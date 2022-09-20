Read full article on original website
Lamar Jackson has a dangerous new weapon the Patriots need to stop
Lamar Jackson is tough enough to defend when he doesn’t have receivers to throw to. Now, he has found an explosive new weapon on the outside that will trouble the Patriots.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Monday Night Uniform News
The Dallas Cowboys head to MetLife Stadium this Monday night for a tilt against the rival New York Giants. But the uniforms will be a bit different from the past few weeks. According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys will be wearing their navy jersey with silver pants on Monday against the Giants. New York may be the home team, but have apparently decided to wear white jerseys instead - forcing the Cowboys to abandon their preferred white jersey with royal blue pants.
Richard Sherman and K.J. Wright accuse Pete Carrol of having double standard with Russell Wilson
The world is beginning to learn more about what was going on inside the Seattle Seahawks locker room
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says
"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
Brett Favre’s former teammate calls him out for welfare scandal
Former Green Bay Packers great and Minnesota Vikings QB Brett Favre is in hot water over a welfare scandal. His former teammate Sage Rosenfels called him out. Favre allegedly used Mississippi welfare funds to help build a volleyball stadium on Southern Miss’s campus. There’s more to the story than that — including text messages linking Favre to the crime.
Mike Tomlin draws a line in the sand about Mitch Trubisky
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made his firm stance on who plays at quarterback known as the Steelers open the season with a 1-2 record. Everyone watching the Steelers knew that 2022 would mark the beginning of a transitionary period as the team sought its future franchise quarterback. But...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Bruce Arians Got Letter From NFL About Sideline Behavior Against New Orleans Saints
With Mike Evans receiving a one-game suspension, which he has appealed, Tampa Bay's former head coach didn't escape some communication from the league as well.
Unvaccinated coach has worked remotely all year for SF Giants
Despite glowing reviews from the organization, the Giants' director of pitching has only worked remotely all of 2022.
