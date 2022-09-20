ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weare, NH

manchesterinklink.com

Police seeking alleged wheelchair thief

The suspect, 22-year-old Devyn Smith-Gutierrez, is believed to have taken the motorized wheelchair from the area of Cedar and Pine Streets on Sept. 4. The victim told police that the chair was worth $8,000. Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. Anyone accused of a crime...
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

One Charged in Shooting at Lawrence Park; More Arrests Expected

A man has been charged in connection with a shooting that left two people wounded at a park in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning, police said. Luis Santana, 46, is accused in the shooting, which happened in a wooded area behind the Manchester Street Park near the Methuen line. The...
LAWRENCE, MA
Weare, NH
Crime & Safety
State
New Hampshire State
City
Weare, NH
mynbc5.com

Lebanon police searching for Vermont man previously arrested on kidnapping charges

LEBANON, N.H. — Lebanon Police are asking the public for help in locating a Vermont man who waspreviously arrested on kidnapping charges. Police said Adam Adolph, 32, of Thetford, was released earlier this month as part of a pre-trial services program following his arrest on July 27 for charges related to the kidnapping of a woman at the Lebanon Airport.
LEBANON, NH
WCAX

Teens accused of carving race-motivated messages at NH school

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Two 17-year-olds in New Hampshire are accused of carving race-motivated messages inside a high school bathroom that identified and violated the civil rights of a Black student, the state attorney general’s office said Tuesday. The civil complaints allege that on April 20, the teens...
WEARE, NH
thelocalne.ws

Boxford town administrator charged after crash

IPSWICH — An Ipswich man has been charged with operating under the influence (OUI) of liquor, negligent operation and driving without a license after a midnight crash Sept. 2. The charges were filed against Matthew Coogan, 39, of Nabby’s Point Road and became public this week in Ipswich District...
IPSWICH, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Manchester man indicted for alleged unemployment fraud

Concord, NH — Attorney General John M. Formella and Department of Employment Security Commissioner George Copadis announce that Luis J. Avendano of Manchester, New Hampshire was indicted on September 19, 2022, in Hillsborough County Superior Court – Northern District, on two counts of unemployment compensation fraud, a class A felony.
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Bike thieves are on a roll in the city

LACONIA — The arrest of a Laconia resident in connection with the theft of two performance bicycles offers a snapshot of a chronic and widespread problem, according to Chief Matt Canfield. “We’ve had a lot of bike thefts in the city. It’s always an issue,” Canfield said....
LACONIA, NH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NECN

2 People Shot, 3rd Injured in Incident at Park in Lawrence

A shooting left two people wounded at a park in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning, police said.. The Lawrence Fire Department confirmed there was an active scene at the Lawrence Flea Market for an incident that happened around 7:10 a.m. Video taken by NBC10 Boston showed several police vehicles near...
LAWRENCE, MA
Register Citizen

Police: Hartford man killed in confrontation at Vermont apartment

BRATTLEBORO, V.T. — Police say a Hartford man was shot and killed last month during a confrontation at a Vermont housing complex. The alleged shooter in the case has not been charged, but claimed he shot 32-year-old Michael R. Ledbetter Jr. after the Connecticut resident tried to force his way into his home on Aug. 19. He is facing federal drug and gun offenses in connection with the incident.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities investigating triple shooting in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a triple shooting in Lawrence on Thursday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Manchester Street just after 7 a.m. found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Lawrence Fire Department. All three...
LAWRENCE, MA
WCAX

Vt. family sues school district over vaccination mistake

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Brattleboro family is suing the Windham Southeast School District after they say their son was vaccinated at a school clinic against their wishes. According to court documents, the clinic happened last November at the Academy School in Brattleboro. The complaint states that the Politella family’s six-year-old son was mistaken for another student and was vaccinated without the family’s consent. The family’s lawyer says after negotiations failed with the school district and the state, the family filed suit. The family accuses the school of gross negligence and says the vaccination caused great emotional harm.
BRATTLEBORO, VT

