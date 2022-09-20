ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

WTAP

Marie Osmond is coming to the Peoples Bank Theatre

MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - Marie Osmond is coming to the Peoples Bank Theatre Friday September 30th at 8 P.M. Marie said for her, this show is a celebration of six decades. There will be a range of genres from country to opera. She mentioned hit songs like ‘’Meet Me in Montana’'.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Parkersburg-native to provide musical event at Peoples Bank Theatre

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg native is returning to the Mid-Ohio Valley to provide a night of music. American Pops Orchestra founder and music director, Luke Frazier is doing a 90-minute concert highlighting the different forms of American music. This concert will include everything like Broadway, country, gospel and...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Barlow Fair is taking place this weekend

BARLOW, Ohio (WTAP) - The Barlow Fair is taking place this weekend. The fair started Thursday with some animal showings and tractor pulls. They are having a parade today along with more animal showings and tractor pulls. Fair Board President and Parade Marshall Joe Campbell talked about what the fair...
BARLOW, OH
Parkersburg, WV
Parkersburg, WV
WTAP

Volcano Days is returning to Mountwood Park this weekend

WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Volcano Days is returning to Mountwood Park for the first time in 3 years. COVID put a hold on Volcano Days over the past few years, but everyone is excited to return. There are numerous vendors and food options available that have been at Volcano Days...
WAVERLY, WV
WTAP

Glenville State senior to be field commander for marching band

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University senior Caitlin Reed will be the field commander for the Pioneer ‘Wall of Sound’ Marching Band this semester. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music and hails from Lindside in Monroe County. She is the daughter of Michelle and Eric Reed.
GLENVILLE, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Harvest Moon Arts and Crafts Festival opens Saturday in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG — The 2022 Harvest Moon Arts and Crafts Festival will return to City Park on Saturday and Sunday with a wide variety of arts and crafts vendors. Admission is $5 per person. The festival will run from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. The festival serves as a fundraiser...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Nutter, Eddie Allen

Eddie Allen Nutter, 70, of Belpre, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord Friday, September 23rd, 2022, at his residence. He was born October 1, 1951, in Richwood, WV. A son of the late Orange and Virginia Webb Nutter. Ed was self-employed, and along with his wife, he was...
BELPRE, OH
Agatha Christie
WTRF- 7News

Barnesville Pumpkin Festival returns for 2022

BELMONT COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Just in time to ring in the autumn season, the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival is back for 2022! This fall favorite has a packed lineup of events that will be going on all weekend, including live music, amusement rides, crafts, shopping, delicious food, and of course many pumpkin-themed treats. The festival […]
BARNESVILLE, OH
WTAP

WVU STEAM TAC visited Jackson Middle School

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Cherish George had WVU STEAM TAC visit last year and decided to have them visit students again. WVU STEAM TAC offers activities for students to do that are based off of real life projects. Thursday, STEAM Specialist Angela McDaniel from WVU STEAM TAC helped the students...
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Lucas, Matthew

Matthew Lucas, 55, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on September 10, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. Matthew was born November 29, 1966, in Huntington, West Virginia, to his mother, Diana Kay (Mayes) Caltrider of Huntington, WV. He was a man of many experiences in life....
PARKERSBURG, WV
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Actor#The Guild#Design#Movie Info#The Actor S Guild#Orient Express
WTAP

Obituary: Swisher, Michael David

Michael David Swisher, 45, of Vienna, WV, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, the son of David Lee Swisher and the late Terri Deen Banks. He was a Navy veteran serving on the USS Ticonderoga from 1995-1999 and was recently employed as kitchen manager at Grande Pointe Conference Center. He enjoyed spending time with his daughter and being outdoors.
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Lemon, Alberta Modesitt

Alberta Modesitt Lemon, 92, of Parkersburg, WV, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Walker, WV, a daughter of the late Bert Webster and Alta Mae (Heck) Nichols. She was an LPN and worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital before retiring from Camden Clark. She was...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg Comprehensive Treatment Center held a recovery carnival

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Comprehensive Treatment Center did something a little special for their patients. The center held a carnival to celebrate National Recovery Month as a way to show support for their patients. The carnival included games for the patients and their families to play. The Clinical Director,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Bennett, Gary Cecil

Gary Cecil Bennett, 80, of Parkersburg, passed away September 22, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on April 15, 1942, in McFarland, WV, the son of the late Arza Cecil and Ella Gay Mackey Bennett. Gary owned and operated Bennett’s Plumbing for close to thirty years,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Thacker, Vaughn E.

Vaughn E. Thacker, 66, of Marietta, passed away at 9:10 am, Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born August 14, 1956, in Marietta, a son of Clifford and Mabel Burchett Thacker. Vaughn was a freelance construction worker. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Haught, Raymond Leroy

Raymond Leroy Haught, 60, of Parkersburg, WV, died Sept. 18, 2022, at his residence. He was born June 14, 1962, in Parkersburg, the son of the late Carol L. and Susan S. Malkowski Haught. Raymond had worked as a timber cutter for JP Hardwood, Don Rinehart, and various timber companies. He enjoyed 4-wheeler riding, hunting and visiting with people, and sitting on his porch.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

1st structure torn down in Kanawha demo grant program

CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission’s Demolition Grant Program tore down its first structure this morning on Rt. 4 in Clendenin. The program aims to get rid of blighted homes that can be eyesores and safety hazards to communities. The abandoned home in Clendenin has been a hazard for years, as it’s so […]
CLENDENIN, WV

