nwestiowa.com
South O'Brien meat judges see success
PAULLINA—A group of South O’Brien School District students started the 2022-23 academic year off by enjoying a slice of victory at the statewide Meat and Livestock Evaluation Competition. The high school FFA chapter’s meat evaluation team members were named reserve champions out of 15 participating teams at the...
nwestiowa.com
Celebrate Western to start in October
HULL—The fall fundraiser has gone by many names, but Western Christian High School seems to have settled on one. Celebrate Western is the upcoming campaign for the 9-12 private school in Hull. It will feature regular events Western Christian has done in the past including an auction, meat sales, open house and carnival.
Buena Vista names Paige Storm first-ever women’s wrestling coach
Buena Vista University Director of Athletics, Scott Brown, announced the hiring of Paige Storm as the University's first-ever women's wrestling coach.
nwestiowa.com
Marching Orabs get fourth in Marshall, MN
The Sheldon High School Marching Orabs placed fourth among five bands in their class in the group’s first contest of the season Saturday, Sept. 17, in Marshall, MN. Sheldon band director Cliff St. Clair said some students were disappointed in the result at the Pursuit of Excellence Marching Band Festival although they were glad at the improvement they showed throughout the day.
rcreader.com
Iowa Bankers Association Honors Neal and Dwight Conover with Leach Leadership Award
Dwight Conover (left), chairman and CEO of Northwest Financial Corp and chairman of First National Bank in Creston, and Neal Conover (center), director of Northwest Financial Corp and Northwest Bank based in Arnolds Park, are presented the 2022 James A Leach Leadership Award by IBA Past Chair Brad Lane at the IBA Annual Convention on Tuesday, September 21.
dakotanewsnow.com
Augustana moves historic Berdahl-Rolvaag House to Iowa
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Part of Augustana University’s vision for the future includes making bold transformations to its physical campus. On Thursday morning, the historic Berdahl-Rolvaag House will make its way to the Granite Threshing Grounds at Granite, Iowa, as part of Augustana’s Viking Bold: The Journey to 2030 plan to evolve with the changing times.
nwestiowa.com
Meghan Danielson joins Hawarden police staff
HAWARDEN—Meghan Danielson is ready to make a difference in her hometown after joining the Hawarden Police Department on Aug. 22. She and Gage Klein were hired into the police department recently after the departures of Lt. John Millikan and officer Stephanie Arroyo. Danielson, a 20-year-old Hawarden native, has been...
Sioux City middle schooler places top 300 in STEM competition
Thousands of students across the US submitted research ideas of all kinds.
nwestiowa.com
Anna Marie Gortsema, 91, formerly of Sioux Center
GRANGEVILLE, ID—Anna Marie Gortsema, 91, of Grangeville, ID, formerly of Sioux Center, IA, was peacefully called to heaven during the beautiful sunrise on Tuesday morning, Sept. 20, 2022. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at the Grangeville Christian Reformed Church, with former Pastor Jerry Buwalda...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon schools get new reading curriculum
SHELDON—K-8 teachers in the Sheldon School District are starting a new chapter when it comes to how they teach their pupils to read. East Elementary and Sheldon Middle School adopted a new reading curriculum at the start of the academic year designed to provide consistent reading strategies for students in the two buildings.
nwestiowa.com
N'West Iowa natives produce film about Black barbers
REGIONAL—When N’West Iowa natives Randy Oostra and Matt Foss first crossed paths in Toledo, OH, they were drawn into a collaboration that — on its surface — seems surprising. Years later, that collaboration has inspired a short film. “Sons of Toledo,” co-produced by Foss and Oostra...
Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access
Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is in the process of finalizing the route of its proposed pipeline, which would carry carbon dioxide captured from Iowa ethanol plants for underground sequestration […] The post Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SCPD: Post that caused lockout not a ‘direct threat’
Some Sioux City schools are on lockout after officials said a threat was made.
nwestiowa.com
Carmel Church sponsors Ukrainian family
CARMEL—Carmel Reformed Church is lending a helping hand with a Ukrainian refugee family that arrived Sept. 9 in Sioux Center. “We’re a mission-minded church,” said Carmel’s mission fund deacon Eric Van Roekel. The church’s mission statement is “to further Christ’s kingdom through loving God and loving...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center awards two street projects
SIOUX CENTER—The Sioux Center City Council awarded Vander Pol Excavating of Orange City a pair of street projects in the hopes that both can be completed by July 1, 2023. At a total of $637,885.90, Vander Pol Excavating was the low bidder of five for a project that would extend Fourth Avenue North and 22nd Street Northeast in the city’s Biotech Park on the north side of town.
kicdam.com
Spencer Highschool Crowns Homecoming King and Queen
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Wednesday night was Homecoming Coronation in Spencer. KICD Sports Director Steven Cutler was on hand to congratulate King Sam Feldman and Queen Ivy Hamilton. Spencer plays Denison Schlesweig for homecoming and Steven Cutler will bring you that game on Newsradio 102-5 and AM 1240 KICD.
nwestiowa.com
Don Hakeman, 93, Sanborn
SANBORN—Don Hakeman, age 93, of Sanborn, IA, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Prairie View Nursing Home in Sanborn. A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sanborn. with Pastor Joseph Bangert officiating. Visitation will be 2-7...
nwestiowa.com
One killed in crash by Sioux Center Sunday
SIOUX CENTER—A crash early Sunday morning, Sept. 18, near Sioux Center left the driver dead and two passengers with critical injuries. Twenty-five-year-old Reyes Felipe Lopez Lopez of Rock Valley was driving west on 390th Street about 6:20 a.m. when his 2009 Mercury Mariner left the blacktop for an unknown reason and entered the north ditch, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
Spencer Daily Reporter
Remembering Kyle, Pete and Steve
As Spencer students, alumni and the community gather Friday night for a football game against Denison-Schleswig to culminate homecoming week festivities, the evening will serve a much less celebratory tone for some Spencer grads.
nwestiowa.com
Ogden hopes to grow turf business
HAWARDEN—Ballplayers will be pleasantly surprised this summer when they slide into home plate and don’t sink halfway into the ground playing ball on Hawarden’s city fields. Eric Ogden with Ogden Turf & Grading in Manchester, the city of Hawarden staff and generous donors are to thank for that, as together, clay was inserted below the foundation to make the surface better to play on.
