manchesterinklink.com
Police seeking alleged wheelchair thief
The suspect, 22-year-old Devyn Smith-Gutierrez, is believed to have taken the motorized wheelchair from the area of Cedar and Pine Streets on Sept. 4. The victim told police that the chair was worth $8,000. Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. Anyone accused of a crime...
NECN
Police Increase Patrols at NH Park After Reports of Man Exposing Himself to Teen Girls
Police say they are increasing patrols at a park in Nashua, New Hampshire, after receiving multiple reports of a male subject who has been exposing himself to female teenagers. Nashua police said they are seeking the public's help in identifying the person, who has been approaching teen girls in the...
NECN
One Charged in Shooting at Lawrence Park; More Arrests Expected
A man has been charged in connection with a shooting that left two people wounded at a park in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning, police said. Luis Santana, 46, is accused in the shooting, which happened in a wooded area behind the Manchester Street Park near the Methuen line. The...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD arrests U.S. Marshalls’ “Fugitive of the Week” at Veterans’ Park
The man, 30-year-old Justin Hayes of Manchester, is a Tier 3 sex offender and had an active arrest warrant for failing to register. Hayes attempted to leave Veterans’ Park where he was spotted, but was ordered to stop. He did so and was taken into custody without incident in an alley off Chestnut Street.
mynbc5.com
Lebanon police searching for Vermont man previously arrested on kidnapping charges
LEBANON, N.H. — Lebanon Police are asking the public for help in locating a Vermont man who waspreviously arrested on kidnapping charges. Police said Adam Adolph, 32, of Thetford, was released earlier this month as part of a pre-trial services program following his arrest on July 27 for charges related to the kidnapping of a woman at the Lebanon Airport.
WCAX
Teens accused of carving race-motivated messages at NH school
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Two 17-year-olds in New Hampshire are accused of carving race-motivated messages inside a high school bathroom that identified and violated the civil rights of a Black student, the state attorney general’s office said Tuesday. The civil complaints allege that on April 20, the teens...
Barre woman among three charged with fentanyl trafficking
A traffic stop led to a vehicle search that turned up "a felonious quantity of suspected fentanyl."
thelocalne.ws
Boxford town administrator charged after crash
IPSWICH — An Ipswich man has been charged with operating under the influence (OUI) of liquor, negligent operation and driving without a license after a midnight crash Sept. 2. The charges were filed against Matthew Coogan, 39, of Nabby’s Point Road and became public this week in Ipswich District...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Woman claims employee randomly attacked her at gas pump
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester man indicted for alleged unemployment fraud
Concord, NH — Attorney General John M. Formella and Department of Employment Security Commissioner George Copadis announce that Luis J. Avendano of Manchester, New Hampshire was indicted on September 19, 2022, in Hillsborough County Superior Court – Northern District, on two counts of unemployment compensation fraud, a class A felony.
Man accused of exposing himself to children at park in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man was arrested after police say he exposed himself to children at a park in New Hampshire on Monday. Jason Keno, 38, of Manchester, is facing charges including indecent exposure, possession of a controlled drug, falsifying evidence, and resisting arrest, according to the Manchester Police Department.
laconiadailysun.com
Bike thieves are on a roll in the city
LACONIA — The arrest of a Laconia resident in connection with the theft of two performance bicycles offers a snapshot of a chronic and widespread problem, according to Chief Matt Canfield. “We’ve had a lot of bike thefts in the city. It’s always an issue,” Canfield said....
NECN
2 People Shot, 3rd Injured in Incident at Park in Lawrence
A shooting left two people wounded at a park in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning, police said.. The Lawrence Fire Department confirmed there was an active scene at the Lawrence Flea Market for an incident that happened around 7:10 a.m. Video taken by NBC10 Boston showed several police vehicles near...
Register Citizen
Police: Hartford man killed in confrontation at Vermont apartment
BRATTLEBORO, V.T. — Police say a Hartford man was shot and killed last month during a confrontation at a Vermont housing complex. The alleged shooter in the case has not been charged, but claimed he shot 32-year-old Michael R. Ledbetter Jr. after the Connecticut resident tried to force his way into his home on Aug. 19. He is facing federal drug and gun offenses in connection with the incident.
Authorities investigating triple shooting in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a triple shooting in Lawrence on Thursday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Manchester Street just after 7 a.m. found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Lawrence Fire Department. All three...
NECN
Ex-Brockton Police Chief Appears in Court to Face Charge of Negligent Driving
Brockton’s former top cop faced a judge in Worcester District Court on Wednesday, arraigned on a negligent driving charge stemming from a three-vehicle wreck he caused in his department vehicle. Emanuel Gomes entered a not guilty plea and was released on his own recognizance. According to the Massachusetts State...
whdh.com
Just One Station: Alleged racial remarks at middle school-age football game prompts response in Woburn, Wilmington
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two school districts are responding after racist remarks were allegedly made during a non-school football game between students from Wilmington and Woburn. During the game between Woburn and Wilmington middle schoolers on Wednesday, fans said racial slurs were tossed around during the match. “I was at...
Vermont trooper tickets teen for driving 111 mph
Police said Sean Kelly, 17, was clocked driving 46 MPH over the speed limit on I-89.
WMTW
New Englander pleads guilty in violent rape, beating of 74-year-old woman
A Massachusetts man accused of raping and kidnapping a 74-year-old woman has pleaded guilty. The Essex County District Attorney’s Office said William Raia admitted to breaking into a woman's home last July and raping her repeatedly. Raia pleaded guilty to aggravated kidnapping, armed assault in a dwelling, three counts...
WCAX
Vt. family sues school district over vaccination mistake
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Brattleboro family is suing the Windham Southeast School District after they say their son was vaccinated at a school clinic against their wishes. According to court documents, the clinic happened last November at the Academy School in Brattleboro. The complaint states that the Politella family’s six-year-old son was mistaken for another student and was vaccinated without the family’s consent. The family’s lawyer says after negotiations failed with the school district and the state, the family filed suit. The family accuses the school of gross negligence and says the vaccination caused great emotional harm.
