Thousands of Vermont homes could be vulnerable to flooding
Just up the stairs at her home beauty salon in Orwell, everyone is a friend. City waits on test results after cleanup of chemical spill near Burlington beach. Burlington’s Leddy Beach remained closed Thursday-- and could be closed through the weekend-- after a chemical spill. 2020 election doubters scour...
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of southern New Hampshire
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of southern New Hampshire on Thursday morning. The warning is in effect for east central Rockingham County until 8:45 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Impacted areas include Portsmouth, Hampton, Durham, Exeter, Epping, Brentwood, Greenland, Newington, Stratham, Seabrook, Rye, Newmarket,...
Bellows Falls Trustees discuss Kissell Hill pipe
BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, the Bellows Falls Village Trustees discussed capital water projects and heard an update on the Vilas Bridge. Municipal Manager Scott Pickup announced that New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu had signed the NH Department of Transportation ten-year Transportation Improvement plan in July, which included the Vilas Bridge Project at $17.7 million with engineering to begin in 2023. Pickup said that conversations had begun with Christina Haskins from the Dufresne Group of Manchester on the village capital water projects and they looked at the intended use plan.
SAPCC recipient of NBRC grant
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) has approved $24.2 million in new awards to 56 projects across the four-state NBRC region, including portions of Maine, New Hampshire, New York, and all of Vermont. The awards are part of the annual State Economic & Infrastructure Development (SEID) grant round. These projects are matched by public and private investments, resulting in $144.39 Million in total investment in this region.
Vt. officials highlight West Rutland housing rehab efforts
WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials are highlighting a home rehab program they say will be a key part of solving the state’s housing crisis. State and local leaders were in West Rutland Wednesday highlighting millions in new housing investments aimed at bringing old housing back online. The...
With new chief on board, N.H. county preps to launch EMS service
SWANZEY, N.H. — Construction crews worked busily, painting, drilling and hammering away, as a generator whirled Friday at 53 Monadnock Highway ( Route 12), the future site of Cheshire County's new EMS service. Michael Spain, the chief hired last month to lead Cheshire EMS, exuded an air of excitement...
Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses
By Fred Thys/VTDigger Businesses in Rutland, Middlebury and Burlington are the first in Vermont to secure licenses to sell cannabis for recreational use. The state Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday, Sept. 14, issued retail licenses to FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury and […] Read More The post Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses appeared first on The Mountain Times.
2020 election doubters scour ballots in Vt. towns
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A handful of residents across Vermont have been requesting and inspecting ballots as part of an unofficial recount of the 2020 election. It’s part of what state election officials say is a nationwide mobilization of Donald Trump supporters who question the results of the 2020 election.
Vermont’s rental rehab program has fixed up 329 units with $20 million more to spend
About three-quarters of the units have been used to house people exiting homelessness, according to Josh Hanford, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s rental rehab program has fixed up 329 units with $20 million more to spend.
10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Winchester Pickle Festival, Fairy Houses and more
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. Sweeney Todd from Thursday, Sept. 22 through Friday, Nov. 4, at The...
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. There are a Pair of Cemetery Tours Coming Up in...
Spurned bidder for Koffee Kup and Vermont Bread proposing new in-state commercial bakery
Massachusetts’ East Baking Company has purchased equipment to make doughnuts and English muffins but is struggling to find manufacturing space in the greater Brattleboro and Burlington areas. Read the story on VTDigger here: Spurned bidder for Koffee Kup and Vermont Bread proposing new in-state commercial bakery.
Call for volunteers in Vermont on National Public Lands Day
PERU, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday is National Public Lands Day which includes free admittance to national parks, but it’s not just a discount park day. Green Mountain National Forest employees are looking for volunteers to join them Sat., Sept. 24 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Hapgood Pond Recreation Area in Peru, Vermont.
6 Small Towns in Vermont With Stunning Fall Colors
Over-sized sweaters, piles of leaves, pumpkin spice lattes, and crisp mountain breezes, fall is here, and so are all the vibrant colors that come with the changing of the seasons. Thousands descend upon Vermont yearly, not for the late-season mountain biking or spending time outdoors before the teeth chatting first...
Best Places to View Fall Foliage in Vermont
Fall is the migratory season for foliage lovers all across America. Foliage lovers will often find themselves with a wanderlust to travel to the scenic byways and state forests of New England. There is a good reason. The foliage is magnificent. Some of the roads will get quite busy. Finding a road less traveled in Vermont is simple. Take a drive on a side road. The awe inspiring foliage of Vermont will be all around the countryside as you drive from town to town.
Retailers and growers warn of cannabis shortage ahead of retail sales
Andrew Subin, a Burlington attorney who advises cannabis businesses, predicted it may be January before stores have a sufficient supply on their shelves. Read the story on VTDigger here: Retailers and growers warn of cannabis shortage ahead of retail sales.
Hunter in Vermont shoots man after mistaking him for bear
“These incidents are highly preventable and highlight the importance of positively identifying your target while hunting,” said an official with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
Vermont trooper tickets teen for driving 111 mph
Police said Sean Kelly, 17, was clocked driving 46 MPH over the speed limit on I-89.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife to Open Shooting Range for Hunters
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has announced that its Walter Cabell Shooting Range will be open for hunters on Saturday, October 8. The range, which is located at 1051 Buck Lake Road in Woodbury, Vermont, will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Walter Cabell Shooting Range...
Vermont officials say they’ve found $20 million extra to keep rental assistance going for some
The state plans to begin engaging with service providers and advocates to figure out how to best target those funds. But Doug Farnham, the deputy secretary of the Agency of Administration, emphasized that the new money still wouldn’t be nearly enough to pay out assistance at prior rates. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont officials say they’ve found $20 million extra to keep rental assistance going for some.
