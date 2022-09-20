Jordyn Woods Channels ‘Moulin Rouge’ in Sparkling Heels & Mesh Mini Dress For Shein Launch Party With Karl Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods is starting her birthday celebrations early. The model who turns 25 on Sept. 23 threw a combined birthday bash and Shein collection launch party at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood, Calif., on Monday night. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Woods’ mother Elizabeth Woods, younger sister Jodie Woods and boyfriend Karl Anthony Towns and Jayden Smith also attended the festivities.

Jordyn is known for her trendy style and now she’s bringing her fashionable taste to Shein. The Shein x Jordyn Woods collection includes a glamorous array of glitzy dresses, bodysuits and bralettes that are perfect for a cocktail party, girls night out or birthday celebration.

To celebrate the collaboration and milestone birthday, Jordyn pulled up to the party in style. The media personality wore the Shein Sky Contrast Mesh Rhinestone Dress from her collection. The garment features a plunging sweetheart neckline, crystals on the front, mesh ruched panels on the side. Sticking to the “ Moulin Rouge ” and french glamour theme, Jordyn amped her look with dangling teardrop earrings, layered diamond chains and a glittering Balenciaga XS Hourglass handbag.

Karl Anthony Towns accompanied Jordyn at the event. The Minnesota Timberwolves basketball player looked dapper for the evening in all-black attire. He donned a sharp black vest over a button-down shirt with matching trousers and black Converse sneakers.

When it came down to shoes, Jordyn completed her look with sparkling strappy sandals . The silhouette had an asymmetrical crystal-embellished strap on the instep and was set on a thick pyramid heel.

