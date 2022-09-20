ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Motor Stunt show ‘Nitro Extreme in Orange Park

Autosports fanatics, are you looking for a thrilling experience? They have just what you are looking for! Nitro Extreme is an unpredictable whirlwind show, featuring adrenaline rushing elements...speed, wheelies, obstacles, burning rubber, fire stunts, and so much more. Get ready to buckle up Orange Park, because we are coming your way!
ORANGE PARK, FL
Northeast Florida emergency management agencies monitoring the tropics

Emergency management agencies in counties across Northeast Florida are tracking the tropics. They are in the preparedness phase. It’s important to remember it is too soon to know exactly where Tropical Depression 9 is going, but emergency management officials want people to be prepared just in case. If a...
FLORIDA STATE
Columbia County encourages residents to ready storm preparedness plans

Columbia County emergency officials are monitoring Tropical Depression 9. Currently, there is no immediate threat to the area. According to officials, the movement of the storm over the next several days will determine if there may be a threat to Columbia County. “Residents and visitors should use this time to...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL

