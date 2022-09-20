Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Related
2 Stabbings Just 1 Block Apart on Chicago's West Side May Be Connected: Police
Two people were stabbed, one of them fatally, just five minutes apart in scenes that were just one block away from each other and police are investigating whether the two may be connected. The first incident happened around 3:23 a.m. in the 5200 block of West Crystal, in the North...
Man has car stolen twice in 3 hours in Chicago: 'Luck is on my side'
"I contacted the two officers who helped me previously and said, 'you're never gonna believe this, but my car was stolen again.'"
4 Shot Near Police Headquarters on South Side
Four people were shot Thursday afternoon on a street in Douglas on the South Side. A person with a handgun approached the four people and began shooting at them about 3:15 p.m. as the group stood near the street in the 200 block of East 35th Street, Chicago police said.
Video Appears to Show Man Shooting Several People at Oak Forest Home Before Barricade Situation
Video from a surveillance camera in Oak Forest showed a horrifying scene as a man opened fire on multiple people moments before returning to a home that then erupted in flames as he barricaded himself inside. The footage, which was viewed by NBC 5 reporter Sandra Torres at a neighbor's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Investigation Reveals What Sparked Explosion That Caused Chicago Building Collapse
The source of an explosion that led to a now-fatal partial building collapse in Chicago's Austin neighborhood earlier this week was revealed by city fire officials Friday to be " the ignition of natural gas." "The CFD Office of Fire Investigation (OFI) has determined the source of the explosion to...
Waukegan Man Beaten By Police Officer Recounts 2019 Incident After Charges Filed
A police beating victim shared his terrifying ordeal Friday, describing the night in 2019 when he thought he might die in front of horrified family members during a baptism party at his father-in-law's house. Angel Salgado spoke to NBC 5 one day after the Lake County State's Attorney's Office unsealed...
Oak Forest Police Respond to Barricade Situation, Fire at Home
UPDATE: The Cook County Medical Examiner's office has confirmed four people are dead following the Oak Forest barricade situation and fire. More details here. _________________________________________________________________________________________________________. A barricade situation in suburban Oak Forest sparked a massive police response and forced residents to shelter in place for hours Friday morning. According to...
Former Waukegan Police Officer Dante Salinas charged in deadly 2020 shooting, 2019 incident
A former Waukegan police officer has been charged in two incidents including murder charges for a fatal shooting while on duty in 2020, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said Thursday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bodycam video released shows deadly Zion police shooting of armed man
Police say the video shows a man opening fire on the responding officers before he was fatally shot by police.
Man Dies Days After Chicago Building Partially Collapses in Explosion
A man has died days after an explosion and building collapse in Chicago's Austin neighborhood led to a massive emergency response, street closures and numerous evacuations. The man was the most seriously injured of the eight people hospitalized after the explosion, Chicago fire officials said Friday, and had been taken to Loyola University Medical Center "with extensive burns."
Former Waukegan Officer Charged in Controversial 2020 Fatal Shooting
A former Waukegan police officer was charged Thursday in the fatal shooting of an unarmed 19-year-old Black man during a traffic stop in October 2020. Dante Salinas, who was fired after the shooting for not turning on his bodycam, was charged with second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in the death of Marcellis Stinnette, Lake County's state's attorney announced.
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on Chicago police in Little Village
CHICAGO - A gunman was arrested after opening fire on Chicago police officers late Tuesday in the Little Village neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a man holding a rifle in the street around 10:51 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 25th Place. When they arrived, the suspect...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 in custody after shots fired at Chicago police officers in Little Village
A suspect is in custody after Chicago police said he fired shots toward officers in the Little Village neighborhood Tuesday night.
Woman Accused of Pushing 3-Year-Old Into Lake Michigan Near Navy Pier Charged: CPD
A woman accused of pushing a 3-year-old boy into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier now faces felony charges days after the incident, police said Wednesday. Victoria Moreno, 34, of Des Plaines, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a child under the age of 13, according to Chicago police.
Ex-Waukegan police officer charged in shooting death of 19-year-old
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A former suburban Chicago police officer who was fired after he shot into a car two years ago, killing a Black man and seriously wounding the man’s girlfriend, has been charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter, authorities announced on Thursday. In a news release, the Lake County State’s Attorney’s office […]
wlip.com
Another Arrest Made in For Sheridan Death Investigation
(Highland Park, IL) Another arrest has been made in connection with a weekend death in the Highland Park area. The body of Matthew Ascaridis was found Saturday morning in the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve, and Major Crime officials say the death was the result of a violent confrontation kicked off by a group of people being loud near the 45-year-old’s residence. Earlier this week, 20-year-old Nicholas Caban (who was connected to the confrontation) was charged for having an illegal gun in his home, which was not connected to the death. Now 18-year-old Jacob Firestone has been hit with two felony counts of obstruction for allegedly attempting to conceal evidence. Additional charges are possible against the men, as the death remains under investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Naperville man charged with unlawful use of a firearm
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Naperville man was arrested after people heard gunshots on Tuesday evening in the Chicago suburb. Around 6:15 p.m., Naperville police responded to 2600 block of St. Albans Circle for reports of gunfire and an armed man walking around. Police searched the 2500 block of Durango Lane...
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbers steal car in Lincoln Park, embark on North Side robbery spree
An armed robbery crew stole a car in Lincoln Park on Tuesday evening and then committed a series of hold-ups in Lakeview, Lincoln Square, and, possibly, West Ridge. Chicago police have not announced any arrests. The incidents began around 9 p.m. when someone stole a silver 2013 Hyundai from the...
Woman charged with attempted murder of her 3-year-old nephew after pushing him into Lake Michigan: police
CHICAGO — A woman was charged after police said she pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan. Victoria Moreno, 34, was charged with felony attempted first-degree murder and felony aggravated battery of a child after she was arrested Monday. A police source on Tuesday told WGN Investigates that Navy Pier surveillance video appears to show […]
Florida boat captain charged after Elk Grove Village woman killed in parasailing incident
The family of an Elk Grove Village woman killed while parasailing with two young children in Florida has filed a lawsuit.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
74K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0