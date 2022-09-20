NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion's first official practice is less than a week away and then it's a six week grind until the season opener. During tonight's edition of the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we get you ready for the first practice on September 27. We're also going behind the scenes to see how the Monarchs' sports medicine staff gets the players ready for the season and keeps them healthy throughout.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO