Cleveland, OH

Joe Thomas makes Hall of Fame ballot first time around

By Laura Morrison
 3 days ago

**FOX 8 caught up with Joe Thomas during a Browns football practice, as seen in the video above.**

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — The one and only Joe Thomas has officially made the Pro Football Hall of Fame vote for 2023, his first year of eligibility.

“We are happy to announce the 129 Modern-Era Nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023,” the hall of fame said in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.

The list is going to be cut down to 25 semifinalists in November, with 15 finalists being revealed in January. Then a selection committee chooses anywhere from four to nine enshrinees ahead of the Super Bowl. The enshrinement ceremony won’t take place until August 2023.

Thomas, a 10-time Pro Bowler offensive tackle who retired from the NFL in 2017, would be the 18th member of the Cleveland Browns with a bust in the hall if inducted.

Other players who made the 2023 ballot who have ties to the Browns organization include:

  • Jake Delhomme
  • Jamal Lewis
  • Eric Metcalf
  • Andre Rison
  • Lomas Brown
  • Willie McGinest
  • Josh Cribbs
  • Clyde Simmons (an assistant coach)

Find the full list of nominees right here.

