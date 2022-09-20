Read full article on original website
Karen Radacky
3d ago
With your political background, I am assuming you were in office or politics during Crist 4 years as Govenor before he switched to Democrat so he could run for Congress. Another strictly political jumping individual
Reply
6
Lou Cummings
3d ago
Your welcome across the isle. Thank you for your honesty and courage to tell the truth. The backlash from the democrats will be ugly.
Reply
13
Jasper
3d ago
MAGAT mascarading as a Democrat... Vote them out.
Reply
17
