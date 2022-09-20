ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
JoJo's Cup of Mocha

How I Accidentally Ended Up In Maine

So, imagine you’re in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. You’re causally walking around near the water, taking in the views. Then in the distance you spot a bridge. You look up what’s on the other side of the bridge, because you see another land mass on the other side of this structure.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewiston, ME
Lewiston, ME
Government
State
Maine State
Lewiston, ME
Elections
Local
Maine Government
Maine State
Maine Elections
NEWS CENTER Maine

City of Portland to hire equity director

PORTLAND, Maine — The city of Portland is hiring a special new position that will be charged with making sure the city operates to benefit all residents. Portland is creating an Office of Justice, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and is actively searching for a director. The city council decided to make the move at the suggestion of the city's Racial Equity Steering Committee, which met between September 2020 and April 2021.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

DHHS is providing grants to help Mainers with disabilities

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - $11 million is coming to home and community based service providers that help Mainers with disabilities remain in their communities. It’s the latest round of support from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Earlier this week,...
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shenna Bellows
NEWS CENTER Maine

Balance screening held for Maine seniors

HALLOWELL, Maine — One in four adults over the age of 65 experiences a fall each year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To raise awareness of that fact within the Maine senior community, Healthy Living for ME provided two balance screenings in Hallowell and Waterville.
HALLOWELL, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Election Local#National Day#Volunteers#State
NEWS CENTER Maine

A closer look at Portland Charter Commission proposals

PORTLAND, Maine — When Portland voters head to the polls this November, they'll see 13 different ballot questions. While several of the questions are citizen-initiated referendums, eight were proposed by the Portland Charter Commission. "I believe all of our eight proposals will increase the legitimacy of city hall," Charter...
PORTLAND, ME
mainepublic.org

With sky-high fuel prices, more Mainers are applying for heating assistance

With colder temperatures on the way, high fuel costs are pushing more Mainers to apply for heating assistance. Community action agencies have taken in a little more than 18,000 applications for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) since mid-July, according to MaineHousing. That's almost triple the number of applications —...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

46th annual Common Ground Country Fair returns to Unity

UNITY, Maine — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, the 46th annual Common Ground Country Fair may be just what you're looking for. The fair, created by the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (MOFGA) in the late 1970s, has returned after being canceled the last two years due to the pandemic.
UNITY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WMTW

Hurricane Fiona is a reminder for Maine

PORTLAND, Maine - With Hurricane Fiona set to slam Atlantic Canada this weekend, it was only natural to ask the question of what a Fiona-like storm could look like here in Maine and what problems coastal communities should be prepared for every hurricane season. Fiona is a relatively close call...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Chronic staffing shortages forces closure of Maine dental offices

RUMFORD, Maine — Community Dental leaders announced Friday that they will close their offices in Rumford and Monson. The offices in Portland, Biddeford, Lewiston and Farmington will remain open. The Board of Directors for Community Dental blamed chronic workforce shortages for both dentists and dental hygienists. They said the...
RUMFORD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy