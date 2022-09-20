ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

Offensive line earns plaudits for Virginia Tech win

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Virginia Tech understood as it entered Thursday night’s Black Diamond Trophy battle with West Virginia that it did not have the offensive firepower to get into a shootout with the Mountaineers but would have to rely on its run defense and pass rush to have a chance.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

The difference of a few weeks

It isn’t often that we stray from the editorial page to the sports section, but in a state whose emotions live and die with its Mountaineers, we know the value and importance of WVU athletics. And so it is that a little more than a day removed from one...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Mazzulla rewarded for his hard work

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The lasting images of Joe Mazzulla as a basketball player at West Virginia University are blurred, rust-covered flashes of a dozen years ago. They are first of a left-handed point guard who couldn’t raise his left arm above his shoulder, something that would be considered a detriment in the game of basketball, especially on someone just 6-foot-2.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
WVNews

Liberty finds a way to win ugly over Grafton

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty football turned the ball over five times in a row Friday night. It committed 13 penalties for a total of 100 yards, and it didn’t score in the first half. But somehow, on a chilly homecoming night at Mazzei-Reaser Field, the Mountaineers...
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Fairmont Senior falls short as University grabs 'signature win'

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The only place people typically find a write-off is on their tax return. Nowhere on those lists of deductions will people find the University High School football team. “We had a bad week in the second week of the season, and everybody wrote us...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Edward Vesterinen works his way into the d-line rotation

West Virginia’s defensive line was anticipated to be a strength in the 2022 season with returning veterans such as Dante Stills, Taijh Alston and Jordan Jefferson, along with valuable backups like Sean Martin and Jalen Thornton, set to anchor the Mountaineer front. Add in transfer newcomers Mike Lockhart and Zeiqui Lawton, and the WVU defensive trench roster looked quite stout.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Huskies dominate in win over Lincoln, 35-0

RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — Class AA top-ranked North Marion took advantage of three Lincoln turnovers in the first six minutes of the game and never looked back in the Huskies’ 35-0 victory on Homecoming in Big 10 Conference football action Friday night at Roy Michael Field. Anything...
RACHEL, WV
WVNews

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty football turned the ball over five times in a row Frid…
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport blanks Robert C. Byrd for 1st time, 42-0

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time in 31 meetings, the Bridgeport Indians shut out the Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles. The 42-0 margin at Wayne Jamison Field, fueled by four Zach Rohrig touchdowns, is second only to a 52-6 Bridgeport win in 2009 for the largest in the series among the county rivals.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The only place people typically find a write-off is on their tax…
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) - – Gov. Justice announced Thursday that West Virginia has submi…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The seventh annual Convoy for Kids was held Saturday, September 24…
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Steve and DeeDee Rinker have always loved vintage bikes and it is …
KEYSER, WV

