest restaurants received incredible national recognition recently. The New York Times has named the 50 restaurants they love the most. Portland fine dining establishments, Leeward and Twelve were both included on the prestigious list. Both restaurants joined a list of restaurants from across the country, diverse in concept, size, and age.
GoFundMe Created to Support Family of Maine Toddler That Passed Away Over The Weekend
Following a tragic accident that happened over the weekend, a Maine family is reeling from the death of their 2-year-old son. Saturday, at their home in Naples, Maine, a young boy was tragically killed after being struck by the truck and camper his father was moving in the driveway. Since...
Maine Urgent Care to Close One of Its Locations For Good
According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
Is residential space coming to Portland's 'first skyscraper'?
PORTLAND, Maine — The Fidelity Trust Company Building, also known as "Portland's first skyscraper," might be getting residential space. But first, a new staircase is needed. Connecticut River Capital of Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Alta Properties of Newton, Massachusetts, own the building located at 465 Congress Street. The Fidelity Trust Company Building was constructed in 1910, according to a staff memo submitted to the Portland Historic Preservation Board.
City of Portland to hire equity director
PORTLAND, Maine — The city of Portland is hiring a special new position that will be charged with making sure the city operates to benefit all residents. Portland is creating an Office of Justice, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and is actively searching for a director. The city council decided to make the move at the suggestion of the city's Racial Equity Steering Committee, which met between September 2020 and April 2021.
wabi.tv
Power outages reported across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Central Maine Power and Versant Power are reporting outages Friday evening. CMP is reporting more than 4,900 customers without power, while more than 250 Versant customers are affected by outages as of Friday evening. Additional power outages are possible Friday night and Saturday due to gusty...
