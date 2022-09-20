Read full article on original website
Leonard Elementary in Ovid went into hard lockdown Tuesday morning
An elementary school in Ovid went into a hard lockdown Tuesday morning, but all students and staff are okay.
Police: Alcohol suspected in crash where driver was ejected from back window
KOCHVILLE Twp. (WNEM) – Alcohol is suspected to have been a factor in a single vehicle crash that led to the driver of the vehicle being ejected from the back window, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept....
Security expert assesses response to stabbing at Bridgeport High School
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A school stabbing caused classes to be canceled across the Bridgeport-Spaulding district, postponed homecoming events, and the possible forfeiture of a high school football game. Two students were injured, and an 18-year-old student was arrested. While the school district and Bridgeport Township Police aren’t talking...
Student arrested after cutting at Bridgeport school injures 2 students
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A student was arrested after police responded to a cutting at Bridgeport High School that injured two other students. Officers responded to the high school for the cutting at 11:12 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. Investigators believe the cutting happened during an altercation between three...
abc12.com
Flint police looking for two adults reported missing
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two adults reported missing two weeks ago. Taliyah Bridges, who goes by the name Bear, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 400 block of West Jackson Avenue in Flint. Investigators don't have a description of what the 19-year-old was last seen wearing.
Lansing man arrested after police chase
Michigan State Police troopers say they arrested a Lansing man after an attempted traffic stop.
WILX-TV
Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
Sheriff: Man made death threats toward Shiawassee County officials
SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A man has been arraigned on multiple charges for death threats targeted at current and former public officials in Shiawassee County. On Wednesday night, Sept. 22, Shiawassee County sheriff’s deputies arrested 56-year-old George Hamas of Macomb County’s Washington Township. Investigators said Hamas, a...
Family of Flint Capt. Collin Birnie files lawsuit in fatal crash
FLINT, MI – The family of a Flint police captain who was killed in a head-on crash on Elms Road in February is suing the family of the 16-year-old boy who has since been convicted of causing the crash. Tina Birnie, the widow of Flint Capt. Collin Birnie, who...
Sheriff: Sister saves young sister from dog attack
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A girl in Genesee County is being recognized for saving her little sister from a dog attack. About two weeks ago, a young girl named Zoey was attacked by a bulldog, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. That’s when Zoey’s sister, Tammy, jumped in...
Suspect taken to jail after Ovid school lockdown
UPDATE (09/20/2022 – 3:25 P.M.) — Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole has released more information regarding the lockdown at Leonard Elementary School. BeGole said that around 10:56 a.m., deputies were sent to the school due to a man who was acting “disorderly” in the front office. The City of Ovid Police and the Clinton County […]
Saginaw teen accused of killing stepsister, 10, to undergo psych evaluation
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw teen accused of killing his 10-year-old stepsister is to undergo a psychological evaluation to see if he is fit for court. Jameion Peterson, 14, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for a pre-examination conference. During it, Fichtner granted a request from defense attorney Rod O’Farrell that his client be sent to the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Ypsilanti.
Police respond to incident at Bridgeport High School
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police officers are currently responding to an incident at Bridgeport High School. Students were sent home Thursday afternoon. Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more about this developing story.
Four family members killed in three Saginaw shootings since 2013
SAGINAW, MI — Larney L. “Kendrick” Boyd would give people the shirt off his back if a person was in need, a cousin said of the 42-year-old Saginaw man killed by gunfire earlier this month. “He was such a caring person,” said Shaquita Bowdery, Boyd’s cousin. “He...
Lansing Police searching for missing teen girl
The 16-year-old was last seen near SkyVue Apartments in Lansing.
Michigan man pleads guilty to murder, mutilation of body
Mark Latunski appeared in Shiawassee County court Thursday, nearly three years after 25-year-old Kevin Bacon was killed, about 90 miles northwest of Detroit.
Burton Walmart evacuated due to natural gas leak
BURTON, MI – A local Walmart store was evacuated Friday morning due to concerns over what authorities called a small natural gas leak. The Burton Walmart store, 5323 E. Court St., was evacuated at 11:37 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, due to a small odor and leak of natural gas, police said.
Man arrested by Shiawassee Deputies for terrorist threats
WASHINGTON TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – A 56-year-old man from Washington Township has been arrested for making multiple threats of terrorism, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s office announced on social media. George Hamas is accused of making death threats against former and current Shiawassee County public officials. The threats were allegedly posted online and through voicemail. A […]
Ex-chaplain gets probation for trying to meet up with suspected minor in YouTube video
CARO, MI — A Bay City man and former chaplain has received a probation sentence for trying to meet up with what he thought was a minor, an incident that was caught on video and published by a YouTube vigilante. Tuscola County Circuit Judge Amy Grace Gierhart on Tuesday,...
Police identify man found dead in vehicle in Bay City
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators have identified a man who was found dead in a vehicle in Bay City on Monday. Rolando Luis Lopez, 47, from Saginaw, was found dead inside a vehicle in the 200 block of Fitzhugh Street about 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 19. Lopez had been...
