Trooper shot flown to Seattle, suspect appears in court
SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington State Patrol trooper who was shot Thursday while on duty in Walla Walla was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment. Trooper Dean Atkinson, 28, was in stable condition in the intensive-care unit Friday morning after he was shot in the face, The Seattle Times reported.
State Patrol trooper shot in Walla Walla, suspect in custody
WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington State Patrol trooper was shot and seriously hurt Thursday in Walla Walla, Washington, according to law enforcement officials. At about 5:20 p.m. Thursday, someone rammed the unnamed trooper's vehicle and then shot him, Trooper Sarah Clasen told The Tri-City Herald.
