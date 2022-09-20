ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Thank Biden When Your Higher Energy Bill Arrives

By LAWRENCE KUDLOW
The New York Sun
The New York Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v5bLE_0i3QzFrD00

If you ask President Biden, he will tell you he’s more sympathetic to federal oil leases in the wake of skyrocketing oil prices and the war in Ukraine. He’s said it several times. Yet now comes this story that the Biden administration is siding against Native Americans in a crackdown on oil leasing near their indigenous sites.

Despite heavy opposition from local indigenous leaders, the interior secretary, Deb Haaland, who is of Native American heritage, is expected to finalize a rule banning oil and gas leasing near the Native American historical site of the Chaco Culture National Historical Park in northwestern New Mexico.

In her earlier life, Secretary Haaland was a House member representing New Mexico. In banning oil and gas leasing, Ms. Haaland cited environmental concerns and the “rich cultural legacy” of the region.andamp;nbsp;

Wait a minute, though, the Native Americans themselves are furious. One tribal leader told Fox News Digital that “the oil companies sure aren’t destroying the park, and they have new technology.”

The Navajo Nation president, Jonathan Nez, and vice president, Myron Lizer, wrote a letter last year slamming this proposal. The group opposes the Biden administration’s rule, saying it would prevent them from collecting much-needed royalties on the land they’ve held for decades.

Another Navajo citizen told Fox: “We are very poor. It’s like living in the third world. No help from the government. A lot of us don’t have electricity or running water. I’m for drilling. I’m for drilling.” She added: “People need the money.”

As we’ve argued for almost two years now, the Biden obsession with global warming and the administration’s regulatory war against fossil fuels is doing way more harm than good.andamp;nbsp;

The EPA, DOE, Interior, and the White House are all run by radical climate ideologues. They are exercising a serious form of central planning socialism, and it’s inflicting enormous, high-cost damage on working families of all kinds, including Native Americans. It hasn’t done one thing to deal with global warming, which is emphatically not an immediate existential threat.

A recent Wall Street Journal article notes that the Biden administration has leased out fewer acres for oil and gas drilling offshore and on federal lands than any other administration in its early stages, dating back to Harry Truman.

President Biden’s interior department leased 126,228 acres for drilling through August 20, his first 19 months in office. No other president since Richard Nixon in 1969-70 leased out fewer acres at this stage in his first term.andamp;nbsp;

By the way, as any energy company will tell you, getting a lease does not guarantee any drilling or fracking rights — because these very same climate-obsessive federal agencies will find ways to deny permits, and permits are the key.

Environmental groups tie up permits in the courts. The Biden administration does its part with its crazy overkill rules.

All of which brings me to my last thought: Senator Manchin thinks he’s going to get a permitting reform into the continuing resolution due September 30. Yet all the House lefties oppose this. Even some Senate Democrats, like Senators Markey and Sanders, oppose this.

Meanwhile, Senator Capito of West Virginia and Senator Sullivan of Alaska have a much better approach that would kill red tape, reinstitute regulatory reviews, and not spend a fortune doing it. All 50 Senate Republicans are behind this bill. So we’ll see how it plays out.

When you get your next electricity bill (which is up 16 percent from a year ago) or your natural gas related services bill (which is up 33 percent from a year ago), or see total energy costs that are up 24 percent, you can thank Secretary Haaland and her boss, President Biden.

Because they’re doing everything they can to make your life miserable.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Alaska State
State
West Virginia State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
Person
Jonathan Nez
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The New York Sun

The New York Sun

516
Followers
817
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

The New York Sun covers America and the world from a base at New York. Its report comprises straightforward, unblinkered news dispatches and an editorial page that puts a premium on principles over politics and people over party.

 https://www.nysun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy