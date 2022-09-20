ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islip, NY

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Commack, NY
Crime & Safety
Islip, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Suffolk County, NY
City
Commack, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
Islip, NY
Accidents
City
Islip, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern State Parkway#Smartphone App#Traffic Accident#Google Maps#The New York State Police#Hyundai Santa Fe
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Jersey Shore

A serious crash with injuries occurred during on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 3:50 p.m. on Route 34 southbound near Lakewood Road in Wall Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The right shoulder of the roadway was closed, the DOT said.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Cops: Body of woman recovered in waters off of Staten Island park

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of a woman was recovered in the waters off of Great Kills Park on Thursday morning, according to police. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for the unidentified woman whose body was spotted just before 7 a.m in the vicinity of the Great Kills Park Marina near Crookes Point, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
longisland.com

Man Seriously Injured After Crashing into Public Works Truck in Shoreham

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a two-vehicle crash that seriously injured a man in Shoreham early this morning. Patrick D’Amico was driving a 2012 Subaru on southbound William Floyd Parkway when his vehicle struck the rear of a 2015 Ford pickup truck. The truck, which had hazard and flashing yellow lights activated, was traveling at a slow speed, partially in the left lane, as part of weed mitigation by Suffolk County Department of Public Works employees.
SHOREHAM, NY
PIX11

Man found dead inside Brooklyn psychiatric facility: police

Editor’s note: The NYPD said Friday morning that the death had been deemed a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. A spokesperson for the OCME later clarified that a final determination is yet to be made. The story below has been updated to reflect the new information. — EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) […]
BROOKLYN, NY
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy