Nebraska State

WOWT

Nebraska DHHS selects three Medicaid health plans

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three health plans have been selected after bids for Nebraskans in Heritage Health in an announcement from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Friday. Molina Healthcare of Nebraska, Nebraska Total Care, and United HealthCare of the Midlands were the selected Medicaid health plans for...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska Rep. Flood calling for Chinese tech investigation

Making us smile tonight, the duck call champion of Iowa has been crowned. Bike Walk Nebraska is immediately terminating its partnership with Metro Smart Cities. After years of talk and promises, change is finally on the way to a troubled Omaha Housing Authority apartment development. First day of fall: Arbor...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska Department of Education commissioner resigns

Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Education said Dr. Matthew Blomstedt resigned from his position as commissioner on Friday. Dr. Matthew Blomstedt was chosen for commissioner of education by the Nebraska State Board of Education on Jan. 2, 2014. The department said he led the creation and implementation...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

I Be Black Girl, CyncHealth working to lower Black mothers' morbidity rate

OMAHA, Neb. — According to theCenters for Disease Control and Prevention, Nebraska is ranked 19th when it comes to maternal morbidity. Black women are three-to-four times more likely to die during or after delivery than white women. An investment into pregnant women and postpartum care with two local organizations...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Child welfare watchdogs concerned over staffing, treatment shortages

OMAHA, Neb. — Not enough child welfare case workers and shortages in treatment options for mental health, and substance and domestic abuse are some of the big concerns from two separate watchdog reports. The latest is from the Nebraska Foster Care Review Board. "We see waiting lists. We see...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Noir: Crime writing giant Jim Thompson forgotten in native state

Seventy years ago this month, a 25-cent paperback called "The Killer Inside Me" hit newsstands across the country. Featuring a shadowy montage of noir staples – a burning cigarette, a bottle of whiskey, a hint of cleavage and a pool of blood – the cover promised "a novel of murder unlike any you've ever read."
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Nebraska Named Top-Ten Happiest State In America

(Undated) -- Nebraska is one of the happiest states in America. That's according to WalletHub, which ranks Nebraska 9th-happiest in the U.S. In the individual categories WalletHub says Nebraska ranks 13th for emotional and physical wellbeing and has the 7th-best work environment. Nebraska also has the 5th-best divorce rate, 4th-best adequate sleep rate, and 3rd-best volunteer rate. WalletHub says the happiest state in the U.S. is Hawaii and the least happy is West Virginia. A full list of states is available here.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

West Nile virus on the rise in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported the highest number of mosquitoes with West Nile virus since 2018. Samples collected across the state indicate that cases in mosquito pools haven't been this high for the past five years. "That activity in the...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Problem gamblers have new guardrail in Nebraska

Neb. — More than 400 slot machines are lit up and ready go at the WarHorse Casino and Race Track in Lincoln. The first bets could come as early as Saturday morning. "We are so ready to go. I can't wait to open," said Lynne McNally, executive director of Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Society.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Drought conditions persist in Nebraska

(Lincoln, NE) -- Despite some rain over the last week, drought conditions persist in Nebraska. This week's National Drought Monitor Map shows that over 30-percent of the state remains in exceptional or extreme drought, largely unchanged from last week. Meanwhile, areas in severe drought expanded, up to 42-percent from 35-percent last week. The entire state of Nebraska is in some sort of drought or abnormally dry.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Nebraska teen faces second bout with rare cancer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fighting cancer once is hard enough. One Nebraska teen is in the middle of her second bout with a rare form of the disease. Izabella Eckhardt was first diagnosed with pineoblastoma at the age of 12. Years later, she thought she was in the clear until her doctors recently found masses in her spine this summer.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Coolest thing made in Nebraska? Top eight for round two

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Round two of the first ever 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' tournament now has eight contestants. NE Manufacturing Alliance said that manufacturers, students, and all Nebraskans are invited to vote for their favorite Nebraska-made product in a head-to-head, bracket style competition through October 9. Online voting for the competition is available at nemanufacturingalliance.com.
NEBRASKA STATE

