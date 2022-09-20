The Sheldon High School Marching Orabs placed fourth among five bands in their class in the group’s first contest of the season Saturday, Sept. 17, in Marshall, MN. Sheldon band director Cliff St. Clair said some students were disappointed in the result at the Pursuit of Excellence Marching Band Festival although they were glad at the improvement they showed throughout the day.

