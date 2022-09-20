Read full article on original website
Marie Osmond is coming to the Peoples Bank Theatre
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - Marie Osmond is coming to the Peoples Bank Theatre Friday September 30th at 8 P.M. Marie said for her, this show is a celebration of six decades. There will be a range of genres from country to opera. She mentioned hit songs like ‘’Meet Me in Montana’'.
Arts and entertainment events happening September 22nd-25th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Thursday, September 22nd. Wesbanco Art Display at Wesbanco, 9 AM - 3 PM. Birth-Two...
Parkersburg-native to provide musical event at Peoples Bank Theatre
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg native is returning to the Mid-Ohio Valley to provide a night of music. American Pops Orchestra founder and music director, Luke Frazier is doing a 90-minute concert highlighting the different forms of American music. This concert will include everything like Broadway, country, gospel and...
Barlow Fair is taking place this weekend
BARLOW, Ohio (WTAP) - The Barlow Fair is taking place this weekend. The fair started Thursday with some animal showings and tractor pulls. They are having a parade today along with more animal showings and tractor pulls. Fair Board President and Parade Marshall Joe Campbell talked about what the fair...
Volcano Days is returning to Mountwood Park this weekend
WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Volcano Days is returning to Mountwood Park for the first time in 3 years. COVID put a hold on Volcano Days over the past few years, but everyone is excited to return. There are numerous vendors and food options available that have been at Volcano Days...
Glenville State senior to be field commander for marching band
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University senior Caitlin Reed will be the field commander for the Pioneer ‘Wall of Sound’ Marching Band this semester. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music and hails from Lindside in Monroe County. She is the daughter of Michelle and Eric Reed.
Harvest Moon Arts and Crafts Festival opens Saturday in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG — The 2022 Harvest Moon Arts and Crafts Festival will return to City Park on Saturday and Sunday with a wide variety of arts and crafts vendors. Admission is $5 per person. The festival will run from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. The festival serves as a fundraiser...
Obituary: Nutter, Eddie Allen
Eddie Allen Nutter, 70, of Belpre, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord Friday, September 23rd, 2022, at his residence. He was born October 1, 1951, in Richwood, WV. A son of the late Orange and Virginia Webb Nutter. Ed was self-employed, and along with his wife, he was...
Barnesville Pumpkin Festival returns for 2022
BELMONT COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Just in time to ring in the autumn season, the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival is back for 2022! This fall favorite has a packed lineup of events that will be going on all weekend, including live music, amusement rides, crafts, shopping, delicious food, and of course many pumpkin-themed treats. The festival […]
WVU STEAM TAC visited Jackson Middle School
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Cherish George had WVU STEAM TAC visit last year and decided to have them visit students again. WVU STEAM TAC offers activities for students to do that are based off of real life projects. Thursday, STEAM Specialist Angela McDaniel from WVU STEAM TAC helped the students...
Obituary: Lucas, Matthew
Matthew Lucas, 55, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on September 10, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. Matthew was born November 29, 1966, in Huntington, West Virginia, to his mother, Diana Kay (Mayes) Caltrider of Huntington, WV. He was a man of many experiences in life....
Bob Evans Farm Festival returns to Rio Grande, Ohio for 51st year
RIO GRANDE, OH (WOWK) – With fall harvest season just around the corner, Bob Evans Restaurants has announced the schedule for the 51st annual Farm Festival. The festival is set to run from Friday, Oct. 14, 2022- Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at the Bob Evans Farm. The farm is located in Rio Grande, Ohio, on […]
Obituary: Swisher, Michael David
Michael David Swisher, 45, of Vienna, WV, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, the son of David Lee Swisher and the late Terri Deen Banks. He was a Navy veteran serving on the USS Ticonderoga from 1995-1999 and was recently employed as kitchen manager at Grande Pointe Conference Center. He enjoyed spending time with his daughter and being outdoors.
Obituary: Lemon, Alberta Modesitt
Alberta Modesitt Lemon, 92, of Parkersburg, WV, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Walker, WV, a daughter of the late Bert Webster and Alta Mae (Heck) Nichols. She was an LPN and worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital before retiring from Camden Clark. She was...
Parkersburg Comprehensive Treatment Center held a recovery carnival
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Comprehensive Treatment Center did something a little special for their patients. The center held a carnival to celebrate National Recovery Month as a way to show support for their patients. The carnival included games for the patients and their families to play. The Clinical Director,...
Obituary: Bennett, Gary Cecil
Gary Cecil Bennett, 80, of Parkersburg, passed away September 22, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on April 15, 1942, in McFarland, WV, the son of the late Arza Cecil and Ella Gay Mackey Bennett. Gary owned and operated Bennett’s Plumbing for close to thirty years,...
Obituary: Thacker, Vaughn E.
Vaughn E. Thacker, 66, of Marietta, passed away at 9:10 am, Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born August 14, 1956, in Marietta, a son of Clifford and Mabel Burchett Thacker. Vaughn was a freelance construction worker. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose.
Obituary: Haught, Raymond Leroy
Raymond Leroy Haught, 60, of Parkersburg, WV, died Sept. 18, 2022, at his residence. He was born June 14, 1962, in Parkersburg, the son of the late Carol L. and Susan S. Malkowski Haught. Raymond had worked as a timber cutter for JP Hardwood, Don Rinehart, and various timber companies. He enjoyed 4-wheeler riding, hunting and visiting with people, and sitting on his porch.
Williamstown hosts Ritchie County for rematch of Class A State Volleyball Championship
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - In a rematch of last years volleyball state championship, the Williamstown Yellowjackets hosted the Ritchie County Rebels on the court. It was a hard fought battle the whole match as the Yellowjackets and Rebels fought it out. It was the Yellowjackets who defended their title with...
1st structure torn down in Kanawha demo grant program
CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission’s Demolition Grant Program tore down its first structure this morning on Rt. 4 in Clendenin. The program aims to get rid of blighted homes that can be eyesores and safety hazards to communities. The abandoned home in Clendenin has been a hazard for years, as it’s so […]
