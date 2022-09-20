ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richard Driscoll
3d ago

it may be the democrats trying to win a November election. if they do find the person responsible they better dig deeper because it could be more than just a prank and a scare tactic to vote Democrat in November.

NBC12

Police hope Virginia’s cold case website will lead to new tips

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police hope a new website highlighting the state’s cold cases will help lead to new tips from the public. The website features “a searchable database that features information, photographs, and contact information for unsolved homicides, unidentified persons and missing person cases that have remained unsolved for at least five years.”
royalexaminer.com

Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings

A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board, claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Child ID program introduced

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/VA Attorney General’s Office Release) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer have announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program, to provide child ID kits to students in 6th, 7th and 8th grades across the Commonwealth. “As Attorney...
WSLS

Virginia schools show problems with chronic absenteeism

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s the first time we’ve had accreditation numbers from the Virginia Department of Education since before the pandemic. Eighty-nine percent of schools earned full accreditation. That’s three percent lower than 2019-2020. 121 Virginia schools that are below state standard had problems with chronic...
rvahub.com

Virginia Pridefest Festing on Brown’s Island

Pridefest weekend features three amazing events, beginning with Pride After Dark: Animal -the official pre-Pride Party. Get your tickets for Pride After Dark at vapride.org Pridefest is Saturday on Browns Island featuring Leikeli47, Big Freedia, and numerous local performers and is free and open to all. The weekend of festivities will end at Bingo Beer Co. With Snatch’d: a Rainbow Celebration – no ticket required.
shoredailynews.com

Controversy surrounds former Accomack County Attorney

Former Accomack County Attorney Mark Taylor, who served in the local post from 2007 to 2015, is embroiled in a controversy surrounding his recent contract to serve as Spotsylvania County’s school superintendent beginning Nov. 1, according to reports being made across Virginia and Washington, D.C. Complaints from Spotsylvania School...
DC News Now

Virginia schools received fake threats. What happens to those responsible?

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Two high schools in Loudoun County received active shooter threats on Monday. School resource officers and other law enforcement personnel responded and found those claims were false. They were not the only ones. In addition to Loudoun Valley High School and Loudoun County High School, Washington-Liberty High School […]
NBC12

Arrest made in Hull Street Road shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police made an arrest in Friday’s shooting on Hull Street Road. Officers were called to the scene shortly after 11 a.m. on Sept. 23 for a person shot. At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the...
cbs19news

Police investigating shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at Mallside Forest Apartments. The shooting occurred around 7 p.m., and at least three victims were taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center for injuries. A witness says they heard gunshots and...
