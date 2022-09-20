Read full article on original website
wymt.com
‘Her spirit’s being felt’: Ally Davis Memorial Blood Drive brings in donations for second year
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Ally Davis was always an advocate for change, leading the charge and lifting an arm for those in need. “She was a fighter, from birth. She loved everybody,” said her father Barry Davis. “You know, it doesn’t seem real, at this point, that she’s gone.”
wymt.com
Kentucky Mountain Bible College installs new president
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One college in our region has a new leader. On Friday, Dr. Robert Pocai was installed as the 6th president of Kentucky Mountain Bible College (KMBC) in Breathitt County. “There’s definitely a lot of prayer made through the decision and I believe through that, a...
wymt.com
Hazard Community & Technical College wraps up spirit week bash
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) wrapped up its spirit week bash on Thursday. Each campus had its own spirit day bash. The Technical Campus had one on Tuesday, the Lees College Campus was Wednesday and, finally, the Hazard Campus celebrated Thursday. Those with HCTC said...
wymt.com
‘Mustangs at the Mines’ to tour Appalachian roadways, give back to those in need
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly 80 Mustangs arrived in Pikeville on Thursday for the “Mustangs at the Mines” event, in partnership with Red Mirror Events and Backroads of Appalachia, to tour scenic routes throughout the region. “We stopped on the way back at one of the mines that’s...
thelevisalazer.com
INFANT OD’S: TWO EAST KY WOMEN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES AFTER INFANT, TODDLER TEST POSITIVE FOR METH
DESPICABLE MOTHER NUMBER ONE: LAVANNA TACKETT, 28, OF PAINTSVILLE, KENTUCKY. A Johnson County, KY. woman was arrested last week by law enforcement authorities after her very young infant tested positive for methamphetamine. According to the arrest report, Social Services had been investigating a report that Lavanna Tackett, 28, of Paintsville,...
wymt.com
WYMT recognized as 2022 WeatherReady Nation Ambassador of Excellence
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Jackson congratulated the WYMT team for their work during the historic flash flooding of July 2022. “There is no doubt that numerous lives were saved during the flooding because of the information shared by the WYMT News team throughout the night and into the next day. The NWS is thankful for their partnership and for their dedication to the areas they serve,” officials with the NWS said.
middlesboronews.com
State pledges funds to help rebuild infrastructure in Bell County
Bell and Harlan counties are the beneficiaries of $244,950 in awards to improve infrastructure by resurfacing three roads and extending water service to unserved households. The announcement of the funding was made this week by Gov. Andy Beshear. Beshear also recommended that Kingdom Come State Park receive $200,000 in funding...
wymt.com
Gov. Beshear: Flood relief fund closes in on $10 million raised, search to continue for missing women in Breathitt County
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky news conference on Thursday. During the briefing, the governor shared the following updates in regards to ongoing Eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts:. Missing Persons. Kentucky Emergency Management and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) are continuing search efforts to...
spectrumnews1.com
Letcher County welcomes students back for first day of school after flooding
WHITESBURG, Ky. — Letcher County Public Schools are finally welcoming students into the new school year, after being delayed for over a month due flood damage. Students and staff members will have their first day of school on Wednesday. The school year has been delayed over a month. West...
WKYT 27
Transportation Secretary gives update on flood recovery in Eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A tremendous amount of work has been done to repair roads and bridges damaged or destroyed by flooding in eastern Kentucky. Now state officials are waiting to see if FEMA will reimburse most of the costs the state has incurred. Transportation Secretary Jim Gray gave Kentucky...
wymt.com
Environmental group sues US Forest Service over planned logging project in Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - An environmental group is suing the U.S. Forest Service over a planned logging project in Kentucky. Kentucky Heartwood filed the lawsuit in federal court. The group says leaders failed to legally approve a logging project in the Daniel Boone National Forest in the eastern part of the state.
WOWK
Kentucky girls’ basketball coach indicted for ‘inappropriate conduct’
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A former girls’ basketball coach in Johnson County, Kentucky was indicted for inappropriate conduct. A release from Johnson County Schools says that a former employee was indicted on multiple counts, but no specifics were given. The statement went on to say ” Our priority is...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 1-10, 2022
SEPARATELY, (1) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (ONE (1) IN MARTIN COUNTY). PREVIOUSLY, FROM 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 21,2022,THRU TO 11:59 P.M.,AUGUST 31,2022, (11 & 1/2 DAYS);AT LEAST 98 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 98 ARRESTS, 16 ARRESTS WERE FROM LAWRENCE COUNTY. SEPARATELY, FOUR (4) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN OTHER COUNTIES JURISDICTIONS (TWO (2) IN JOHNSON COUNTY, ONE (1) IN MARTIN COUNTY, AND ONE (1) IN BOYD COUNTY).
WSAZ
Former Johnson County Schools employee indicted on multiple counts of ‘inappropriate contact’
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A former employee and girls basketball coach with Johnson County Schools has been indicted on multiple counts of inappropriate contact, according to a release from the school system. “Our priority is the safety and welfare of all students,” Johnson County Schools said Wednesday in a...
wymt.com
Body found in Buchanan County, Virginia identified
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Update: Officials with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office have identified the man found dead near Grundy. Officers say the person is Joseph Harold Belcher, 47, of Breaks, Virginia. Deputies say foul play is not suspected. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia will...
wcyb.com
More than $2M in federal funds awarded for water projects in Southwest Virginia
More than $2 million in federal funding has been awarded to improve water service in Southwest Virginia. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine made the announcement Thursday. One million dollars in funding was awarded for Project Jonah water and sewer improvements. Project Jonah will be the world's "largest vertically integrated indoor aquaculture facility," according to an announcement made in 2020. The facility will be located at the border of Tazewell County and Russell County and is expected employ more than 200 people.
wymt.com
Community shaken up after deadly shooting
PIKE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Other than the rush of traffic and roosters crowing, people like Jeff Kiser will tell you Caney Drive in Pike County is a peaceful area where everyone knows each other. “Everybody was so good to everybody, everybody took care of everybody,” Kiser said. “You needed...
993thex.com
Fugitive out of Bristol, Virginia taken into custody
A man wanted in Bristol, Virginia was taken into custody in Johnson City on Tuesday, and charged with being a fugitive from justice. According to a report, Terrence Boings was taken into custody after a tip was received regarding him at a residence on Orleans Street. Boings reportedly had outstanding...
wymt.com
Prestonsburg is rolling into district play
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time since 2009 the Blackcats have opened the season 5-0. The offense is centered around their running attack, lead by running back Ethan Jarvis who is quickly approaching 1,000 yards rushing already. Some keys to making that happen man is teamwork, said...
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Aug. 31 and returned 50 felony indictments, two felony informations and two misdemeanor indictments. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
