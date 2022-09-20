ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windham, ME

WMTW

Chronic staffing shortages forces closure of Maine dental offices

RUMFORD, Maine — Community Dental leaders announced Friday that they will close their offices in Rumford and Monson. The offices in Portland, Biddeford, Lewiston and Farmington will remain open. The Board of Directors for Community Dental blamed chronic workforce shortages for both dentists and dental hygienists. They said the...
RUMFORD, ME
92 Moose

Maine Urgent Care to Close One of Its Locations For Good

According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
WGME

Maine Med nurses vote to ratify first union contract

Registered nurses at Maine Medical Center in Portland ratified their first-ever union contract that they say will provide patient care protections and strong standards to improve retention and recruitment, according to the Maine State Nurses Association. They voted on the three-year agreement on Wednesday and Thursday. Maine Med nurses first...
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Two MaineHealth entities seek to integrate medical staffs, hospital licenses

Two southern Maine health organizations, already part of the MaineHealth system, aim to share medical staffs and hospital licenses under a plan announced Thursday. Maine Medical Center, the state's largest with 700 beds in Portland and more than 9,600 employees, and York County-based Southern Maine Health Care said they will advance the proposal to their respective boards.
YORK COUNTY, ME
WGME

Community Dental to close 2 Maine locations due to shortage of dentists, hygienists

Community Dental says it plans to close two of its six Maine locations. The Rumford Center and the Monson dental clinic will both close on November 23. According to Community Dental, the closures are the result of chronic workforce shortages in dentistry – made more challenging by the pandemic – which has left long-term unfilled vacancies of essential positions at both locations.
MONSON, ME
wabi.tv

DHHS is providing grants to help Mainers with disabilities

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - $11 million is coming to home and community based service providers that help Mainers with disabilities remain in their communities. It’s the latest round of support from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Earlier this week,...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine corrections officials tout wholistic approach to addiction treatment after prison renovation

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - At the Maine Correctional Center, a century-old, medium-security prison in Windham, old buildings are still being demolished. “The majority of the buildings were built in 1919 and tremendously old, really unfit,” said Maine Department of Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty on-site on Tuesday. The department invited press to tour the Windham facility, whose renovation has become an unheralded issue in this year’s governor’s race between incumbent Democrat Janet Mills and her Republican challenger – and predecessor in office – Paul LePage, who has questioned what happened to his six-year-old plan to expand the facility for addiction treatment.
WINDHAM, ME
WGME

Maine man accused of attempted murder in Massachusetts

BANGOR (WGME) -- A man accused of attempted murder in Massachusetts was arrested in Maine Friday. Bangor police say they arrested 36-year-old Patrick Lloyd of LeGrange on an outstanding warrant from Webster, Massachusetts. Police say the charge stemmed from a domestic violence incident that happened in Webster. Police say they...
WEBSTER, MA
WMTW

Maine Health to integrate Medical Center, Southern Maine Health staff

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Medical Center and Southern Maine Health care have announced a plan to integrate into one system. The plan will have the two hospitals share medical staff members and hospital licenses. Officials say the move would bring the two hospitals more in line to better serve...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

'Significant deficiencies' found in Portland Schools' finances after recent audit

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A recent audit of Portland Public Schools found "weaknesses" and "significant deficiencies" within its finances. The results of the audit, which was conducted by auditing firm Melanson, were presented during the Portland City Council's Finance Committee hearing Thursday and were first reported by the Portland Press Herald.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Local restaurants celebrate Maine Lobster Week

PORTLAND (WGME) – It's been a summer of controversy for Maine lobster, but this week, and especially on Sunday, it's a time to celebrate it. This is Maine Lobster Week, and many restaurants are featuring the iconic crustacean. Lobster is the most valuable catch in the country, but it's...
PORTLAND, ME
News Break
Politics
NECN

Maine Prepares for Blustery Brush With Hurricane Fiona

Maine will be spared the worst of Hurricane Fiona as it slams into Nova Scotia and the Canadian Maritimes this weekend. Still, some communities are expecting wind gusts of 55 to 60 miles per hour and big waves. One NWS Caribou projected wind gust map showed the city of Eastport,...
EASTPORT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Is residential space coming to Portland's 'first skyscraper'?

PORTLAND, Maine — The Fidelity Trust Company Building, also known as "Portland's first skyscraper," might be getting residential space. But first, a new staircase is needed. Connecticut River Capital of Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Alta Properties of Newton, Massachusetts, own the building located at 465 Congress Street. The Fidelity Trust Company Building was constructed in 1910, according to a staff memo submitted to the Portland Historic Preservation Board.
PORTLAND, ME
Z107.3

Androscoggin Mill in Maine To Close; 230 Employees Affected

The owner of the Androscoggin Mill in Jay announced Tuesday that the mill would close in 2023. According to Businesswire.com, Pixelle Specialty Solutions LLC (“Pixelle”), has announced the mill located in Jay, will close in the first quarter of 2023. The mill has endured significant business and financial challenges that were compounded by the April 2020 rupture of one of its pulp digesters and catastrophic damage impacting the continued operability of the entire pulp mill. The mill employs approximately 230 people who will be affected by the closure."
JAY, ME

