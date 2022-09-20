ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

4 Shot Near Police Headquarters on South Side

Four people were shot Thursday afternoon on a street in Douglas on the South Side. A person with a handgun approached the four people and began shooting at them about 3:15 p.m. as the group stood near the street in the 200 block of East 35th Street, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Lincolnwood, IL
NBC Chicago

Oak Forest Police Respond to Barricade Situation, Fire at Home

UPDATE: The Cook County Medical Examiner's office has confirmed four people are dead following the Oak Forest barricade situation and fire. More details here. _________________________________________________________________________________________________________. A barricade situation in suburban Oak Forest sparked a massive police response and forced residents to shelter in place for hours Friday morning. According to...
OAK FOREST, IL
David Brown
NBC Chicago

Man Dies Days After Chicago Building Partially Collapses in Explosion

A man has died days after an explosion and building collapse in Chicago's Austin neighborhood led to a massive emergency response, street closures and numerous evacuations. The man was the most seriously injured of the eight people hospitalized after the explosion, Chicago fire officials said Friday, and had been taken to Loyola University Medical Center "with extensive burns."
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Former Waukegan Officer Charged in Controversial 2020 Fatal Shooting

A former Waukegan police officer was charged Thursday in the fatal shooting of an unarmed 19-year-old Black man during a traffic stop in October 2020. Dante Salinas, who was fired after the shooting for not turning on his bodycam, was charged with second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in the death of Marcellis Stinnette, Lake County's state's attorney announced.
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman opens fire on Chicago police in Little Village

CHICAGO - A gunman was arrested after opening fire on Chicago police officers late Tuesday in the Little Village neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a man holding a rifle in the street around 10:51 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 25th Place. When they arrived, the suspect...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Ex-Waukegan police officer charged in shooting death of 19-year-old

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A former suburban Chicago police officer who was fired after he shot into a car two years ago, killing a Black man and seriously wounding the man’s girlfriend, has been charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter, authorities announced on Thursday. In a news release, the Lake County State’s Attorney’s office […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
wlip.com

Another Arrest Made in For Sheridan Death Investigation

(Highland Park, IL) Another arrest has been made in connection with a weekend death in the Highland Park area. The body of Matthew Ascaridis was found Saturday morning in the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve, and Major Crime officials say the death was the result of a violent confrontation kicked off by a group of people being loud near the 45-year-old’s residence. Earlier this week, 20-year-old Nicholas Caban (who was connected to the confrontation) was charged for having an illegal gun in his home, which was not connected to the death. Now 18-year-old Jacob Firestone has been hit with two felony counts of obstruction for allegedly attempting to conceal evidence. Additional charges are possible against the men, as the death remains under investigation.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Naperville man charged with unlawful use of a firearm

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Naperville man was arrested after people heard gunshots on Tuesday evening in the Chicago suburb. Around 6:15 p.m., Naperville police responded to 2600 block of St. Albans Circle for reports of gunfire and an armed man walking around. Police searched the 2500 block of Durango Lane...
NAPERVILLE, IL
WGN News

Woman charged with attempted murder of her 3-year-old nephew after pushing him into Lake Michigan: police

CHICAGO — A woman was charged after police said she pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan. Victoria Moreno, 34, was charged with felony attempted first-degree murder and felony aggravated battery of a child after she was arrested Monday. A police source on Tuesday told WGN Investigates that Navy Pier surveillance video appears to show […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
