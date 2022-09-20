Woodi Washington and Oklahoma's Secondary Blitzing Behind Aggressive Mindset

Quarterback pressure from the secondary had become a rarity in Norman, but the defense is finding its footing.

NORMAN — The Sooners are off to a hot 3-0 start after last week’s beatdown against Nebraska, and plenty of things seem to be clicking.

The defense under Brent Venables has been as advertised early on. One of the quickest turnarounds to this point, and a reason for a spike in the defense, is Oklahoma’s secondary play.

The Sooners held quarterback Casey Thompson and a fun Nebraska offense to just 129 yards through the air. One thing the players have pointed to is the added aggressiveness.

“It’s definitely a little different than last year just because of the calls we’re running," Woodi Washington, Oklahoma's starting corner, said Monday night. "We’re able to get into the backfield and our corners are triggering on plays and stuff like that. So I mean just that aggressive mindset, we’ve got to keep it.”

Oklahoma ranks No. 1 in the country for team tackles for loss and tied for third at 13 quarterback sacks in three games. The defensive line has improved, certainly, but a big part of the success is because of how long the quarterback is holding onto the ball.

"Rush and coverage work together," said defensive coordinator Ted Roof . "When quarterbacks have to hold onto the ball longer, it gives your rush a chance to work when you are playing great coverage. At the same time, the rush complements that coverage."

“Just the discipline that we’re playing with," Washington said. "Everybody’s standing staying in their appropriate gap and then guys are just covering well. So I think it’s giving the quarterback trouble. He can’t throw the ball. So its giving the d-line a chance to get back there.”

Led by veterans like Washington and Jaden Davis , Oklahoma’s secondary has been stellar this season. There’s newfound depth from competition, progress and the transfer portal and it’s all paying off. In years past, the secondary was a glaring weak spot for the Sooners and the Oklahoma defense had become a national joke. There’s not much to joke about anymore, though.

Aside from Washington and Davis, the Sooners have a surprisingly deep unit considering what Oklahoma has given up over the last few years. D.J. Graham has started extensive games, while Kani Walker and C.J. Coldon are transfers who have both seen second-half action.

The cornerback room is physical, and the new defensive staff has allowed them to play free so far. In turn, guys are flying all over the field and making plays. With fast, bruising corners, it’s no surprise they’ve wanted to get in on the action in the backfield. Over the past few seasons, though, secondary blitzes have become a rarity. But with the coaching staff playing to the defense's strength, the on-field production has checked out.

“It’s definitely fun. I mean I get to blitz. I blitzed a couple of times this season, so that’s always fun being able to blitz as a corner. We don’t get to do it often.

"(Last year) we only had probably two (corner blitzes) in the entire play calls.”

Oklahoma’s secondary will have a big test this week. Not only will the Sooners be tasked with slowing down a veteran, experienced quarterback in Adrian Martinez , but the secondary will have to make a few physical plays to keep Deuce Vaughn out of the end zone.

