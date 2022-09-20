Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Myhighplains.com
The Brunch Truck of Amarillo Showcases Oktoberfest Menu
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Brunch Truck of Amarillo has made a new name for itself as a place to get not only great and delicious vegan food, but a wide variety of delicious food. For a limited time, Owner Paul has an Oktoberfest menu giving recognition to the...
Downtown Amarillo Growing Again With New Restaurant
Amarillo is pretty much known for one thing. We have some great food. It amazes me how difficult it can be to pick a place to eat because we have a lot of choices. There is absolutely nothing wrong with choices at all. I am thrilled that Amarillo loves to...
Market Street Breaks Ground on New Store in Southwest Amarillo
Great news for those who live in Southwest Amarillo near Loop 335, you will now have a closer place to shop for groceries and pick up your prescriptions. We had announced back in May, that Amarillo was getting a new Market Street. United Supermarkets hosted their groundbreaking today for their brand new Market Street.
Myhighplains.com
A Journey From News to Education
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Skylar Gallop spent many years in news as a reporter and anchor in the San Angelo and Tyler area. After leaving, she returned to the Amarillo area and shares with Jason Boyett why she left news, and about her new venture.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Do Amarillo’s Elected Officials Think Of Mary Jane?
I'm sure you've always wondered how our elected officials feel about marijuana. It's the kind of burning question that keeps you up at night, believe me, I know. Okay maybe I'm being a little sarcastic.. But what if I told you that I found myself wondering that exact thing and threw myself down the political rabbit hole. I found out quite a bit about the politicians we've elected and their stance on both recreational and medical use of cannabis--it's oddly fascinating.
Gem Lake Pool Still Brings Memories to Amarillo with What is Left
I posed the question a while ago about Gem Lake Road. Yes, it is called Gem Lake. Did that lake ever really exist? Even if it didn't there is definitely something that did leave it's memories on the area. I am talking about the Gem Lake Pool. A fun place...
KFDA
Fair food making the Tri-State Fair experience
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One thing everyone looks forward to at the Tri-State Fair is the eats and usually there is a lot of fried food. One of the many places to sample at the Tri-State Fair is Archie’s Deep Fried Ice Cream, which has been a food vendor at the fair for 65 years.
Fairly’s team alleges city’s ‘secret plan’ in new docs
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In the most recent set of court documents filed in Potter County District Court by Amarillo Businessman Alex Fairly’s legal team, the team, once again, lays out its allegations against the city of Amarillo, choosing to highlight their belief that the city of Amarillo had a “secret plan” to fund the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Myhighplains.com
TOADS Shoot Out Helping Those With Type 1 Diabetes
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — TOADS, or the Type One Area Diabetic Support organization is a place for people dealing with Type 1 Diabetes to help others who also get that diagnosis. The TOADS Shoot Out is coming up on October 8th. Check below for a schedule and details.
KCBD
CMN Miracle: Kolbi Ramos loses family but stays strong
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were killed and two others were injured in a terrible crash south of Abilene about a year ago. Kolbi Ramos was the most severely injured and the most unlikely miracle. It was near the small town of Winters on Highway 153, about 45 minutes...
KFDA
APD: 1 person injured today in shooting at Amarillo convenience store
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police said one person was injured in a shooting today at a convenience store in north Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department Sgt. Carla Burr said about 11:59 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shots fired call at the V&M Discount, located at 1000 S.W. 10th Ave.
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo police investigating shooting at liquor store near downtown
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting at a liquor store near downtown. Just before Noon, police responded to a shots fired call at V&M Discount near the corner of SW 10th Avenue and Adams Street. The victim was taken to the hospital with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Myhighplains.com
Dillard’s Amarillo Hosting Upcoming Events
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dillard’s Amarillo is gearing up not only for a grand opening of their new store, but also some events that are giving back to the community. First is the Gift of Fit event where the cosmetics and lingerie departments are raising money for the wives of veterans as well as allow you to reserve anything in the lingerie department. A good thing if you’re wanting to do some holiday shopping early.
canyonnews.com
Obit: Joe Hawkins
Joe Hawkins, 91, of Granbury, formerly of Canyon and Amarillo passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022. Services will be 10:30 A.M. Saturday, September 24 at Brooks Chapel with Chaplain Lane Boyd, officiating. Burial will follow at Kress Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 23 from 5:00...
KFOX 14
Witnesses recount chaos of shooting at Tri-State Fair in Texas
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — What was intended to be a place of laughter and joy turned into a scene of chaos and fear when shots rang out at the Tri-State Fairgrounds in Texas on Monday night. No one was killed but four people were injured, including a Potter County...
Have You Noticed It’s Been Chaos In The Texas Panhandle?
Has everyone in the greater Amarillo area lost their everloving minds?. I've found myself saying this to myself several times a day here recently. It seems like everyone around here has gotten their wires slightly crossed, with disastrous results for some. In case you haven't noticed, there's been a sudden...
Ever Wonder Why A Storm Splits In Two Over Amarillo? Here’s Why.
It's one of those crazy mysteries of Amarillo. A nice storm starts to form, we get a bunch of alerts telling us to watch out for severe weather in the area, then nothing. The storm that looked like it was going to give us a show just disappears with nothing more than a little spittle of rain on top of us. We find ourselves let down, wanting to see some of that driving rain.
KFDA
VIDEO: Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help to try and identify a man involved in an assault.
Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: APD: 1 person injured today in shooting at Amarillo convenience store. VIDEO:Highland Park ISD and City of Amarillo partner to bring ‘Teen CERT’ to the Panhandle. Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT. VIDEO:Highland...
Shooting on 10th, Adams Street leaves 1 injured
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is currently in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the area of SW 10th and S Adams St. in Amarillo around 11:59 a.m. Friday, according to the Amarillo Police Department. APD further detailed that the male victim was taken by witnesses to 15th and 6th where […]
What In The World Is Up With The Circus In Borger? This Is Weird.
Somebody needs to call up those meddling kids and their dog. There's a mystery in Borger involving the circus and a bunch of flyers that have been posted all over town. Apparently, you wouldn't be alone if you've seen them and walked away with questions. The posters in question advertise a circus that will be in town on October 5. They even mention that there's a way to get your kid in free.
Comments / 0