Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
IMPD arrests man for fatal stabbing
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man for an August homicide that happened on the city’s south side. Aaron Flora, 23, was fatally stabbed on Aug. 29 at a home in the 2900 block of Brill Road. That’s a residential area near Troy and Madison Avenues, a few blocks west of Columbia Park.
IMPD busts three suspects accused of using Facebook to commit a series of online robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — Three suspects are behind bars accused of arranging a series of armed robberies in Indianapolis using Facebook. IMPD claims the suspects were arrested after they arranged to meet with members of the department’s covert robbery team for a sale this week. The crime spree started in mid-August, IMPD said, when two men showed […]
Man accused of killing long-time Indy cab driver says it was 'misunderstanding'
We are learning more details about the moments leading up to the death of long-time Indianapolis tax driver Abdukadir Filanwaa.
cbs4indy.com
Greenwood police use littering citation to arrest a man wanted for murder in Indianapolis
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Some good instincts by a Greenwood police officer led to the arrest of a man wanted for murder in Marion county. Greenwood police were called to White Glove Towing along US 31 for a disturbance on Tuesday. While on scene, a Greenwood police officer noticed one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family says motorcyclist has died following crash with IPS school bus
INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash between an Indianapolis Public Schools bus and a motorcycle that happened on Indy’s near southeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of E. Orange Street and S. Kealing Avenue, which is located in a residential […]
3 shot, 1 dead after shooting near church on Indianapolis' north side
Three people were shot and one died in a shooting near a church Thursday afternoon on the city's north side, according to IMPD.
Triple shooting across from near north side church leaves 1 dead
INDIANAPOLIS — Police believe a triple shooting that left one person dead across from an Indianapolis church began as an argument among a landscaping crew. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. in a parking lot across from Broadway United Methodist Church located near E. 29th Street and Fall […]
Police searching for man missing from southeast side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are searching for a 64-year-old man who was last seen on the southeast side earlier this week. According to IMPD, Ricky L. Burns was last seen in the area of 3800 S. Keystone Ave. on the afternoon of Sept. 20. He was wearing a t-shirt, shorts and white tennis shoes and was using a black-colored wheelchair.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
Man dies, 2 others hurt in shooting outside church off Fall Creek Parkway
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died after he and two other men were injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of a church off Fall Creek Parkway on the near-north side, Indianapolis police say. One man died shortly after arrival a hospital, police said Thursday...
Man struck and killed by hit-and-run driver on State Road 37 in Indianapolis
Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday night on the southwest side of Indianapolis, according to police.
Indy ties recent record for fatal hit-and-run crashes after man is killed on State Road 37
INDIANAPOLIS – A man is dead following a fatal hit-and-run on Indy’s south side. Police say an off-duty IMPD civilian employee was headed home from work when they spotted the victim dead in the southbound lanes of State Road 37 at Epler. Police believe the victim, identified Wednesday afternoon by the Marion County Coroner’s Office […]
Missing Plainfield man found safe, police say
Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who's considered an at-risk individual.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘I think I hit somebody’: Driver accused of killing IU student charged with reckless homicide
Howard’s passenger recalled being hit by glass from either the windshield or passenger window. He asked Howard, “Did you hit someone?” She replied, “I think I hit somebody,” according to court documents. The passenger said he told Howard to pull over; when they stopped, someone flagged them down to tell them they had a scooter […]
3 shot, at least 1 critical after shooting near church on Indy's north side
At least two people were critically injured after being shot outside a church Thursday afternoon on the city's north side, police say.
A Hummer, a distinctive bag and a love of Newport cigarettes helped police nab a serial dollar store robber
INDIANAPOLIS – When a black Hummer H3 pulled up to an Indianapolis Family Dollar store on July 20, 2019, police were confident they had their man. And when they recovered a distinctive black-and-green duffel bag from the vehicle, they knew they’d found the person responsible for a series of armed robberies targeting dollar stores and […]
WISH-TV
Silver Alert issued for 34-year-old man missing from Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued just before 11:30 a.m. Friday for a 34-year-old man missing from Hendricks County. Marcus Evans was last seen at around 12:30 a.m. leaving a home in the 1800 block of Wedgewood Place in Plainfield. Plainfield police said on Facebook...
Inside the capture of suspect in Bloomington sewer system: Police find machete, scythe, rifle cartridges
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — While city diagrams, flashbangs, and cameras were used to help search for an armed suspect hiding from police in a Bloomington sewer, it was ultimately an Indiana State Police K-9 that brought him into custody. Eli Swartzentruber, 37, was arrested for attempted battery with a deadly weapon and intimidation, both felonies. The […]
WISH-TV
Final suspect found guilty in murder of Amanda Blackburn
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man accused of fatally shooting a pregnant woman in 2015 has been found guilty by a judge following a bench trial. Larry Jo Taylor, Jr. had been accused of murdering Amanda Blackburn during a home invasion in November 2015. Blackburn was the pregnant wife of pastor Davey Blackburn.
WISH-TV
Prosecutor: Man tracked down using GPS bracelet convicted of murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man tracked down using a GPS bracelet was convicted of murder Tuesday, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. On Jan. 30, 29-year-old Marlin Kiser was found dead next to a pickup truck in the 10200 block of Aristocrat Drive North shortly before 8:35 p.m. Kiser had multiple gunshot wounds.
cbs4indy.com
3 Pennsylvania men arrested after driving narcotics through Indiana
GAS CITY, Ind. — Three Pennsylvania men face a slew of charges after state police say they were carrying multiple illegal substances and a handgun through Gas City, Indiana, in two different cars. The arrests occurred around 8 p.m. Thursday after an Indiana State Police trooper saw two passenger...
Comments / 0