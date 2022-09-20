Read full article on original website
Related
mymotherlode.com
Summerville Looks To Keep Streak Alive: Sonora On Bye
Tuolumne, CA — Coming off a bye week, the Summerville Bears football team is hoping to keep its win streak going after starting the season 4-0. The Bears will be at home tonight facing Stone Ridge Christian. The Knights, from Merced County, are 4-1. The Sonora High Wildcats have...
mymotherlode.com
Cathy Parker Moves From Top Educator To AHS Well-Being Director
Sonora, CA – Adventist Health Sonora (AHS) has hired Cathy Parker as its newly created Well-Being Director. In a close re-election race, Parker lost her bid to retain the position of Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools in the June primary, as reported here. Then earlier this month, she announced her retirement from education on October 31st, before her term ended, as detailed here. That is the same date being given for her AHS role, in which Parker will lead well-being initiatives both for employees and throughout the entire community, according to hospital officials.
mymotherlode.com
Bramblett, Larry
Larry Dwight Bramblett, born April 26, 1947 in Sacramento, California passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. Memorial Service will be held. Private interment with Military Honors will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral arrangements. Date of...
KCRA.com
Hometown Hero: Linden's Aaron Judge is tied with Babe Ruth, hitting 60 home runs so far in a single season
LINDEN, Calif. — Linden, California, is known for a few things. Growing good cherries is one. Aaron Judge is the other. In fact, when you drive into the small San Joaquin County town, the city's welcome sign proudly states, "Welcome to Linden, home of the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymotherlode.com
2022 Back to School Message
As the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools, it gives me great pride to welcome our county’s young people back to school. The purpose of the American school system is to provide for the fullest possible development of each learner to access their creativity, develop their skills, and live productively in a democratic society. It is difficult to measure the effect education has on a child in just one school year, but we have witnessed time and time again, that at the center of this endeavor called education is the teacher. Teachers are among the most influential and life-changing role models for developing children and adolescents. I am grateful to these dedicated professionals who invest in the achievement and success of our students and help shape the future of our community.
Calaveras Enterprise
275 fourth-graders take Mokelumne Hill history tour
On Sept. 15 downtown Mokelumne Hill was flooded with 275 fourth-graders from every elementary school in Calaveras County to learn about the history of the area. The program was started by former teacher MaryAnne Garamendi, who has been organizing the event for 25 years. Each student got to participate in...
Who was Sonny Barger, the Hells Angels member whose funeral service is in Stockton
(KTXL) — A funeral will be held in Stockton this weekend for Ralph “Sonny” Barger, the founder of the Oakland Hells Angels chapter who passed away in June from cancer. Thousands of people are expected to ride to Stockton this weekend for the funeral service at the Stockton 99 Speedway. Born in Modesto and growing […]
mymotherlode.com
Seasonal Closures Announced At New Melones
Angels Camp, CA — Time is limited to enjoy many of the recreational opportunities at New Melones Reservoir. Many of the areas will be closing, effective October 1st. The Bureau of Land Management reports that the campground closures in the Tuttletown Recreation Area will include the Acorn, Manzanita and Chamise. In addition, the Fiddleneck and Oak Knoll group camps will be closed. Meanwhile, the Lupine Day Use and Eagle Point Picnic Areas will remain open from sunrise to sunset.
RELATED PEOPLE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Major Injury Motorcycle Accident Reported on Mono Way in Sonora
On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, CHP traffic officers reported a major injury motorcycle crash in East Sonora. The incident was described as a vehicle vs. motorcycle accident that took place at the intersection of Hess Avenue and Cordelia Avenue just south of the SR-108 bypass around 4:20 p.m. The California...
Thousands expected for Hells Angels funeral in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people are expected to ride into Stockton this weekend for Sonny Barger’s funeral service, one of the founding members of the Hells Angels Oakland Chapter. Barger passed away in June from cancer. The owner of the speedway where Barger’s memorial is happening this weekend says there has been extensive […]
City of Lodi to save 1M gallons of water each year after renovations at Blakely Park
LODI, Calif. — A newly completed construction project at Lodi's Blakely Park will save the city nearly one million gallons of water each year, city officials say. The construction included adding new turf, an irrigation system, a basketball court, a soccer field, and renovating a baseball diamond at Blakely Park.
westsideconnect.com
Gray names Elegant Bull Small Business of the Year
Frank Machado knows what it takes to run a good restaurant. Start with quality that can be tasted in every dish then make every patron feel welcome the moment they walk through the door. But a great restaurant, has something extra. “When you come to the Elegant Bull, you get...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRA.com
El Dorado Co. supervisors to recommend ending housing agreement with Cal Fire
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — With last year’s Caldor Fire and the Mosquito Fire recently burning through parts of El Dorado County, a recommendation — set to be heard atTuesday’s El Dorado County Board of Supervisors meeting meant to end a facility use agreement between Cal Fire and the county — seems like bad timing, at least according to one county employee.
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County Receives $9-million Federal Fire Grant
Sonora, CA — A major grant is coming to Tuolumne County to boost its fire services. CAO Tracie Riggs reports that FEMA has awarded a five-year SAFER grant that will total $9 million. The grant request was submitted by former (recently retired) Assistant Fire Chief Andy Murphy on behalf of Tuolumne County Fire. It will fully fund the Groveland Fire Station and allow for more staffing at other locations.
mymotherlode.com
Public Helps Find At Risk Missing Man
Sonora, CA – An at-risk individual that walked out of a local senior living facility has been found with help from the public. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials alerted the community to the missing 65-year-old man who was last seen leaving on foot around 10:22 last night in an unknown direction from the Skyline Place Senior Living in the 12800 block of Sylva Lane off Cabezut Road near Greenley Road in Sonora.
Funeral for Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger set for Stockton this weekend
(KRON) — The funeral service for Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger will take place this weekend at a race track in Stockton. Ralph “Sonny” Barger was a founding member of the notorious Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels in 1957. Barger, who grew up in Oakland, died earlier this year at his home in Livermore. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymotherlode.com
Update: Power Outage In Jamestown
Update at 12:55 p.m.: The power has been fully restored to nearly 380 PG&E customers in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County. Their lights went out around 10:19 a.m. Those impacted were mostly to the south of Highway 108, including the downtown area and stretching to just past Lime Kiln Road. The utility did not give a cause for the nearly two-hour outage.
San Joaquin County Sheriff warns of potential violence for upcoming Hells Angels funeral in Stockton
FRENCH CAMP, Calif. — San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow says the funeral for Hells Angels founder Ralph "Sonny" Barger has the potential for violence from thousands of attendees in Stockton. "I am bringing in substantial resources to protect the safety of the general public from the violence and...
enochseagleeye.org
“Beheading of the Queen” is ready for more than just a music award
So many of us don’t realize that the people we walk by every day could have a special talent or be part of an exciting activity that’s hidden from our day-to-day view, but actually has a huge impact on their life. A great example of this is Enochs...
mymotherlode.com
Sonora Woman Arrested For Elder Abuse
Sonora, CA – An argument between two neighbors resulted in one being handcuffed on elder abuse charges. Friday evening, Tuolumne Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Quail Hollow Apartments in the 12800 block of Chukar Circle near Greenley Road in Sonora for a report of a physical altercation. When deputies arrived, they spoke to both parties involved and witnesses regarding the altercation. They also learned that 51-year-old Tonia Love and the elderly victim had a history of prior fights and arguments.
Comments / 0