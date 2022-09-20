ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
95.3 MNC

Two major St. Joseph County roads under construction

Two major roads in St. Joseph County will be under construction starting next week. Dogwood Road will be closed on Monday, Sep. 26, while crews install a large culvert pipe under the road. It’s the stretch of Dogwood between New and Layton Roads that’s closing. The road is...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

New county park possible for Granger

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans are still in the early stages for a proposed St. Joseph County Park to be built in the northeast corner of Granger. Steve Slauson, the executive director of St. Joseph County Parks, said the parks board has “land-banked” 115 acres off Anderson and Beech Roads since 1999 for future development. A farmer has tended to the property located just west of Terri Brooke Estates in the meantime.
GRANGER, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
County
Saint Joseph County, IN
Saint Joseph County, IN
Government
City
South Bend, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana State Police search of Wabash River enters Week 5

(WISH) — Kegan Kline was taken out of jail a few weeks ago. He is facing 30 child porn-related charges for using the fake social media account anthony_shots to get sexual images from underage girls. Police have said that account may be linked to the murders of Abby Williams...
PERU, IN
WTHR

Abortions to resume in Indiana following judge's ruling

INDIANAPOLIS — "It really is a day of victory for all people in Indiana," said Dr. Katie McHugh, an OB-GYN and abortion provider in Indiana. After a special judge granted the ACLU's request for a preliminary injunction on Indiana's new abortion ban law, the ruling Thursday will allow elective abortions to resume legally in the Hoosier state.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb announces appointments to state boards

INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Including James Kennedy of Bloomington, to serve on the Indiana Education Savings Authority Board of Directors. Governor’s Workforce Cabinet. The governor made one reappointment to the cabinet, who will serve until December...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Residents concerned about gas station expansion plan at dangerous St. Joe Co. intersection

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, a small business owner pledged to help install two additional left turn lanes at a dangerous intersection outside his store. The pledge came from the owner of the Country Cupboard at S.R. 2 and Quince in western St. Joseph County. There have been at least three fatal accidents at the intersection since 2014—with the last one coming less than three months ago.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petitioner#Penn High School#Bashor Home
103GBF

West Side Nut Club Announces Indiana Deputy Shot in the Line of Duty as Grand Marshal of Fall Festival Parade

The 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is set for October 3rd through the 8th this year. It will feature all the great things we love — the rides, the live entertainment, and of course the hundreds of food items for sale by the variety of non-profits whose food booths line both sides of Franklin Street from Wabash to St. Joe Avenues. The nearly week-long event also features a few parades from the annual lighthouse parade to the pet parade, and of course, the main parade which wraps up the festivities on Saturday evening. Each year the Club selects a special guest to serve as the Grand Marshal for the main parade. The Marshal is typically someone from the community who has made an impact on the area in some fashion or deserves special recognition for the work they do. Olympic gold medalist Lily King served as the Grand Marshal a few years ago, and this year it will be a man the community has rallied around since sustaining a life-threatening injury while protecting his community.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
warricknews.com

Indiana may extend driving privileges to undocumented immigrants

Indiana next year could become the 18th state, including Illinois, to officially extend driving privileges to individuals living and working in the Hoosier State despite lacking legal permission to remain in the United States. A legislative study committee, led by state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, spent more than four...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana lawmakers hear public input on marijuana legalization

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are taking a closer look at whether the state should consider allowing medical or recreational marijuana. The Interim Study Committee on Public Health, Behavioral Health, and Human Services hosted a discussion on the topic Tuesday, focusing on “potential health benefits, potential decriminalization, and other potential consequences,” according to the committee’s meeting […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indypolitics.org

Is Indiana Going to Pot?

As Indiana lawmakers began this week with hearings studying the legalizing marijuana, Indy Politics speaks with cannabis lobbyist Andy Bauman about making pot available in the Hoosier state for medicinal and recreational purposes. You can hear Bauman in the Leon-Tailored Audio above. The conversation runs for about 18 minutes.
INDIANA STATE
WFYI

Indiana utility seeking 16.5 percent electric rate increase

The utility that provides electricity for much of northern Indiana is seeking a 16.5% rate increase, saying the rate hike would help it modernize its electrical grid and make other improvements. Merrillville, Indiana-based Northern Indiana Public Service Co. asked the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission this week to approve the rate...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy