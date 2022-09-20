ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 6

this1that2
3d ago

first one to say Stephen A. Smith is a racist tool. all he does is scream when on TV. annoying as hell

Reply
16
RaidersRaider1
3d ago

how many gsmes has Steven a played nothing but a racist loud mouth

Reply
17
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Outfit Sunday

Erin Andrews was at the Caesars Superdome this past Sunday to cover the Buccaneers-Saints game. Her outfit for this Week 2 showdown turned a lot of heads. Andrews, 44, wore an orange top with orange pants. She also had matching Air Jordan 1's on to complete the look. Fortunately for...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Chad Johnson Upset Over Joe Burrow's Decision

The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a rough start to the 2022 season, just months removed from a Super Bowl appearance. A season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers was a tough pill to swallow considering the team should have won despite five turnovers. Just a week later, Cincinnati lost to an undermanned Dallas Cowboys team.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Stephen A Smith
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Steelers' Suspension News

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without a member on the backend of their defense for the at least the next three games according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. Per RapSheet, "Steelers S Damontae Kazee was suspended for the next 3 games for violations of the NFL’s substances of abuse policy."
PITTSBURGH, PA
People

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says

"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Aaron Rodgers Very Clear

In just a few days, two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history will step on the field against each other. Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers in a matchup of NFC title contenders. Before the game kicks off, though, Brady had a few words about his competition.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Quarterback#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Titans#The Kansas City Chiefs
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Viral Dolphins Cheerleader

The Miami Dolphins are one of the hottest teams in the NFL - yes, that's a sentence that was just written. After years of middling play, the Dolphins appear to be a legitimate playoff contender this season. The addition of Tyreek Hill has elevated the play of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has lifted the team to a 2-0 start.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Christian McCaffrey News

Christian McCaffrey is once again a bit banged up. The Carolina Panthers running back was added to the injury report on Thursday with an ankle injury. He was officially limited in practice. Even though McCaffrey is banged up, he's still expected to play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush

There's no quarterback controversy according to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott knows that owner Jerry Jones likes to spin some stuff to draw up readers and listeners, but he also knows that Dak Prescott is the guy when he's healthy. This isn't anything out of the ordinary, especially...
DALLAS, PA
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady reportedly spent part of his time away from the Buccaneers with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. Brady and the actress have a child together. Bridget announced she was pregnant shortly after breaking up with the then-New England Patriots quarterback. According to a report, Brady and Bridget celebrated their son's...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Jerry Jones reveals why Cowboys traded Amari Cooper

After posting back-to-back games with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, NFL veteran receiver Amari Cooper is making the Dallas Cowboys look pretty bad for trading him to the Cleveland Browns in return for just a fifth-round pick as fans blasted the decision on Thursday night. But apparently, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has his reasons.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Made "New Decision" With Tom Brady Today

Tom Brady was supposed to have Wednesdays off until the Tampa Bay Buccaneers changed their mind. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Brady was back practicing on Wednesday after he was originally supposed to be off. It's a new decision that Brady is comfortable with since he felt good enough to practice.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
616K+
Followers
76K+
Post
345M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy