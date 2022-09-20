Read full article on original website
Trafalgar residents to see 43% sewer rate increase
TRAFALGAR, Ind. — Residents of Trafalgar are bracing themselves for a 43% increase in sewer bill rates. The rate hike will be broken up into two phases, and the first increase will be reflected on next month’s billing cycle. Town officials said the 43% increase is necessary to...
Walmart claims departments responding to distribution center made fire worse
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — More than 30 fire departments have been named in several notices of tort claims seeking damages from a massive fire in March that destroyed a Walmart Distribution Center. The fire broke out at the Walmart Distribution Center previously located at 9590 Allpoints Parkway in Plainfield. Smoke...
City leaders working to promote, boost local diversely-owned businesses
INDIANAPOLIS — If you want the inside scoop on LiftOff Creamery, just take a look around. “LiftOff Creamery is an aviation-themed ice cream shop,” said Owner and Founder Ryan Lynch, “Why is that? It’s because of my background and my profession as a commercial airline pilot that I’m still currently in.”
Indianapolis strikes deal to begin Towne & Terrace turnaround
INDIANAPOLIS — There may be no more troubled stretch of pavement in Indianapolis than the streets of the Towne & Terrace community on the northeast side. The scene of multiple murders, the killing of an armed woman by a security guard two years ago and the general dilapidated condition of several of the townhomes make Towne & Terrace a challenge to the owners, residents, health officials and police officers who are in and out of the neighborhood near East 42nd Street and North Post Road.
Ball State severs ties with MiddleTown Property Group after complaints about living conditions
MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State is telling MiddleTown Property Group to stop using its trademarks after recent outcry over the company’s property management. FOX59 previously reported that some Ball State students say they encountered homes that were dirty and in disrepair, despite the fact that they paid a fee to have the home cleaned.
Indiana Supreme Court to consider appeal for Gas City woman sentenced to life for killing stepdaughter
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court has decided to consider the appeal of an Indiana woman convicted of killing her stepdaughter. Amanda Carmack of Gas City was found guilty of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, domestic battery resulting in death to a person under 14 years of age, and strangulation in connection to the 2019 death of 10-year-old Skylea Carmack.
Gleaners cancels distribution due to ‘credible threat’
INDIANAPOLIS — Gleaners Food Bank is canceling its Community Cupboard distribution due to what they are calling a credible threat. Gleaners said the food bank locked down Thursday morning after the threat came in. It was a personal threat made to one of its employees. The food bank evacuated...
Man in Bloomington sewer system arrested
A man who entered a Bloomington sewer system Tuesday while hiding from police has been captured and transferred to the jail. Monday: How to find out if your data is on the dark …. Former Baltimore Colts player paying special visit …. Gas City woman sentenced to life for killing...
Inside the capture of suspect in Bloomington sewer system: Police find machete, scythe, rifle cartridges
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — While city diagrams, flashbangs, and cameras were used to help search for an armed suspect hiding from police in a Bloomington sewer, it was ultimately an Indiana State Police K-9 that brought him into custody. Eli Swartzentruber, 37, was arrested for attempted battery with a deadly...
Statehouse committee studies bail disparities
INDIANAPOLIS — Tanisha King told state lawmakers that when her son was murdered by a teenager in Evansville last spring, she was dumfounded to learn that the suspect was out on bond on a previous gun charge. ”It set a fire underneath me because the boy was 15,” she...
Hendricks County highway worker dies after stepping behind excavating equipment
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Hendricks County Highway Department employee died on Wednesday morning after being struck by a large piece of excavating equipment while working on a job site. According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred around 9:45 a.m. near a rural intersection at County...
3 Pennsylvania men arrested after driving narcotics through Indiana
GAS CITY, Ind. — Three Pennsylvania men face a slew of charges after state police say they were carrying multiple illegal substances and a handgun through Gas City, Indiana, in two different cars. The arrests occurred around 8 p.m. Thursday after an Indiana State Police trooper saw two passenger...
Vehicles on fire at Lebanon towing business
Several fire crews are on scene at a towing business in Lebanon, Indiana, where several cars are burning tonight. https://cbs4indy.com/news/vehicles-on-fire-at-lebanon-towing-business/
Railroad crossing closures cause headaches for Muncie drivers, first responders
MUNCIE, Ind. — Since early last week, residents, officials and commuters traveling in Muncie have been forced to find new routes amid railroad crossing closures across the city. “Infrastructure work is going to inconvenience people anyway. It’s always wonderful in the end when it’s finished and they leave, but...
Woman with ‘voluminous’ criminal history sentenced for trafficking meth with children in vehicle
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — An Indianapolis woman will spend time in federal prison after she was caught with hundreds of grams of meth hidden in a cooler. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana says Varonique Lowe has been sentenced after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Court docs: Plainfield gunman made racist remark before opening fire on Hispanic men outside hotel
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Jose Rolando Castaneda Varela, Alfredo Garcia, and two others were sitting outside White House Suites enjoying the September night with music playing and drinks in their hands when a black car pulled up and a man later identified as Dalonny Rodgers stepped out of the vehicle.
Muncie attorney and former county commissioner killed in crash
MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie attorney and former Delaware County commissioner died in a single-vehicle crash this week. Family members said 84-year-old Donald Dunnuck was driving to IU Health Ball Memorial Monday night because his wife had fallen ill after the family returned from a trip to Georgia earlier in the evening. His medication was in the car that had taken his wife to the hospital and he’d gone to retrieve it.
IMPD busts three suspects accused of using Facebook to commit a series of online robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — Three suspects are behind bars accused of arranging a series of armed robberies in Indianapolis using Facebook. IMPD claims the suspects were arrested after they arranged to meet with members of the department’s covert robbery team for a sale this week. The crime spree started in...
Lebanon meth trafficker had loaded handguns inside his couch
LEBANON, Ind. — A Lebanon man who pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine in Parke, Clay and Vigo counties was also hiding loaded firearms inside his couch, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Max W. Woodard II, 57, was sentenced to ten years in federal prison. According to court...
‘I think I hit somebody’: Driver accused of killing IU student charged with reckless homicide
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – She told police she remembered people yelling that she was dragging a scooter behind her car. She remembered police arriving at the scene. But 22-year-old Madelyn Howard, court documents said, initially told police she had no recollection of what caused damage to her car, a claim refuted by a passenger she’d decided to take home because he was too intoxicated to drive himself.
