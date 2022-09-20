Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Offensive line earns plaudits for Virginia Tech win
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Virginia Tech understood as it entered Thursday night’s Black Diamond Trophy battle with West Virginia that it did not have the offensive firepower to get into a shootout with the Mountaineers but would have to rely on its run defense and pass rush to have a chance.
WVNews
WVU Football Doug Nester Front.JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Virginia Tech understood as it entered Thursday night's Black …
WVNews
The difference of a few weeks
It isn’t often that we stray from the editorial page to the sports section, but in a state whose emotions live and die with its Mountaineers, we know the value and importance of WVU athletics. And so it is that a little more than a day removed from one...
WVNews
Mazzulla rewarded for his hard work
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The lasting images of Joe Mazzulla as a basketball player at West Virginia University are blurred, rust-covered flashes of a dozen years ago. They are first of a left-handed point guard who couldn’t raise his left arm above his shoulder, something that would be considered a detriment in the game of basketball, especially on someone just 6-foot-2.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Liberty finds a way to win ugly over Grafton
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty football turned the ball over five times in a row Friday night. It committed 13 penalties for a total of 100 yards, and it didn’t score in the first half. But somehow, on a chilly homecoming night at Mazzei-Reaser Field, the Mountaineers...
WVNews
Fairmont Senior falls short as University grabs 'signature win'
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The only place people typically find a write-off is on their tax return. Nowhere on those lists of deductions will people find the University High School football team. “We had a bad week in the second week of the season, and everybody wrote us...
WVNews
Edward Vesterinen works his way into the d-line rotation
West Virginia’s defensive line was anticipated to be a strength in the 2022 season with returning veterans such as Dante Stills, Taijh Alston and Jordan Jefferson, along with valuable backups like Sean Martin and Jalen Thornton, set to anchor the Mountaineer front. Add in transfer newcomers Mike Lockhart and Zeiqui Lawton, and the WVU defensive trench roster looked quite stout.
WVNews
lib 4 nearly brings in an interception.JPG
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty football turned the ball over five times in a row Frid…
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Huskies dominate in win over Lincoln, 35-0
RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — Class AA top-ranked North Marion took advantage of three Lincoln turnovers in the first six minutes of the game and never looked back in the Huskies’ 35-0 victory on Homecoming in Big 10 Conference football action Friday night at Roy Michael Field. Anything...
WVNews
lib qb.JPG
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty football turned the ball over five times in a row Frid…
WVNews
RCB #2 BHS #23 #36 #15.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time in 31 meetings, the Bridgeport Indians shut…
WVNews
BHS #79 #57 RCB #17 for the loss.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time in 31 meetings, the Bridgeport Indians shut…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Bridgeport blanks Robert C. Byrd for 1st time, 42-0
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time in 31 meetings, the Bridgeport Indians shut out the Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles. The 42-0 margin at Wayne Jamison Field, fueled by four Zach Rohrig touchdowns, is second only to a 52-6 Bridgeport win in 2009 for the largest in the series among the county rivals.
WVNews
FSHS 20 UHS 11.jpg
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The only place people typically find a write-off is on their tax…
WVNews
Aquatic Center.jpg
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) - – Gov. Justice announced Thursday that West Virginia has submi…
WVNews
Nancy Thompson Fowler
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Nancy Thompson Fowler died on September 21, after a long illness.
WVNews
Morrisey NEW.jpg
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a re…
WVNews
DSC_0382 copy.JPG
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The seventh annual Convoy for Kids was held Saturday, September 24…
WVNews
IMG_5868.jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Steve and DeeDee Rinker have always loved vintage bikes and it is …
WVNews
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Wheeling (West Virginia) Streetscape project
WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice joined state Department of Transportation officials Friday for a ceremony to celebrate the start of a major project to improve safety and beautify downtown Wheeling’s streets. Work is scheduled to begin the second week of October on the nearly $32...
Comments / 0