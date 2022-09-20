Read full article on original website
Motor Stunt show ‘Nitro Extreme in Orange Park
Autosports fanatics, are you looking for a thrilling experience? They have just what you are looking for! Nitro Extreme is an unpredictable whirlwind show, featuring adrenaline rushing elements...speed, wheelies, obstacles, burning rubber, fire stunts, and so much more. Get ready to buckle up Orange Park, because we are coming your way!
Northeast Florida emergency management agencies monitoring the tropics
Emergency management agencies in counties across Northeast Florida are tracking the tropics. They are in the preparedness phase. It’s important to remember it is too soon to know exactly where Tropical Depression 9 is going, but emergency management officials want people to be prepared just in case. If a...
Clay County Sheriff’s Office disrupts drug trafficking operation between Florida & California
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A suspected multi-kilogram drug trafficking organization that brought fentanyl, cocaine and meth into Northeast Florida was disrupted when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit got involved. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody attended a news conference held Wednesday afternoon by the Sheriff’s Office to...
Area of Youngerman Circle and Blanding Boulevard has seen shootings and drug issues over the years
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died Wednesday after she was found shot multiple times in an area of Jacksonville near the Clay County border that has seen gun violence, drugs issues, homelessness and panhandling over the years. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called just before 7:30...
6 years later: Clay County boat ramp reopens after Hurricane Matthew destroys fishing pier
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – A piece of Clay County’s history is back open. The Clay County Board of County Commissioners announced Friday the reopening of the Shands Boat Ramp, bulkhead and parking areas. The area was closed to the public while crews worked to remove over 300...
Columbia County encourages residents to ready storm preparedness plans
Columbia County emergency officials are monitoring Tropical Depression 9. Currently, there is no immediate threat to the area. According to officials, the movement of the storm over the next several days will determine if there may be a threat to Columbia County. “Residents and visitors should use this time to...
