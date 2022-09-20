ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

IMPD arrests man for fatal stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man for an August homicide that happened on the city’s south side. Aaron Flora, 23, was fatally stabbed on Aug. 29 at a home in the 2900 block of Brill Road. That’s a residential area near Troy and Madison Avenues, a few blocks west of Columbia Park.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

Family says motorcyclist has died following crash with IPS school bus

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash between an Indianapolis Public Schools bus and a motorcycle that happened on Indy’s near southeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of E. Orange Street and S. Kealing Avenue, which is located in a residential […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Triple shooting across from near north side church leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — Police believe a triple shooting that left one person dead across from an Indianapolis church began as an argument among a landscaping crew. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. in a parking lot across from Broadway United Methodist Church located near E. 29th Street and Fall […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police searching for man missing from southeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are searching for a 64-year-old man who was last seen on the southeast side earlier this week. According to IMPD, Ricky L. Burns was last seen in the area of 3800 S. Keystone Ave. on the afternoon of Sept. 20. He was wearing a t-shirt, shorts and white tennis shoes and was using a black-colored wheelchair.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISH-TV

Silver Alert issued for 34-year-old man missing from Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued just before 11:30 a.m. Friday for a 34-year-old man missing from Hendricks County. Marcus Evans was last seen at around 12:30 a.m. leaving a home in the 1800 block of Wedgewood Place in Plainfield. Plainfield police said on Facebook...
PLAINFIELD, IN
FOX59

Inside the capture of suspect in Bloomington sewer system: Police find machete, scythe, rifle cartridges

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — While city diagrams, flashbangs, and cameras were used to help search for an armed suspect hiding from police in a Bloomington sewer, it was ultimately an Indiana State Police K-9 that brought him into custody. Eli Swartzentruber, 37, was arrested for attempted battery with a deadly weapon and intimidation, both felonies. The […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Final suspect found guilty in murder of Amanda Blackburn

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man accused of fatally shooting a pregnant woman in 2015 has been found guilty by a judge following a bench trial. Larry Jo Taylor, Jr. had been accused of murdering Amanda Blackburn during a home invasion in November 2015. Blackburn was the pregnant wife of pastor Davey Blackburn.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Prosecutor: Man tracked down using GPS bracelet convicted of murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man tracked down using a GPS bracelet was convicted of murder Tuesday, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. On Jan. 30, 29-year-old Marlin Kiser was found dead next to a pickup truck in the 10200 block of Aristocrat Drive North shortly before 8:35 p.m. Kiser had multiple gunshot wounds.
MARION COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

3 Pennsylvania men arrested after driving narcotics through Indiana

GAS CITY, Ind. — Three Pennsylvania men face a slew of charges after state police say they were carrying multiple illegal substances and a handgun through Gas City, Indiana, in two different cars. The arrests occurred around 8 p.m. Thursday after an Indiana State Police trooper saw two passenger...
GAS CITY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy