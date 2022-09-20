ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

NY leaders call on Gov. Hochul to tighten bail laws in bipartisan push

By Reuven Fenton, Carl Campanile
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15xckX_0i3Qw5VV00

A bipartisan group of elected officials on Long Island on Tuesday called on Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state legislature to tighten up New York’s controversial cashless bail law.

While Republicans, including gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, have long made toughening the bail laws a top priority amid spikes in crime, frustrated suburban Democrats joined the cause by pressuring members of their own party in Albany to fix its shortcomings.

“This isn’t a Democratic or Republican issue. It’s about the safety of our residents,” said Freeport Mayor Robert Kennedy , a Democrat and past president of the New York State Conference of Mayors, who attended the press conference in Garden City.

Kennedy said too many recidivist criminals are ending up back in the streets following arrests.

He said an accused thief was recently arrested two times in two days in Freeport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rbAph_0i3Qw5VV00
Freeport Mayor Robert Kennedy addressed the media in front of Freeport Village Hall about the new criminal justice reforms and how much it’s going to cost taxpayers.
Victor Alcorn

The defendant was released from custody after allegedly stealing a car, and then stealing another vehicle the next day. The suspect jumped into Freeport Creek to try to escape officers, which required the use of a helicopter and other resources to arrest him.

“Grand larcenies are out of control. Give judges the discretion to detain repeat offenders,” Kennedy said.

“We need to all get-together and adjust these bail reform laws in the near future.”

Other Democrats who participated in the event included Village of Thomaston Mayor Steven Weinberg and Nassau County Legislator Denise Ford.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also has said more tweaks are needed to the bail law.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican, said the elected officials — regardless of party affiliation — joined forces with the goal of “protecting our communities, protecting our neighborhoods, and protecting our constituents’ homes.”

“In every part of this state, there is a criminal pandemic that has made us all less safe. If someone goes to your home and burglarizes your home tonight because you’re out at a parent-teacher conference or you’re out to dinner, that person, if they are arrested that night, will be out the next day. ….It’s over and over and over again. This is insane, and we’ve got to stop it,” Blakeman said Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hTdwO_0i3Qw5VV00
NYC Mayor Eric Adams said there will be more revisions to the New York cashless bail law.
William Farrington

“We need the governor and the state legislator to go into session tomorrow. We need them to say and to act that they will stop this insanity, that they will repeal cashless bail.”

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly , a Republican who last year defeated her Democratic opponent, state Sen. Todd Kaminsky, a former federal prosecutor who voted for bail reform, said “criminals are emboldened” because of the lax bail law.

“Extreme bail and discovery laws have made the job of prosecutors and law enforcement more difficult. I have a difficult time keeping prosecutors. They’re overburdened. More importantly, these changes have made New Yorkers and residents of Nassau County less safe,” said Donnelly.

“We need people to call on their state senators and state assembly members and give them a very simple message: these laws need to be changed today. Restore judicial discretion. I’m not asking for mandatory bail on every case. I’m asking for the opportunity to make an argument when we think bail should be set in a particular case.”

Zeldin, who has made scrapping the cashless bail law a key plank in his campaign against Democratic incumbent Hochul, welcomed the support from local officials.

“Every day is groundhog’s day in Kathy Hochul’s New York. We see time and time again violent criminals released on cashless bail only to victimize more innocent New Yorkers. The revolving door of justice must come to an end, and cashless bail must be repealed,” the Long Island congressman said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YsmS4_0i3Qw5VV00
Congressman Lee Zeldin demanded a special session on the cashless bail following the ax-wielding incident at the McDonald’s at 114 Delancey Street.
Stefan Jeremiah for New York Pos

“To take back our streets, Judges must have the discretion to weigh dangerousness, the seriousness of the offense, prior convictions, flight risk, and more.”

Hochul defended tweaks to the bail law she pushed for and approved as part of the state budget in April.

“Governor Hochul’s top priority is to keep New Yorkers safe, which is why she worked with the legislature earlier this year to crack down on gun crimes and repeat offenders and further expand the types of cases where judges have the discretion to set bail,” Hochul spokesman Avi Small said Tuesday.

“The Governor continues to work every day with law enforcement and local officials to improve the criminal justice system, combat violence, and strengthen public safety across New York.”

Her office also pointed to state data showing that shootings are down 35% in Nassau County, which US News and World Reports labeled the safest community in America for three consecutive years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44DSIH_0i3Qw5VV00
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul says the bail amendments that were approved earlier this year again will not be reviewed until the legislature convenes in January.
Getty Images for Concordia Summi

She previously said bail amendments approved earlier this year hit the “sweet spot” and that there was no need to review the law again until the legislature convenes in January — after the November 8 election.

The revisions allow judges to set bail for defendants in some cases charged with repeat offenses, hate crimes, and gun-related charges and also consider whether someone’s criminal record makes them likely to do “harm” if released.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41jW02_0i3Qw5VV00 Illinois’ no-cash bail law will turn the state into ‘The Purge’

She also has blamed judges for misapplying the law.

The goal of the cashless bail law, initially approved by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the Democratic-run Assembly and Senate in 2019, was to stop defendants from being detained simply because they were too poor to post bail.

But critics said there were unintended consequences that lawmakers ignored.

“Some of the legislators I’ve spoken to were not familiar with the details of the bail law they approved,” Kennedy, the Freeport mayor said.

Baxter Estates Mayor Nora Haagenson, a registered independent who is president of the Nassau County Villages Officials Associations, said the “seriously flawed” bail law “has tilted in favor of the criminal over the victim” and the legislature “must act to correct this untenable situation.”

She said crimes flourish because “no incarceration is expected.”

The legislative leaders, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins (D-Yonkers) and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx), have defended bail reform.

Comments / 16

StevenP
3d ago

Is anyone surprised by this? Let's see if Curella DeVille is capable of listening, even to her own party. No matter, she needs to get the boot in November. She has already defined SCOTUS, if you think she will listen to anyone but her own ego, I wish you the best in your insanity.

Reply
22
Johnny tyler
3d ago

she already closed 7 prisons as soon as she went into office. the democrats have got to go..the problem is bigger than bail reform. the problem is democrats all together.

Reply
12
Norman Lear
2d ago

The unelected governor closed 7 prisons. Put a lot of people out of work and put criminals back on the street. Stupid people from NY.

Reply
4
Related
cnyhomepage.com

Officials pushing for immediate changes to New York Bail Reform

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Thursday, September 22nd, officials from around the state joined Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol and Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood to push for needed changes to New York’s criminal justice system. This press conference came to be as a result of several incidents...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Long Island Towns Repeal Abortion Restrictions Following Investigation and Call to Action by State Officials and Advocates

Today, New York State Senator Anna M. Kaplan (D-North Hills) and Assemblywoman Gina L. Sillitti (D-Port Washington) held a press conference on the steps of the Nassau County Courthouse in Mineola, NY to announce progress in their effort to rid Long Island communities of local abortion restrictions known as "trigger laws." Two weeks ago, Senator Kaplan and Assemblywoman Sillitti uncovered the results of their investigation into local abortion restrictions, which found that 5 communities on Long Island still had restrictions on the books, and called for their urgent repeal by local governments. In the two weeks since, The Towns of Hempstead and Oyster Bay have heeded their demands, and repealed their local abortion restrictions in a quiet fashion.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York Democratic Party chairman re-elected to post

It's been a year of managing political storms for Jay Jacobs, the New York Democratic Committee chairman. Jacobs was the one to tell then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo in August 2021 that it was time to resign. He helped to usher in Cuomo's successor, Gov. Kathy Hochul, with support from the party's leadership and allies.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us News#Legislature#Bail Reform#Politics State#Politics Governor#Republicans#Democrats#Democratic
96.1 The Breeze

“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners

The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
Gotham Gazette

Races to Watch in New York’s 2022 General Election

Election Day 2022 is less than two months away and there’s much at stake in New York, both at the state and national levels. After a messy redistricting process led to a bifurcated primary, the general election is well underway for statewide, state legislative, and congressional seats. At the...
ELECTIONS
CBS New York

Nassau Co. mayors unite to call for changes to bail reform

FREEPORT, N.Y. -- There was a rare gathering Tuesday of mayors from Nassau County villages speaking in a unified voice, calling on New York state leaders to reconsider their sweeping 2019 bail reform.They say a surge of crime in the suburbs is falling on deaf ears in Albany, and as CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, they came armed with statistics to argue the system is broken.Two recent home invasions within an hour were reported on one Muttontown block. In Roslyn, twice, diners were followed home from a restaurant and robbed at gun- and knife-point. In Greenvale, there was a...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
buckeyefirearms.org

New York Governor Hochul & Democrats Defy SCOTUS, Instead Make NY Gun Laws Worse

The Hochul Government did not make changes to the New York Gun Law, NY CLS Penal § 400.00 et. seq., to comply with the High Court’s rulings in Bruen, but, rather, drafted the amendments to constrain and, in fact, eliminate lawful concealed handgun carry throughout the State, consistent with her Government’s plans to effectively negate exercise of the fundamental, unalienable natural law right codified in the Second Amendment.
POLITICS
CBS New York

Governors of N.Y., N.J. outline climate change initiatives

NEW YORK -- The governors of New York and New Jersey joined forces Wednesday to highlight their actions to tackle climate change.Against the backdrop of Climate Week NYC, Kathy Hochul and Phil Murphy appeared united in their commitment to the fight, each listing ambitious goals to lower emissions in their respective states."There is an urgency that we must all feel in our hearts," Hochul said, adding, "We are truly the first generation that has felt the impact of climate change and we are the last generation to be able to do anything about it.""We know climate change is not only real,...
POLITICS
yonkerstimes.com

Pataki, New York’s Last Republican Governor, Endorse Lee Zeldin

On September 20, the last Republican Governor of the State of New York, Westchester native George Pataki, endorsed Congressman Lee Zeldin, the republican candidate for governor in 2022. Zeldin and Pataki came together outside Williams Grocery in Inwood, the site of the recent murder of Queens native Rody Rivera. “I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wabcradio.com

New Yorkers Leaving State In Record Numbers For Florida

NEW YORK (77WABC) – A record number of New Yorkers left the state last month and moved to sunnier places in Florida. The New York Post reports that close to 6,000 New Yorkers moved to the Sunshine state in August, the highest number ever recorded. In all, over 41,000 New Yorkers have moved to Florida over the last year.
FLORIDA STATE
NewsChannel 36

Fire Departments in Upstate New York to Receive Funding

(WENY) - Over $2.6 million in federal funding will be provided for firefighters across upstate New York. The funding was allocated through FEMA's Assistance to the Firefighters Grant program. According to Senator Chuck Schumer's office, the funding will be used to purchase essential equipment and boost training. Locally, the Wayland...
HORNELL, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

A New License Plate In New York State

There is nothing like taking a long ride around New York State in the fall. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are some amazing things to see and do. We are blessed here in New York State to have some of the most picturesque views in Autumn. Pumpkin picking, fresh cider and decorating for Halloween are all so fun! But there is something new this fall that some drivers are very excited about.
TRAVEL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy