WMTW
Chronic staffing shortages forces closure of Maine dental offices
RUMFORD, Maine — Community Dental leaders announced Friday that they will close their offices in Rumford and Monson. The offices in Portland, Biddeford, Lewiston and Farmington will remain open. The Board of Directors for Community Dental blamed chronic workforce shortages for both dentists and dental hygienists. They said the...
Maine Urgent Care to Close One of Its Locations For Good
According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
WGME
Maine Med nurses vote to ratify first union contract
Registered nurses at Maine Medical Center in Portland ratified their first-ever union contract that they say will provide patient care protections and strong standards to improve retention and recruitment, according to the Maine State Nurses Association. They voted on the three-year agreement on Wednesday and Thursday. Maine Med nurses first...
mainebiz.biz
Two MaineHealth entities seek to integrate medical staffs, hospital licenses
Two southern Maine health organizations, already part of the MaineHealth system, aim to share medical staffs and hospital licenses under a plan announced Thursday. Maine Medical Center, the state's largest with 700 beds in Portland and more than 9,600 employees, and York County-based Southern Maine Health Care said they will advance the proposal to their respective boards.
WGME
Community Dental to close 2 Maine locations due to shortage of dentists, hygienists
Community Dental says it plans to close two of its six Maine locations. The Rumford Center and the Monson dental clinic will both close on November 23. According to Community Dental, the closures are the result of chronic workforce shortages in dentistry – made more challenging by the pandemic – which has left long-term unfilled vacancies of essential positions at both locations.
wabi.tv
DHHS is providing grants to help Mainers with disabilities
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - $11 million is coming to home and community based service providers that help Mainers with disabilities remain in their communities. It’s the latest round of support from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Earlier this week,...
wabi.tv
Maine corrections officials tout wholistic approach to addiction treatment after prison renovation
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - At the Maine Correctional Center, a century-old, medium-security prison in Windham, old buildings are still being demolished. “The majority of the buildings were built in 1919 and tremendously old, really unfit,” said Maine Department of Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty on-site on Tuesday. The department invited press to tour the Windham facility, whose renovation has become an unheralded issue in this year’s governor’s race between incumbent Democrat Janet Mills and her Republican challenger – and predecessor in office – Paul LePage, who has questioned what happened to his six-year-old plan to expand the facility for addiction treatment.
WGME
Maine man accused of attempted murder in Massachusetts
BANGOR (WGME) -- A man accused of attempted murder in Massachusetts was arrested in Maine Friday. Bangor police say they arrested 36-year-old Patrick Lloyd of LeGrange on an outstanding warrant from Webster, Massachusetts. Police say the charge stemmed from a domestic violence incident that happened in Webster. Police say they...
WMTW
Maine Health to integrate Medical Center, Southern Maine Health staff
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Medical Center and Southern Maine Health care have announced a plan to integrate into one system. The plan will have the two hospitals share medical staff members and hospital licenses. Officials say the move would bring the two hospitals more in line to better serve...
wabi.tv
Mainers voice concerns over possible 200% price hike for natural gas
CUMBERLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A public hearing was held in Cumberland Thursday night to discuss a proposed 200 percent distribution rate increase for Summit Natural Gas. Only a handful of people got up to speak during the public comment period, but their tone was clear: they can’t afford this.
WGME
'Significant deficiencies' found in Portland Schools' finances after recent audit
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A recent audit of Portland Public Schools found "weaknesses" and "significant deficiencies" within its finances. The results of the audit, which was conducted by auditing firm Melanson, were presented during the Portland City Council's Finance Committee hearing Thursday and were first reported by the Portland Press Herald.
WGME
Local restaurants celebrate Maine Lobster Week
PORTLAND (WGME) – It's been a summer of controversy for Maine lobster, but this week, and especially on Sunday, it's a time to celebrate it. This is Maine Lobster Week, and many restaurants are featuring the iconic crustacean. Lobster is the most valuable catch in the country, but it's...
Maine to walk away from multi-million dollar Juul settlement
The Maine Attorney General’s Office on Friday decided to walk away from an $11 million agreement with electronic cigarette manufacturer Juul after objecting to certain conditions from the company. Maine was set to receive about $11 million over the next six to 10 years as part of a nearly...
Missing NH woman located by game wardens in Maine state park
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Maine Game Warden Michael Latti and Game Warden K9 Luna located a New Hampshire woman in South Berwick Thursday morning after she had been missing since Wednesday morning. South Berwick police located an unattended vehicle at Vaughan Woods State Park around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according...
NECN
Maine Prepares for Blustery Brush With Hurricane Fiona
Maine will be spared the worst of Hurricane Fiona as it slams into Nova Scotia and the Canadian Maritimes this weekend. Still, some communities are expecting wind gusts of 55 to 60 miles per hour and big waves. One NWS Caribou projected wind gust map showed the city of Eastport,...
mainepublic.org
Maine has approved the first religious school to receive public funding since court decision
Maine has approved the first religious school application to receive public tuition funds, in the wake of a consequential U.S. Supreme Court case earlier this year. Portland's Cheverus High School was approved to take part in Maine's "town tuitioning" program, according to a document posted earlier this week by the Maine Department of Education.
25 of the Best Names for Cannabis Shops in Maine Ranked
Maine has seen a boom of medicinal and recreational marijuana shops all over the state since the state legalized the sale of recreational marijuana. According to a Bangor Daily News Article from 2020, there were 216 vendors at the time, waiting for their license to sell recreational marijuana. Ever since...
Beloved Scarborough, Maine, Ice Cream Stand Is Preparing to Close for the Season
Well, it is getting to be that time of year. A time when the weather grows chilly and things that we enjoyed during the summer months are starting to close down. This includes our favorite summer treat on a hot day...ice cream. Of course, not all ice cream locations will...
Is residential space coming to Portland's 'first skyscraper'?
PORTLAND, Maine — The Fidelity Trust Company Building, also known as "Portland's first skyscraper," might be getting residential space. But first, a new staircase is needed. Connecticut River Capital of Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Alta Properties of Newton, Massachusetts, own the building located at 465 Congress Street. The Fidelity Trust Company Building was constructed in 1910, according to a staff memo submitted to the Portland Historic Preservation Board.
Androscoggin Mill in Maine To Close; 230 Employees Affected
The owner of the Androscoggin Mill in Jay announced Tuesday that the mill would close in 2023. According to Businesswire.com, Pixelle Specialty Solutions LLC (“Pixelle”), has announced the mill located in Jay, will close in the first quarter of 2023. The mill has endured significant business and financial challenges that were compounded by the April 2020 rupture of one of its pulp digesters and catastrophic damage impacting the continued operability of the entire pulp mill. The mill employs approximately 230 people who will be affected by the closure."
