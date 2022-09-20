As the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools, it gives me great pride to welcome our county’s young people back to school. The purpose of the American school system is to provide for the fullest possible development of each learner to access their creativity, develop their skills, and live productively in a democratic society. It is difficult to measure the effect education has on a child in just one school year, but we have witnessed time and time again, that at the center of this endeavor called education is the teacher. Teachers are among the most influential and life-changing role models for developing children and adolescents. I am grateful to these dedicated professionals who invest in the achievement and success of our students and help shape the future of our community.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO