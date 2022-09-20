Read full article on original website
WTAP
Parkersburg Comprehensive Treatment Center held a recovery carnival
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Comprehensive Treatment Center did something a little special for their patients. The center held a carnival to celebrate National Recovery Month as a way to show support for their patients. The carnival included games for the patients and their families to play. The Clinical Director,...
WTAP
Madison Wine sentenced to life in prison for the death of her adoptive parents
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Madison Wine was sentenced to life in prison for the deaths of her adoptive parents, Rob and Charlotte Taylor. Wine was convicted of the murders of her adoptive parents, attempted murder of her stepsister, animal cruelty, and arson, for a house fire she started in 2019.
WTAP
Wood Co. Sheriff Deputy filed a civil lawsuit naming several members of Wood Co.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff Deputy Tasha Hewitt filed a civil lawsuit naming several members of wood county on September 13th of this year. The lawsuit has been filed, but the defendants have not been served yet. According to the lawsuit, Hewitt’s claims she experienced gender discrimination, retaliation,...
WTAP
Local hospital implements potentially life-saving critical care ambulances
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine Camden Clark now has two certified critical care ambulances. One EMS professional calls the development life-saving. Camden Clark Ambulance Service Manager Shawn Marshall explained that, before these two ambulances were certified, critical care patients would be transported to other facilities via helicopter. However helicopters can’t always be used. For example, weather can get in the way. In those instances the hospital would have to call in a critical care transport from out of town.
WTAP
Local law enforcement and the FBI catch well-known drug trafficker
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A man who is believed to be one of Marietta’s biggest drug traffickers has been caught. The investigation that lead to Ivan Burton’s arrest involved the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force, and the FBI. Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks said...
WTAP
WVU STEAM TAC visited Jackson Middle School
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Cherish George had WVU STEAM TAC visit last year and decided to have them visit students again. WVU STEAM TAC offers activities for students to do that are based off of real life projects. Thursday, STEAM Specialist Angela McDaniel from WVU STEAM TAC helped the students...
WTAP
Barlow Fair is taking place this weekend
BARLOW, Ohio (WTAP) - The Barlow Fair is taking place this weekend. The fair started Thursday with some animal showings and tractor pulls. They are having a parade today along with more animal showings and tractor pulls. Fair Board President and Parade Marshall Joe Campbell talked about what the fair...
WTAP
Volcano Days is returning to Mountwood Park this weekend
WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Volcano Days is returning to Mountwood Park for the first time in 3 years. COVID put a hold on Volcano Days over the past few years, but everyone is excited to return. There are numerous vendors and food options available that have been at Volcano Days...
WTAP
Body found as firefighters fight trailer fire
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered found in a trailer that caught fire Wednesday morning near Cutler, Ohio. Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department Captain Josh Chevalier says the trailer was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene. Chevalier says it took crews...
WTAP
Washington County voters will be seeing changes to voting locations for the November election
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington County voters will be seeing changes to their voting locations for the November elections. Washington County Board of Elections has been partnering with the superintendents for the county’s schools for about a year to set up these new locations. According to Karen Pawloski,...
WTAP
Glenville State senior to be field commander for marching band
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University senior Caitlin Reed will be the field commander for the Pioneer ‘Wall of Sound’ Marching Band this semester. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music and hails from Lindside in Monroe County. She is the daughter of Michelle and Eric Reed.
WTAP
Arts and entertainment events happening September 22nd-25th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Thursday, September 22nd. Wesbanco Art Display at Wesbanco, 9 AM - 3 PM. Birth-Two...
WTAP
Parkersburg High School is this week’s Band of the Week
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg High School Big Red Marching band is going back to its roots. The band saw a lot of turnover this year after losing a lot of seniors in in the spring. The band lost 25 seniors last year and this season only had around...
WTAP
Obituary: Palmer-Snider, Betty Louise
Betty Louise Palmer-Snider, 95, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away on August 22, 2022, at Crimson Peaks Assisted Living Center. She was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia April 4, 1927, a daughter of the late Sutton Jay Palmer and Clara Lenora Balderson-Palmer. Betty was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and...
WTAP
Parkersburg-native to provide musical event at Peoples Bank Theatre
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg native is returning to the Mid-Ohio Valley to provide a night of music. American Pops Orchestra founder and music director, Luke Frazier is doing a 90-minute concert highlighting the different forms of American music. This concert will include everything like Broadway, country, gospel and...
WTAP
Marie Osmond is coming to the Peoples Bank Theatre
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - Marie Osmond is coming to the Peoples Bank Theatre Friday September 30th at 8 P.M. Marie said for her, this show is a celebration of six decades. There will be a range of genres from country to opera. She mentioned hit songs like ‘’Meet Me in Montana’'.
WTAP
Obituary: Lemon, Alberta Modesitt
Alberta Modesitt Lemon, 92, of Parkersburg, WV, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Walker, WV, a daughter of the late Bert Webster and Alta Mae (Heck) Nichols. She was an LPN and worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital before retiring from Camden Clark. She was...
WTAP
Obituary: Nutter, Eddie Allen
Eddie Allen Nutter, 70, of Belpre, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord Friday, September 23rd, 2022, at his residence. He was born October 1, 1951, in Richwood, WV. A son of the late Orange and Virginia Webb Nutter. Ed was self-employed, and along with his wife, he was...
WTAP
Obituary: Lucas, Matthew
Matthew Lucas, 55, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on September 10, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. Matthew was born November 29, 1966, in Huntington, West Virginia, to his mother, Diana Kay (Mayes) Caltrider of Huntington, WV. He was a man of many experiences in life....
WTAP
Williamstown hosts Ritchie County for rematch of Class A State Volleyball Championship
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - In a rematch of last years volleyball state championship, the Williamstown Yellowjackets hosted the Ritchie County Rebels on the court. It was a hard fought battle the whole match as the Yellowjackets and Rebels fought it out. It was the Yellowjackets who defended their title with...
