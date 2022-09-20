Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Trial of corruption case against California sheriff to begin
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A longtime San Francisco Bay Area sheriff heads to trial on public corruption allegations involving her office’s granting of concealed-carry weapons permits and costly jail mismanagement. The unusual case against Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith is a civil process to seek removal of...
SFGate
California allows lawsuits against ‘cyber flashers’
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californians who find themselves victims of “cyber flashing” can sue under a new law signed Friday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The law aims to punish and deter those who send unsolicited sexually explicit messages via text, email, or other electronic means. Recipients have...
UC Hastings College of the Law is now UC College of the Law, San Francisco
California Gov. Gavin Newsom's signature makes the name change official on Native American Day.
81-year-old hiker narrowly dodges California wildfire during coast-to-coast trek
"When I started this trail, I had no idea I would ever finish it. And now, I would like to."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
Did a Las Vegas Politician Hide a Violent Side Before Allegedly Murdering a Journalist?
Dressed in jailhouse blues and physically restrained by shackles, accused killer Rob Telles stood briefly in the threshold of Las Vegas Justice Court. He stared out into the courtroom with a bemused look and impish smile, before retreating to his cell after a postponement in the proceedings. Under the weight...
California man caught on video punching American Airlines flight attendant now facing federal charges
The charge carries a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.
Gov. Gavin Newsom, California escalate war with wild pig 'scourge'
It will soon be easier for California residents to take up arms against an exploding wild pig population.
Comments / 0