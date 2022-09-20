Read full article on original website
Related
WOWT
Nebraska DHHS selects three Medicaid health plans
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three health plans have been selected after bids for Nebraskans in Heritage Health in an announcement from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Friday. Molina Healthcare of Nebraska, Nebraska Total Care, and United HealthCare of the Midlands were the selected Medicaid health plans for...
Hospitals, providers question Nebraska’s failure to pay health data provider
The state’s provider of health care data and prescription drug purchases says its services to doctors and hospitals are being threatened because the state is failing to fully pay up on a contract.
WOWT
Nebraska Rep. Flood calling for Chinese tech investigation
Making us smile tonight, the duck call champion of Iowa has been crowned. Bike Walk Nebraska is immediately terminating its partnership with Metro Smart Cities. After years of talk and promises, change is finally on the way to a troubled Omaha Housing Authority apartment development. First day of fall: Arbor...
KETV.com
Nebraska Department of Education commissioner resigns
Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Education said Dr. Matthew Blomstedt resigned from his position as commissioner on Friday. Dr. Matthew Blomstedt was chosen for commissioner of education by the Nebraska State Board of Education on Jan. 2, 2014. The department said he led the creation and implementation...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KETV.com
I Be Black Girl, CyncHealth working to lower Black mothers' morbidity rate
OMAHA, Neb. — According to theCenters for Disease Control and Prevention, Nebraska is ranked 19th when it comes to maternal morbidity. Black women are three-to-four times more likely to die during or after delivery than white women. An investment into pregnant women and postpartum care with two local organizations...
KETV.com
Child welfare watchdogs concerned over staffing, treatment shortages
OMAHA, Neb. — Not enough child welfare case workers and shortages in treatment options for mental health, and substance and domestic abuse are some of the big concerns from two separate watchdog reports. The latest is from the Nebraska Foster Care Review Board. "We see waiting lists. We see...
Nebraska state trooper working to increase recruitment within department
Trooper Keith Bell of the Nebraska State Patrol says he's focused on recruitment of minorities. Bell's main goal is to recruit the NSP's first black woman.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Noir: Crime writing giant Jim Thompson forgotten in native state
Seventy years ago this month, a 25-cent paperback called “The Killer Inside Me” hit newsstands across the country. Featuring a shadowy montage of noir staples – a burning cigarette, a bottle of whiskey, a hint of cleavage and a pool of blood – the cover promised “a novel of murder unlike any you’ve ever read.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Nebraska Gaming Commission approves first casino in the state
On Friday, the Nebraska Gaming Commission approved WarHorse Casino’s gaming application at a hearing on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s east campus.
Neb. board to schedule hearing on phone outages, poor service
LINCOLN — More than 200 complaints of outages and poor customer service from three telephone companies has prompted a state utilities board to schedule a public hearing. The Nebraska Public Service Commission will take testimony about service problems from customers of CenturyLink, Windstream and Frontier in October in Omaha.
KETV.com
Nebraska search and rescue team working to restore power in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona
PUERTO RICO — Friday is day four for members of Nebraska's urban search and rescue team who are deployed in Puerto Rico to help with the response to Hurricane Fiona. Capt. Dan Ripley, who spoke to reporters Friday, said the team of 45 people has been actively engaged in search operations the past few days.
KETV.com
Top seven on 7: KETV NewsWatch 7's best stories of the week, Sept. 18-23
OMAHA, Neb. — Why Meta stopped construction at the data center in Sarpy County, a concert on a Nebraska farm and more highlight KETV NewsWatch 7's top seven stories of the week. 1. Construction on Meta data center shut down. Construction at the expanding Meta data center in Sarpy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
Nebraska Named Top-Ten Happiest State In America
(Undated) -- Nebraska is one of the happiest states in America. That's according to WalletHub, which ranks Nebraska 9th-happiest in the U.S. In the individual categories WalletHub says Nebraska ranks 13th for emotional and physical wellbeing and has the 7th-best work environment. Nebraska also has the 5th-best divorce rate, 4th-best adequate sleep rate, and 3rd-best volunteer rate. WalletHub says the happiest state in the U.S. is Hawaii and the least happy is West Virginia. A full list of states is available here.
NebraskaTV
Political subdivisions with high tax requests will now hear from property owners annually
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — All counties in the state are now required to send out postcards due to legislative bills that were passed by the Nebraska Legislature during their 107th Session (2021-2022) - specifically, LB644 as amended by LB927. The postcard is triggered by the tax requests of certain...
KETV.com
Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission offering voluntary self-exclusion program for gambling
As casinos open for gambling across Nebraska, the state's Racing and Gaming Commission is offering a voluntary program for people who don't want to wager. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission will launch a statewide portal for anyone who wants to exclude themselves from "participating in gaming activities" in the state.
klkntv.com
West Nile virus on the rise in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported the highest number of mosquitoes with West Nile virus since 2018. Samples collected across the state indicate that cases in mosquito pools haven’t been this high for the past five years. “That activity in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
Problem gamblers have new guardrail in Nebraska
Neb. — More than 400 slot machines are lit up and ready go at the WarHorse Casino and Race Track in Lincoln. The first bets could come as early as Saturday morning. "We are so ready to go. I can't wait to open," said Lynne McNally, executive director of Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Society.
iheart.com
Drought conditions persist in Nebraska
(Lincoln, NE) -- Despite some rain over the last week, drought conditions persist in Nebraska. This week's National Drought Monitor Map shows that over 30-percent of the state remains in exceptional or extreme drought, largely unchanged from last week. Meanwhile, areas in severe drought expanded, up to 42-percent from 35-percent last week. The entire state of Nebraska is in some sort of drought or abnormally dry.
1011now.com
Nebraska teen faces second bout with rare cancer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fighting cancer once is hard enough. One Nebraska teen is in the middle of her second bout with a rare form of the disease. Izabella Eckhardt was first diagnosed with pineoblastoma at the age of 12. Years later, she thought she was in the clear until her doctors recently found masses in her spine this summer.
News Channel Nebraska
Coolest thing made in Nebraska? Top eight for round two
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Round two of the first ever 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' tournament now has eight contestants. NE Manufacturing Alliance said that manufacturers, students, and all Nebraskans are invited to vote for their favorite Nebraska-made product in a head-to-head, bracket style competition through October 9. Online voting for the competition is available at nemanufacturingalliance.com.
Comments / 0