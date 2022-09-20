UC Davis rolls out 6 new electric buses as it aims for fully electric fleet

CBS13 News AM News Update - 9/20/22 04:00

DAVIS – UC Davis is rolling out a squad of new electric buses as it marches toward modernization – but don't worry, those classic double-decker buses will be sticking around.

Instruction for the Fall 2022 quarter begins on Wednesday. At the same time, Unitrans – the university's bus system – will be rolling out its first six electric buses.

The single-deck buses have a range of 225 miles per charge, which the university says is enough for a full day of ferrying students to and around campus.

Unitrans officials says the eventual goal is to replace the rest of the fleet with electric buses.

"We are committed to buying nothing but electric from here on out," said Unitrans general manager Jeff Flynn in a statement.

However, UC Davis also says they will be retaining those three historic buses they got straight from England as part of the university's heritage. Those classic buses were taken out of service at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Unitrans announced back in March for the system's 54th anniversary that they were back in service.

There is no timeline for replacement of the rest of the fleet, Unitrans says. The system's current compressed natural gas buses will instead be replaced as they break down and can't be fixed.