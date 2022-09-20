Read full article on original website
Stonecipher Farm Deals With TheftThe Maine WriterBowdoinham, ME
Things to Do in Maine 9/24 and 9/25The Maine WriterMaine State
Former Governor Paul LePage Introduces His Parent's Bill of RightsThe Maine WriterMaine State
Hannaford Opens New Locations In The USBryan DijkhuizenBrunswick, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
mainepublic.org
From health care to land conservation, LePage has a hard time outrunning his past
The Mills administration this week championed a significant drop in the state’s rate of uninsured residents, an improvement stemming from Democrats’ hard-fought battle with former Republican Gov. Paul LePage to expand Medicaid coverage to low-income Mainers. That yearslong fight could also serve as a point of contrast in...
Emerson College Polling: Mills leads LePage by 12 points
MAINE, USA — Emerson College Polling results released on Friday showed Gov. Janet Mills with a 12-point lead over former Gov. Paul LePage in the 2022 gubernatorial election, 53 to 41 percent. The survey of Maine voters found regardless of whom they support, 59 percent expect Mills to be...
How I Accidentally Ended Up In Maine
So, imagine you’re in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. You’re causally walking around near the water, taking in the views. Then in the distance you spot a bridge. You look up what’s on the other side of the bridge, because you see another land mass on the other side of this structure.
Maine lawmakers subpoena DHHS after record year for child deaths
AUGUSTA, Maine — More children died from abuse or neglect in Maine last year than in any other year on record. Maine legislators are demanding records from the Department of Health and Human Services, after a string of child deaths during the summer. Representative Holly Stover said she believes...
City of Portland to hire equity director
PORTLAND, Maine — The city of Portland is hiring a special new position that will be charged with making sure the city operates to benefit all residents. Portland is creating an Office of Justice, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and is actively searching for a director. The city council decided to make the move at the suggestion of the city's Racial Equity Steering Committee, which met between September 2020 and April 2021.
mainepublic.org
Maine has approved the first religious school to receive public funding since court decision
Maine has approved the first religious school application to receive public tuition funds, in the wake of a consequential U.S. Supreme Court case earlier this year. Portland's Cheverus High School was approved to take part in Maine's "town tuitioning" program, according to a document posted earlier this week by the Maine Department of Education.
Maine lobsterman say 'red listing' a threat to their livelihoods without cause
PORTLAND, Maine — The men and women who harvest Maine lobster say new restrictions on fishing, combined with the so-called “red listing” of lobster by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch, are a threat to their livelihoods, and the economy of coastal Maine. Both the listing and...
wabi.tv
DHHS is providing grants to help Mainers with disabilities
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - $11 million is coming to home and community based service providers that help Mainers with disabilities remain in their communities. It’s the latest round of support from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Earlier this week,...
mainepublic.org
Head of Maine's court-appointed attorneys agency warns legislators of "emergency" situation
The head of the state agency that oversees Maine's system of court-appointed attorneys is calling on the Legislature to hold a special session to take up an emergency budget request aimed at bringing in more lawyers. Justin Andrus, who heads the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services, is asking for...
Kingfield woman creates t-shirts to encourage people to vote
KINGFIELD, Maine — A Kingfield woman is on a mission to encourage more Mainers — especially young Mainers — to vote. She's doing so by, literally, making a fashion statement. Julie Swain is the owner of Maine Stitching Specialties in Skowhegan. Their products feature the 1901 Maine...
wabi.tv
Mainers voice concerns over possible 200% price hike for natural gas
CUMBERLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A public hearing was held in Cumberland Thursday night to discuss a proposed 200 percent distribution rate increase for Summit Natural Gas. Only a handful of people got up to speak during the public comment period, but their tone was clear: they can’t afford this.
Balance screening held for Maine seniors
HALLOWELL, Maine — One in four adults over the age of 65 experiences a fall each year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To raise awareness of that fact within the Maine senior community, Healthy Living for ME provided two balance screenings in Hallowell and Waterville.
A closer look at Portland Charter Commission proposals
PORTLAND, Maine — When Portland voters head to the polls this November, they'll see 13 different ballot questions. While several of the questions are citizen-initiated referendums, eight were proposed by the Portland Charter Commission. "I believe all of our eight proposals will increase the legitimacy of city hall," Charter...
mainepublic.org
With sky-high fuel prices, more Mainers are applying for heating assistance
With colder temperatures on the way, high fuel costs are pushing more Mainers to apply for heating assistance. Community action agencies have taken in a little more than 18,000 applications for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) since mid-July, according to MaineHousing. That's almost triple the number of applications —...
46th annual Common Ground Country Fair returns to Unity
UNITY, Maine — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, the 46th annual Common Ground Country Fair may be just what you're looking for. The fair, created by the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (MOFGA) in the late 1970s, has returned after being canceled the last two years due to the pandemic.
Maine Medical Center nurses vote to ratify first contract
PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's note: A previous version of this story gave an incorrect date for the vote to unionize at Maine Medical Center. More than a year after registered nurses at Maine Medical Center voted to unionize, members this week voted to ratify its first contract. In a...
Franklin Towers residents elated to once again have full power
PORTLAND, Maine — "It's just wonderful to be able to use the stove," Michael Mancini said. Mancini and more than one hundred others that live at Franklin Towers in Portland once again are receiving full power to their units. "It's wonderful to be able to use the kitchen like...
WMTW
Hurricane Fiona is a reminder for Maine
PORTLAND, Maine - With Hurricane Fiona set to slam Atlantic Canada this weekend, it was only natural to ask the question of what a Fiona-like storm could look like here in Maine and what problems coastal communities should be prepared for every hurricane season. Fiona is a relatively close call...
WMTW
Chronic staffing shortages forces closure of Maine dental offices
RUMFORD, Maine — Community Dental leaders announced Friday that they will close their offices in Rumford and Monson. The offices in Portland, Biddeford, Lewiston and Farmington will remain open. The Board of Directors for Community Dental blamed chronic workforce shortages for both dentists and dental hygienists. They said the...
Maine committee files subpoena for DHHS child protection records
AUGUSTA, Maine — On Wednesday, the Maine Government Oversight Committee voted 10-1 to subpoena the Maine Department of Health and Human Services to obtain the child protection records of four children who died last year. According to a news release issued by the Senate Majority Office, the committee formally...
