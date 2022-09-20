Read full article on original website
95.3 MNC
Two major St. Joseph County roads under construction
Two major roads in St. Joseph County will be under construction starting next week. Dogwood Road will be closed on Monday, Sep. 26, while crews install a large culvert pipe under the road. It’s the stretch of Dogwood between New and Layton Roads that’s closing. The road is...
WNDU
New county park possible for Granger
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans are still in the early stages for a proposed St. Joseph County Park to be built in the northeast corner of Granger. Steve Slauson, the executive director of St. Joseph County Parks, said the parks board has “land-banked” 115 acres off Anderson and Beech Roads since 1999 for future development. A farmer has tended to the property located just west of Terri Brooke Estates in the meantime.
22 WSBT
Local abortion clinics plan to resume services after ban is temporarily blocked
Indiana's abortion ban has now been temporarily blocked, one week after it went into effect. A judge has granted a preliminary injunction while a lawsuit against Senate Bill 1 is being reviewed. It prevented clinics from offering abortion services and made the procedure illegal with few exceptions. South Bend's only...
Walmart blames dozens of Indiana fire departments in handling of warehouse fire, making damage worse
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Walmart has filed notice it plans to pursue a tort claim against the Plainfield Fire Territory and dozens of other Indiana fire departments for the handling of the Plainfield fulfillment center warehouse fire in March. The tort claim is for property loss and damages, and it...
WISH-TV
Indiana State Police search of Wabash River enters Week 5
(WISH) — Kegan Kline was taken out of jail a few weeks ago. He is facing 30 child porn-related charges for using the fake social media account anthony_shots to get sexual images from underage girls. Police have said that account may be linked to the murders of Abby Williams...
Abortions to resume in Indiana following judge's ruling
INDIANAPOLIS — "It really is a day of victory for all people in Indiana," said Dr. Katie McHugh, an OB-GYN and abortion provider in Indiana. After a special judge granted the ACLU's request for a preliminary injunction on Indiana's new abortion ban law, the ruling Thursday will allow elective abortions to resume legally in the Hoosier state.
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb announces appointments to state boards
INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Including James Kennedy of Bloomington, to serve on the Indiana Education Savings Authority Board of Directors. Governor’s Workforce Cabinet. The governor made one reappointment to the cabinet, who will serve until December...
WNDU
Residents concerned about gas station expansion plan at dangerous St. Joe Co. intersection
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, a small business owner pledged to help install two additional left turn lanes at a dangerous intersection outside his store. The pledge came from the owner of the Country Cupboard at S.R. 2 and Quince in western St. Joseph County. There have been at least three fatal accidents at the intersection since 2014—with the last one coming less than three months ago.
abc57.com
Investigators identify pedestrian killed in crash on Harrison Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team has released the identity of the pedestrian who was killed in a crash on Harrison Road Monday evening. The crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. in the 1100 block of Harrison Road. The driver was traveling east on...
West Side Nut Club Announces Indiana Deputy Shot in the Line of Duty as Grand Marshal of Fall Festival Parade
The 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is set for October 3rd through the 8th this year. It will feature all the great things we love — the rides, the live entertainment, and of course the hundreds of food items for sale by the variety of non-profits whose food booths line both sides of Franklin Street from Wabash to St. Joe Avenues. The nearly week-long event also features a few parades from the annual lighthouse parade to the pet parade, and of course, the main parade which wraps up the festivities on Saturday evening. Each year the Club selects a special guest to serve as the Grand Marshal for the main parade. The Marshal is typically someone from the community who has made an impact on the area in some fashion or deserves special recognition for the work they do. Olympic gold medalist Lily King served as the Grand Marshal a few years ago, and this year it will be a man the community has rallied around since sustaining a life-threatening injury while protecting his community.
22 WSBT
Indiana Department of Agriculture urges driver safety during fall harvest
Each year, Hoosiers lose their lives in crashes with farm equipment. The state says the best thing you can do to protect yourself and others is to be alert. The State Department of Agriculture is teaming up to help protect farmers on rural roads. We're headed into arguably the most...
wbiw.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita and his office win another big vaccine and mask case
INDIANAPOLIS – Attorney General Todd Rokita took another punch at the Biden administration this week to fight an unlawful vaccine and mask mandate placed upon Hoosiers. “No one should be forced to take the COVID-19 vaccine out of fear of losing their job, and our children should not be forced to wear a mask,” Attorney General Rokita said.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana lawmakers appear no closer to cannabis legalization after hours of testimony
After four hours of public testimony, much of it conflicting, Indiana lawmakers appear no closer to deciding whether to legalize cannabis. The legislature has been examining the subject for about four years. And the testimony in a legislative study committee this week didn't differ much from what lawmakers have heard before.
22 WSBT
Campaigns launch TV ads, door-knockers to win over voters on abortion ballot proposal
LANSING, Mich. — As election day approaches in Michigan, it's not only candidates who will be trying to win over voters to their side. This November midterm, the state's voters will have multiple policy issues they can vote on directly, including abortion. Other issues: Michigan Legislature votes to put...
abc57.com
Indiana Department of Transportation seeking input on U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors
The Indiana Department of Transportation is looking for the community's input on planning studies for the U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors in northern Indiana. Residents, area businesses, and others who use these highways can are invited to give input on what needs or concerns should be addressed in improvements to the roads.
warricknews.com
Indiana may extend driving privileges to undocumented immigrants
Indiana next year could become the 18th state, including Illinois, to officially extend driving privileges to individuals living and working in the Hoosier State despite lacking legal permission to remain in the United States. A legislative study committee, led by state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, spent more than four...
Indiana lawmakers hear public input on marijuana legalization
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are taking a closer look at whether the state should consider allowing medical or recreational marijuana. The Interim Study Committee on Public Health, Behavioral Health, and Human Services hosted a discussion on the topic Tuesday, focusing on “potential health benefits, potential decriminalization, and other potential consequences,” according to the committee’s meeting […]
indypolitics.org
Is Indiana Going to Pot?
As Indiana lawmakers began this week with hearings studying the legalizing marijuana, Indy Politics speaks with cannabis lobbyist Andy Bauman about making pot available in the Hoosier state for medicinal and recreational purposes. You can hear Bauman in the Leon-Tailored Audio above. The conversation runs for about 18 minutes.
Call to rein in healthcare costs, as Indiana lawmakers consider stepping in
INDIANAPOLIS — The state’s 20 largest hospital systems, including the big four in central Indiana, have been put on notice to rein in their costs or the Indiana legislature may do it for them. The Rand Corporation conducted a series of studies focused on comparing the cost of healthcare among various states. The latest study, […]
Indiana utility seeking 16.5 percent electric rate increase
The utility that provides electricity for much of northern Indiana is seeking a 16.5% rate increase, saying the rate hike would help it modernize its electrical grid and make other improvements. Merrillville, Indiana-based Northern Indiana Public Service Co. asked the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission this week to approve the rate...
