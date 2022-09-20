Read full article on original website
SU continues hot streak, win over Virginia
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – For the first time since 2018 Syracuse football is 4-0. Behind a career-night from Andre Szmyt and his 5-for-5 field goal chances, including the game-winner from 31 yards with just 74 seconds left on the clock, Syracuse out-lasted visiting Virginia 22-20 in a white-knuckle finish while improving to 2-0 in the ACC.
Cross and the Wildcats race past Auburn on the gridiron
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Playing their 4th straight road game to start the season, West Genesee traveled to Auburn and defeated the Maroons 52-14. Francisco Cross scored three touchdowns in the first quarter, helping the Wildcats to the big win. West Genesee (2-2) will play its first home game...
Student-Athlete of the Week: F-M’s Kaylene Noble
MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Kaylene Noble tried almost every sport growing up but nothing clicked as much as volleyball. “It’s just really fun and it’s a sport I really like to do,” says Kaylene Noble. Being tall gave her a big advantage. In middle school, she...
Construction on Syracuse’s Southside currently underway
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced a road construction project that began Wednesday morning, September 21 and will continue until the road is finished. Crews are repaving Cannon Street from West Colvin Street to West Ostrander Avenue. Construction begins at 7 a.m. and will last until 5...
Frosty night for some in CNY Friday night
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — On this first day of Fall, there are Frost Advisories up for parts of Central New York Friday night. So far, Lewis, Northern Oneida and Otsego Counties are under advisories. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid-30s with frost possible. While temperatures...
CNY Roof Cleaners/ XM Light Installations
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The first leaves are just starting to fall, and many Central New Yorkers are in a race against time… trying to get their holiday lighting displays in place before the snow flies. Jeremy Bogan of CNY Roof Cleaners is ready to help save you...
Tell Me Something Good – Oakwood Cemetery
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oakwood Cemetery in Syracuse has been burying our ancestors since 1859. And in that 160-plus years, as you might imagine, there have been some fallen angels. Oakwood was built on a hill, next to what would later become Syracuse University. And gravity has been unkind...
Westcott Street Cultural Fair set for this September 25
(WSYR-TV) — It’s now nearly 30 years old, the Westcott Street Cultural fair is an annual celebration of the diversity and uniqueness of the Westcott neighborhood in Syracuse. It’s happening this Sunday, Sept. 25 on Westcott Street itself. The fair attracts thousands of people to the Westcott...
TAP into the MOST event set for next weekend
(WSYR-TV) — There’s a lot of excitement at the Museum of Science and Technology in Syracuse’s Armory Square with the new National Grid ExploraDome now open. We are now just one week away from one of the events that helps make that all possible: TAP into the MOST.
Syracuse University needs kids to take part in study
(WSYR-TV) — Most of us don’t think too much about how we talk. We just do it. However, fluent speech isn’t always easy for everyone. Researchers at Syracuse University are working to find answers as to why some children develop fluent speech while others stutter. Central New...
Your Stories Q&A: Still waiting for STAR check? Check your mailbox
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories Team has received a few emails asking about the status of STAR credit checks. If you are still waiting for your check, check your mailbox because the NY Department of Taxation and Finance sent its latest batch of credits on September 16.
Dry weather heading into start of weekend
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) –Fall arrive so cue the cool air. Details below. We’ll continue to see clouds break up across the region opening the door for some late day sunshine before the sun sets for the night. Temperatures will fall quickly after 7pm so be sure to grab a jacket if you didn’t already have one earlier!
Downtown Auburn mural honoring Harriet Tubman
(WSYR-TV) — It’s always great to see the connection between art and human rights, and now, a new mural in downtown Auburn is honoring one of the greatest human rights advocates to ever live in the United States and in Central New York, Harriet Tubman. The mural is...
The REV Theatre is presenting “Ain’t Misbehavin'”
(WSYR-TV) — The great Fats Waller has been gone for nearly 80 years, yet the sounds he laid down at the piano helped lay the groundwork for much of the modern jazz we know today. The REV Theatre will begin showing the classic Fats Waller musical “Ain’t Misbehavin'”, on...
Missing vulnerable adult in Madison County
MUNNSVILLE, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have issued a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been posted for a woman from Munnsville. The woman is Shari Parkis, a 53-year-old white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Parkis is 5’ 5” tall, and 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and gray shorts.
Skaneateles Ski Club gearing up for the season
(WSYR-TV) — The leaves haven’t started falling yet, but we are now just 95 days until the ski season begins at one of Central New York’s hidden gems. The volunteer-run, member-owned non-profit Skaneateles Ski Club has been blazing an icy trail since 1959. They’re putting in a little work this weekend to get ready to open again this winter.
California Closets offers variety of home storage services
(WSYR-TV) — Their name may be California Closets, but they offer way more than just what their name suggests. The Syracuse Branch of California Closets features closets, custom storage options, organizers, and a whole lot more. Syracuse owner Joy Rafferty joined Bridge Street to give an inside look at...
