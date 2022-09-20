ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiawassee County, MI

WNEM

Security expert assesses response to stabbing at Bridgeport High School

BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A school stabbing caused classes to be canceled across the Bridgeport-Spaulding district, postponed homecoming events, and the possible forfeiture of a high school football game. Two students were injured, and an 18-year-old student was arrested. While the school district and Bridgeport Township Police aren’t talking...
BRIDGEPORT, MI
WNEM

Student arrested after cutting at Bridgeport school injures 2 students

BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A student was arrested after police responded to a cutting at Bridgeport High School that injured two other students. Officers responded to the high school for the cutting at 11:12 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. Investigators believe the cutting happened during an altercation between three...
BRIDGEPORT, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
abc12.com

Flint police looking for two adults reported missing

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two adults reported missing two weeks ago. Taliyah Bridges, who goes by the name Bear, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 400 block of West Jackson Avenue in Flint. Investigators don't have a description of what the 19-year-old was last seen wearing.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: Man made death threats toward Shiawassee County officials

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A man has been arraigned on multiple charges for death threats targeted at current and former public officials in Shiawassee County. On Wednesday night, Sept. 22, Shiawassee County sheriff’s deputies arrested 56-year-old George Hamas of Macomb County’s Washington Township. Investigators said Hamas, a...
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: Sister saves young sister from dog attack

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A girl in Genesee County is being recognized for saving her little sister from a dog attack. About two weeks ago, a young girl named Zoey was attacked by a bulldog, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. That’s when Zoey’s sister, Tammy, jumped in...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Suspect taken to jail after Ovid school lockdown

UPDATE (09/20/2022 – 3:25 P.M.) — Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole has released more information regarding the lockdown at Leonard Elementary School. BeGole said that around 10:56 a.m., deputies were sent to the school due to a man who was acting “disorderly” in the front office. The City of Ovid Police and the Clinton County […]
OVID, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw teen accused of killing stepsister, 10, to undergo psych evaluation

SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw teen accused of killing his 10-year-old stepsister is to undergo a psychological evaluation to see if he is fit for court. Jameion Peterson, 14, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for a pre-examination conference. During it, Fichtner granted a request from defense attorney Rod O’Farrell that his client be sent to the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Ypsilanti.
SAGINAW, MI
The Flint Journal

Burton Walmart evacuated due to natural gas leak

BURTON, MI – A local Walmart store was evacuated Friday morning due to concerns over what authorities called a small natural gas leak. The Burton Walmart store, 5323 E. Court St., was evacuated at 11:37 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, due to a small odor and leak of natural gas, police said.
BURTON, MI
WLNS

Man arrested by Shiawassee Deputies for terrorist threats

WASHINGTON TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – A 56-year-old man from Washington Township has been arrested for making multiple threats of terrorism, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s office announced on social media. George Hamas is accused of making death threats against former and current Shiawassee County public officials. The threats were allegedly posted online and through voicemail. A […]
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police identify man found dead in vehicle in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators have identified a man who was found dead in a vehicle in Bay City on Monday. Rolando Luis Lopez, 47, from Saginaw, was found dead inside a vehicle in the 200 block of Fitzhugh Street about 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 19. Lopez had been...

