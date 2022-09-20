ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Trial of corruption case against California sheriff to begin

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A longtime San Francisco Bay Area sheriff heads to trial on public corruption allegations involving her office’s granting of concealed-carry weapons permits and costly jail mismanagement. The unusual case against Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith is a civil process to seek removal of...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

California allows lawsuits against ‘cyber flashers’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californians who find themselves victims of “cyber flashing” can sue under a new law signed Friday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The law aims to punish and deter those who send unsolicited sexually explicit messages via text, email, or other electronic means. Recipients have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, FL
Local
Florida Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy