Letcher County, KY

wymt.com

Kentucky Mountain Bible College installs new president

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One college in our region has a new leader. On Friday, Dr. Robert Pocai was installed as the 6th president of Kentucky Mountain Bible College (KMBC) in Breathitt County. “There’s definitely a lot of prayer made through the decision and I believe through that, a...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Hazard Community & Technical College wraps up spirit week bash

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) wrapped up its spirit week bash on Thursday. Each campus had its own spirit day bash. The Technical Campus had one on Tuesday, the Lees College Campus was Wednesday and, finally, the Hazard Campus celebrated Thursday. Those with HCTC said...
HAZARD, KY
City
Whitesburg, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
County
Letcher County, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Lexington, KY
thelevisalazer.com

INFANT OD’S: TWO EAST KY WOMEN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES AFTER INFANT, TODDLER TEST POSITIVE FOR METH

DESPICABLE MOTHER NUMBER ONE: LAVANNA TACKETT, 28, OF PAINTSVILLE, KENTUCKY. A Johnson County, KY. woman was arrested last week by law enforcement authorities after her very young infant tested positive for methamphetamine. According to the arrest report, Social Services had been investigating a report that Lavanna Tackett, 28, of Paintsville,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

WYMT recognized as 2022 WeatherReady Nation Ambassador of Excellence

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Jackson congratulated the WYMT team for their work during the historic flash flooding of July 2022. “There is no doubt that numerous lives were saved during the flooding because of the information shared by the WYMT News team throughout the night and into the next day. The NWS is thankful for their partnership and for their dedication to the areas they serve,” officials with the NWS said.
JACKSON, KY
middlesboronews.com

State pledges funds to help rebuild infrastructure in Bell County

Bell and Harlan counties are the beneficiaries of $244,950 in awards to improve infrastructure by resurfacing three roads and extending water service to unserved households. The announcement of the funding was made this week by Gov. Andy Beshear. Beshear also recommended that Kingdom Come State Park receive $200,000 in funding...
BELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Gov. Beshear: Flood relief fund closes in on $10 million raised, search to continue for missing women in Breathitt County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky news conference on Thursday. During the briefing, the governor shared the following updates in regards to ongoing Eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts:. Missing Persons. Kentucky Emergency Management and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) are continuing search efforts to...
FRANKFORT, KY
#General Health#Linus Mental Health#Diseases#Wkyt
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 1-10, 2022

SEPARATELY, (1) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (ONE (1) IN MARTIN COUNTY). PREVIOUSLY, FROM 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 21,2022,THRU TO 11:59 P.M.,AUGUST 31,2022, (11 & 1/2 DAYS);AT LEAST 98 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 98 ARRESTS, 16 ARRESTS WERE FROM LAWRENCE COUNTY. SEPARATELY, FOUR (4) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN OTHER COUNTIES JURISDICTIONS (TWO (2) IN JOHNSON COUNTY, ONE (1) IN MARTIN COUNTY, AND ONE (1) IN BOYD COUNTY).
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Body found in Buchanan County, Virginia identified

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Update: Officials with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office have identified the man found dead near Grundy. Officers say the person is Joseph Harold Belcher, 47, of Breaks, Virginia. Deputies say foul play is not suspected. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia will...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

More than $2M in federal funds awarded for water projects in Southwest Virginia

More than $2 million in federal funding has been awarded to improve water service in Southwest Virginia. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine made the announcement Thursday. One million dollars in funding was awarded for Project Jonah water and sewer improvements. Project Jonah will be the world's "largest vertically integrated indoor aquaculture facility," according to an announcement made in 2020. The facility will be located at the border of Tazewell County and Russell County and is expected employ more than 200 people.
VIRGINIA STATE
wymt.com

Community shaken up after deadly shooting

PIKE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Other than the rush of traffic and roosters crowing, people like Jeff Kiser will tell you Caney Drive in Pike County is a peaceful area where everyone knows each other. “Everybody was so good to everybody, everybody took care of everybody,” Kiser said. “You needed...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
993thex.com

Fugitive out of Bristol, Virginia taken into custody

A man wanted in Bristol, Virginia was taken into custody in Johnson City on Tuesday, and charged with being a fugitive from justice. According to a report, Terrence Boings was taken into custody after a tip was received regarding him at a residence on Orleans Street. Boings reportedly had outstanding...
BRISTOL, VA
wymt.com

Prestonsburg is rolling into district play

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time since 2009 the Blackcats have opened the season 5-0. The offense is centered around their running attack, lead by running back Ethan Jarvis who is quickly approaching 1,000 yards rushing already. Some keys to making that happen man is teamwork, said...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Aug. 31 and returned 50 felony indictments, two felony informations and two misdemeanor indictments. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY

