Virginia Beach, VA

WTKR

Virginia Beach Police search for missing, endangered man

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are searching for a missing and endangered man. 48-year-old Amin Manishkumar was last seen by his family leaving their home on foot at 912 Beaumead Court. Police say there's reason to believe that Manishkumar is suicidal and may do harm to himself. They...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR

The Hurrah Players' "The Lion King Experience" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Hugh Copeland returns to Coast Live with a preview from The Hurrah Players' new show, "The Lion King Experience, Jr.," and shares a special performance from the cast!. Catch the show at the following locations:. Virginia Beach's Sandler Center for the Performing Arts. September 30th,...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR

Chatting with Zac Brown Band on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Musicians Clay Cook and Caroline Jones of Zac Brown band join Coast Live to discuss what audiences can expect from the "Out in the Middle" tour, as the band prepares to hit the stage at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater on Friday, September 23.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR

Old Dominion Full Court Press- September 21

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion's first official practice is less than a week away and then it's a six week grind until the season opener. During tonight's edition of the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we get you ready for the first practice on September 27. We're also going behind the scenes to see how the Monarchs' sports medicine staff gets the players ready for the season and keeps them healthy throughout.
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show- September 23

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion kicks off its Sun Belt schedule on Saturday against Arkansas State, the first Sun Belt game in Monarch program history. This week, we're discussing the match-up with the Red Wolves with head coach Ricky Rahne. They come in with a 1-2 record, but one of those losses came at Ohio State and the other saw them leading at Memphis late in the game. Arkansas State's lone win came over Grambling in its season opener.
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

Two high school golfers show that sport has no limitations

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR)- When Western Branch and Nansemond River met on the golf course on Wednesday, it was an example of how sports can stretch far beyond games. "That's golf for you," Warriors head coach Brandon Frye said. "Golf accepts everyone." Trevor Wills and Luke Boynton both love the game,...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

